What kind of monsters force a recently widowed 89-year-old woman from her sick bed, threatening to undermine her professional accomplishments if she does not physically return to the workplace?
That is exactly what the nine Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee did to Sen. Dianne Feinstein this week.
Rarely are the ruthlessness and insincerity of Capitol Hill as evident as they were this week when the longtime California lawmaker returned to a standing ovation from Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike.
“I’m glad to welcome our colleague Sen. Feinstein back to the committee,’’’ Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Thursday.
If Cruz possessed a scintilla of compassion toward Feinstein, who is recovering from a severe case of shingles, he would have spared her the cross-country plane ride, the wheelchaired ride through the Capitol building, and what appeared to be a painful walk clutching the arms of an aide to her committee seat, just so she could utter the word “aye.’’
It’s not surprising that Republicans are doing whatever they can to block President Biden’s judicial nominations, which were stymied without Feinstein casting the deciding vote.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell made clear that playing fair was for losers when he refused to let President Obama fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant by Antonin Scalia’s death in 2016 because there was a Presidential election nine months away — and then rushed through a replacement for Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away less than two months before the next election.
But at least in that case — as devoid of principle as it may have been — McConnell accomplished what he wanted by solidifying the court’s conservative majority. In the case of Feinstein’s absence, there was no chance for Republicans to prevail.
Did Republicans believe that if Feinstein couldn’t return, Gov. Newsom would replace her with a Republican who would tip the balance of power? Or perhaps other elderly Democratic Senators might fall ill and be unable to cast votes?
Even sports teams make accommodations for sick players. If Steph Curry were too sick to play, the Warriors would not be forced to take the court with four players.
It was once common practice for collegial lawmakers from opposing parties to pair off if someone needed to miss a vote. When Congressman Thomas D’Alesandro learned his wife, Annunciata, was in labor in March of 1940, he found a Republican willing to sit out an upcoming vote so he could be there when his daughter Nancy, who would go on to become Speaker of the House, was born.
Just this year, Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, agreed to skip committee votes when Feinstein’s husband, Dick Blum, died so she could grieve without worrying about the consequences of her absence.
Feinstein even offered to step down from the committee and be temporarily replaced while she recovered from her current illness. However, such a move requires bipartisan cooperation and Republicans refused.
Feinstein did not look physically ready to return. She appeared frail and spoke sparingly. Her office released a statement saying that she would work a reduced schedule under doctor’s orders. It is hard to imagine that remaining in San Francisco wouldn’t have been better for her health.
It is not the first time a party has challenged an ailing Senator to be physically present. California Senator Pete Wilson was wheeled onto the chambers floor on a gurney at 1:30 a.m. to cast the deciding vote in favor of President Reagan’s budget in 1985 after undergoing an emergency appendectomy.
No one inside the Beltway seemed surprised or horrified by the Republicans’ procedural antics. It is expected that both sides will push whatever advantage they can find. And Feinstein has the option of retiring whenever she chooses.
Nevertheless, it makes no sense outside the world of politics.
It is a tradition in the Senate for members to address even their most loathsome opponents as “my good friend.’’
Forcing an 89-year-old colleague to endure what Feinstein went through this week speaks to the rot and disingenuousness inside an institution that regards itself as “the world’s most deliberative body.”