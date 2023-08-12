Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Andy Barron

What kind of heartless soul puts on a crisp blue suit, strolls the Tenderloin accompanied by a camera crew, captures horrific images of helpless street people, and doesn’t lift a finger to help?

That would be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has decided that using San Francisco’s most down-and-out residents as political props might somehow reverse his bleak presidential prospects.

Ex // Top Stories

Marc Sandalow is a senior faculty member at the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for 30 years. 

 