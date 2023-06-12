Transamerica Pyramid

The owners of the Transamerica Pyramid are asking The City to knock its value down by $258 million, which would shrink its property tax bill by $3 million from $5.7 million in 2023 and for years to come.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

We’re thinking about the problem San Francisco faces in bringing people back downtown all wrong.

It’s not about the doom loop. It’s the prisoner’s dilemma.

Transamerica tip

The top of the Transamerica Building sticks out through the fog.

Michael Shvo (Chairman & CEO of SHVO and owner of the Transamerica Pyramid) speaking at the 50th anniversary celebration of the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco

who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.

