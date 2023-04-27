The_San_Francisco_Call_Sun__May_30__1897_.jpg

A 1897 edition of The San Francisco Call depicts a breakout from the "dungeon" of San Quentin prison.

The last Portals related how California’s first state penitentiary, San Quentin, began its early existence in 1851 as a decrepit prison brig named Waban, whose tiny, reeking cells were packed.

Within a few years, the prisoners had been moved ashore to the prison’s first cell block, known as the Stones. But the new stone prison was not exactly a model of advanced penology either.

