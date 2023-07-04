There’s a fabulous property on the market with views of the Bay, a glorious rooftop, a century of history, and a one-of-a-kind mural worth an estimated $50 million.

The only problem: The buyer needs to be willing to tangle with the UC Regents, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, The City’s Historic Preservation Commission, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a bankruptcy court judge to get it.

Ex // Top Stories

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime

resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner.