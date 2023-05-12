Feinstein to Retire at the End of Her Term

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, 89, has missed several votes and committee hearings since she became ill.

What kind of monsters force a recently widowed 89-year-old woman from her sick bed, threatening to undermine her professional accomplishments if she does not physically return to the workplace?

That is exactly what the nine Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee did to Sen. Dianne Feinstein this week.

Marc Sandalow is Associate Director at the University of California’s Washington Program. He has been writing about California politics from Washington for 30 years.

