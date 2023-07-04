There’s a fabulous property on the market with views of the Bay, a glorious rooftop, a century of history, and a one-of-a-kind mural worth an estimated $50 million.
The only problem: The buyer needs to be willing to tangle with the UC Regents, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, The City’s Historic Preservation Commission, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and a bankruptcy court judge to get it.
The property in question is the San Francisco Art Institute campus on Chestnut Street in Russian Hill. The famous art college filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in April, dissolving after 152 years of operation and a recent struggle after an ill-conceived expansion and a failed merger with the University of San Francisco.
Last week, Cushman & Wakefield, the commercial real estate firm, announced it had been hired to market the property.
But what’s on sale is essentially an artwork with a building attached. The bankruptcy filing revealed $65 million in assets, but $50 million of that is attributed to Diego Rivera’s 1931 work, “The Making of a Fresco Showing the Building of a City,” which occupies a gallery in the institute’s 97-year-old historic wing.
Another $11 million is a promissory note left over from the attempted takeover by USF, which broke off the merger last year, citing “business risks” to the school. The bankruptcy filing indicates that USF has “taken possession” of that note, which likely means it’s not an asset available to pay off other creditors.
The building is worth an estimated $23 million, but $21 million is owed on a lease.
Much of the remaining funds is dedicated to specific purposes. Bonta is already squaring off with the bankruptcy trustee, Paul Mansdorf, who’s been trying to tap those funds to pay for some operations. The Bernard Osher Foundation has been trying to reclaim some funds it gave the Art Institute for scholarships. Laid-off faculty have been seeking severance.
Most poignantly, some of the school’s last graduates have fruitlessly been seeking academic transcripts, which Mansdorf has said he can’t provide until he drums up money to pay a vendor who can get into a computer system where they’re stored. (Mansdorf and a lawyer hired for the bankruptcy process, Gregg Kleiner, did not respond to a request for comment.)
Then there’s the University of California, which has a tangled history with the Art Institute going back to 1893, when Edward Searles, heir to a railroad fortune, gave the art college property on Nob Hill, with the proviso that the land would revert to UC if it didn’t continue operating as an educational institution. That relationship continued when the Art Institute moved to the site.
The UC system has been trying to wriggle out of its unwanted tie to the Art Institute since the 1950s, according to notes from a 2002 meeting. But over the years, it’s had to be involved in the Art Institute’s finances because of the terms of the Searles bequest.
That culminated in the UC Regents’ assumption of the Art Institute’s debt, taken on to finance a new campus at Fort Mason in 2020 for $19.7 million in exchange for the 800 Chestnut Street campus. That made the Art Institute the UC system’s tenant. The UC Regents are now among its creditors, with the Art Institute owing rent on its own building.
Ex // Top Stories
The new rate goes into effect for part-time and full-time employees on July 1
The 23-year-old man allegedly tried to flee from officers who were flagged down to investigate the fight, police told The Examiner
McEvoy Foundation closure another blow to SF’s art scene, a community bolstered not only by galleries but also schools, museums and non-profits
That deal didn’t include the Diego Rivera mural, however, which the bankrupt estate is now trying to sell, either separately or as part of the campus sale.
That’s where the Art Institute’s past might tie up its future. In 2021, the Rivera mural received landmark status, which would make removing it — believed to be possible, according to a statement from Kleiner, the bankruptcy lawyer — politically tricky.
“Anybody who’s crazy enough to buy the mural and try to move it is going to go through a lengthy process with the Historic Preservation Commission of San Francisco,” said Aaron Peskin, the president of the Board of Supervisors, whose district includes the Art Institute campus.
The mural, he said, is “part of the patrimony of San Francisco.”
That may be, but it’s just another asset in bankruptcy court. Complicating matters further, UC said that it had agreed to allow the marketing of the campus for sale but had “not consented to the sale of the Diego Rivera mural separate and apart from the real property.”
And just in case it wasn’t clear how badly UC wished it had never heard the name “Edward Searles,” the university system added that it had “no programmatic use” for the campus.
Then there’s Bonta. As attorney general, he’s involved in the administration of nonprofits in the state. In addition to objecting to the trustee’s plans to tap some of the cash in various donor-restricted fund accounts, he cast doubt on the plans to sell off the mural. An appraiser found that the mural was “removable” but “not portable,” and its landmark status also complicates matters.
A sale, Bonta concluded in a court filing, is “hardly a sure bet.”
So what’s to become of the building? Peskin hopes it might return to use as an educational institution or a museum. An art museum, if a wealthy benefactor steps forward, would be a natural use, and it would neatly solve the question of what to do with the Diego Rivera mural.
A museum could benefit from the estimated two million people a year who flock to the crooked stretch of Lombard Street just a block away, as well as visitors to Fisherman’s Wharf who might be looking for something to do after eating clam chowder in a bread bowl.
It just requires someone willing to come up with tens of millions of dollars and the gumption to deal with a messy bankruptcy process. One suitor has already walked away. With all the competing parties looking to make the dying gasps of the Art Institute as complicated as possible, it might be tough to find another.