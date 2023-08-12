What kind of heartless soul puts on a crisp blue suit, strolls the Tenderloin accompanied by a camera crew, captures horrific images of helpless street people, and doesn’t lift a finger to help?
That would be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has decided that using San Francisco’s most down-and-out residents as political props might somehow reverse his bleak presidential prospects.
Last week, the Florida governor accepted California Governor Gavin Newsom’s debate challenge, setting up a clash – likely in November -- between competing governing styles.
During a 20-minute stroll through The City, DeSantis claimed to see people openly defecating, shooting heroin and smoking crack cocaine – “a civilization in decay’’ – which he attributes to woke, leftist policies of Rep. Nancy Pelosi and other San Francisco liberals.
DeSantis asserts that Florida is outperforming all of California -- on matters ranging from homelessness, the economy, COVID-19 and education – due to his commitment to a small government “hands-off" approach.
He backs it up with a spate of cherry-picked statistics while conveniently ignoring his own embrace of big government when imposing rules on women’s reproductive health, transgender medical care or teaching African American history.
Newsom will surely point out that despite Florida’s boast of less restrictive COVID rules, the state suffered a higher death rate (much of which is attributed to Florida’s elderly population) and a steeper decline in student test scores. While crime in San Francisco and Los Angeles has risen, murder rates are higher in Jacksonville and Miami.
And while DeSantis repeatedly brags about the number of Californians moving to Florida, Newsom claims on a per capita basis – California is roughly twice the population – more Floridians are moving to California.
Newsom should go further by shaming DeSantis for using The City’s most unfortunate residents as political props and schooling him on the difference between correlation and causation.
DeSantis, with degrees from Yale University and Harvard Law School, surely knows that just because there are more homeless people in big cities with Democratic leaders doesn’t mean they created the problem.
Does DeSantis really believe that there would be fewer addicts living on the street if only cities like San Francisco were tougher? His own efforts in Florida have focused on enhanced law enforcement. We’re San Francisco to crack down on the homeless; where does he suppose they would go?
Ex // Top Stories
Cruise and Waymo could be cleared to operate without restrictions
The man faces more than 30 years in prison and a more than $1 million fine
Harmonic Brewery's closure leaves hole in Dogpatch and has people worried about the future of brews in San Francisco
They could be jailed at great public expense and with dubious legal justification. They could be placed in public housing or mental health facilities, which would require reversing decades of Republican attacks on social spending. They could be put on buses and sent to Florida, as DeSantis has done with undocumented immigrants deposited in California.
In his Streets of San Francisco video, DeSantis calls the problem “the culmination of the Pelosi liberalism that has been growing in San Francisco for many decades now,’’ glossing over the Reagan conservatism that eliminated mental health facilities to treat it.
He may be right that San Francisco would have fewer people on the streets if it were stingier with public assistance or simply pushed them to other jurisdictions, as some Florida cities have done.
And what would that accomplish?
Pelosi, nearly four decades ago when serving as chair of the California Democratic Party, faced objections to her effort to bring the 1984 Democratic convention to San Francisco by some who felt The City would be tarnished by its sizeable gay population.
Pelosi would have none of it.
“Who are these gays? She told an interviewer. “They’re somebody’s child, brother, sister, friend, that’s who. They’re not from another planet. The fact that they’re here means the rest of the country is not as hospitable to them as we are.’’
San Francisco, Pelosi insisted, “is a city of equal rights and all of God’s children. One of the reasons San Francisco is the way it is is because other places out there don’t practice what they preach.’’
Tellingly, DeSantis highlights San Francisco’s blight without suggesting how the individuals he depicts in his videos might be helped. His only interaction with San Franciscans is fist-bumping a few cops as he laments The City’s lack of law enforcement.
Next time he’s in the Tenderloin, perhaps he could take off his blazer and talk to the homeless man lying in the gutter to find out what it would take for him to get off the street or the woman sprawled on the sidewalk to find out why she is there.
Perhaps, as a man who campaigns as being of deep Christian faith, DeSantis might turn off the camera and reflect on his lord’s words from the Gospel of Matthew: “Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’’