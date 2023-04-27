The last Portals related how California’s first state penitentiary, San Quentin, began its early existence in 1851 as a decrepit prison brig named Waban, whose tiny, reeking cells were packed.
Within a few years, the prisoners had been moved ashore to the prison’s first cell block, known as the Stones. But the new stone prison was not exactly a model of advanced penology either.
To start, the way San Quentin dealt with its female prisoners was far from exemplary. In June 1853, 19-year-old Dolores Martinez, serving a year for manslaughter, and a 29-year-old, Scotch Mary, doing a year for robbery, were moved from the Waban to a wooden shack known as the Middle House.
This proved to be a boon to the lieutenant of the guard, a heavy-drinking, semi-literate man named John Gray, and the captain, Judge Thompson.
Gray, who had already made a habit of visiting the women’s cabin on the brig, simply moved into the Middle House. As Kenneth Lamott writes in “Chronicles of San Quentin: The Biography of a Prison,” “Although he usually slept with Dolores, Scotch Mary was also seen in his bed. Mary, however, was known as Judge Thompson’s woman…Thompson, like Gray, was a drinking man, and both drunk and sober, day and night, he was seen by his guards visiting the females in their rooms, pulling Mary into his lap and tumbling her into bed.”
At least four other men, including two who helped with the laundry and two who described themselves as the women’s husbands, also had what one observer disapprovingly called “free sexual intercourse” with Dolores and Scotch Mary.
The two women had free run of the several bars established in the area, including one in the cookhouse, another bar about 500 yards away, and one on the Waban itself. Imprisoned men were also welcome in the bars, and Judge Thompson and Gray routinely bought rounds for seven or eight trustees.
San Quentin’s guards were different from the men they guarded. A prison doctor described them as “brave and desperate men, but somewhat addicted to dissipation.”
Gray was said to be drunk two-thirds of the time, and that was a lenient assessment: others said they had never seen him sober. It was an underpaid and dangerous job. The complement of 20-30 guards was grossly inadequate to guard 250-300 people. Escapes were frequent, and guards were sometimes killed or maimed.
The inmates were a diverse lot. More than half were foreign. Their most common occupations were laborer and sailor, but the roles also included four confectioners, four musicians, a physician, a piano maker, a trainer of horses, two gamblers, a soldier, two lawyers, a circus rider, a charcoal maker, and several vaqueros.
Like many prisons at the time, San Quentin was run as a for-profit private business by a Democratic politician named James Estell. Most prisoners worked in a quarry on Marin Island, supplying brick and stone for San Francisco. San Quentin brick was used to make Fort Point.
Ex // Top Stories
Garret Doty's lawyers claimed that “new evidence” indicates that Carmignani “instigated the altercation" which led to the attack
Nothing like spending nearly an hour getting to and from work
Tickets for the matches at Oracle Park are on sale at Relevent Sports' website
The treatment meted out to prisoners at San Quentin ranged from laughably lenient to unspeakably brutal. “Estell’s contribution to the quasi-science of penology was a trusty system the likes of which has never been seen before or since,” Lamott writes.
Prisoners Estell favored, particularly those from good families, would scarcely have known they were in prison. Estell’s treatment of Thomas McFarland Foley, who was sentenced to three years for killing the editor of the Pacific Police Gazette, was typical.
After personally greeting Foley as he stepped off the steamer, Estell gave orders that Foley should live at the “hotel” (the guards boarding house) and be allowed to come and go as he pleased. Foley was made a guard and issued a gun. One day he simply walked out, leaving a note for Estell promising to repay the $500 he had taken from the prison safe.
But for most inmates, conditions at the prison were appalling. The food consisted of spoiled beef, maggoty ham and decaying mackerel. People were visibly starved and often in rags and barefoot.
San Quentin was governed by the lash, with savage floggings decreed for offenses serious and trivial alike. “Convicts were given 30 lashes for weakening their chains, 10 for lying, 18 for fighting, 30 for insubordination, 60 for escaping, 121 for stealing and 30 for ‘indulging in the most disgusting propensities,” Lamott writes. One sadistic guard “seemed to delight in seeing how deep he could sink the lash into a man’s quivering flesh.” Officials also made liberal use of an early version of waterboarding. Flogging continued until 1888.
Then there was San Quentin’s infamous dungeon. A medieval lock-up consisting of 14 dank cells, it was not closed until 1940.
Despite its harshness, San Quentin was far from secure. Between March 1854 and June 1855, 114 people escaped. Many headed for the wooded slopes of Mount Tamalpais, where a “floating population of escaped convicts lurked in the firs and redwoods, living off game and terrorizing residents, who complained that their virtuous wives and daughters were exposed to the horrors of rape.” In fact, the only attempted rape was perpetrated by a guard, not an inmate.
Alarmed by the number of escapes, a state committee investigated and issued a scathing report, which resulted in the state briefly buying out Estell’s contract. But the new public management proved even more corrupt and incompetent than the old private one, and Estell soon finagled his way back into running San Quentin. Eventually, though, the state took over the prison for good.
The bloodiest escape in the prison’s history, and one of the largest ever to take place in California, occurred on July 22, 1862, when at least 200 prisoners, and possibly as many as 300 (half the prison’s population), broke out. The escape started when ten men who were returning to work after their noon meal suddenly broke out of line, ran for the warden’s office, and seized Warden John F. Chellis (who was also the Lieutenant Governor of California). Using Chellis as a hostage, the ten prisoners forced a guard to unlock the main gate and screamed, “Liberty!” Hundreds of prisoners seized makeshift weapons and ran out the gate.
Pursued by prison guards and a mounted posse of local men, the line of fleeing people crossed a ford at Corte Madera Creek called Ross’s Landing when their luck ran out. Chellis, corpulent and exhausted, could not climb over a high fence. After futilely trying to lift him over, the escapees left him lying there. Their pursuers, no longer having to worry about shooting Chellis, opened fire. The prisoners ran for the safety of Mount Tamalpais, but they were outnumbered, outgunned, and on foot. By evening, all but a dozen of them had been captured. Seven died in what became known as the Battle of Ross Landing.
There were many ups and downs over the years, but conditions at San Quentin gradually improved. The days when favored prisoners could drink at their choice of bars while others were flogged almost to death passed into deserved oblivion.