By Marc Sandalow
Examiner columnist
In the final season of the sitcom “Veep,’’ presidential candidate Jonah Ryan is horrified to learn that much of modern mathematics was developed by Muslims.
“And we teach this Islamic math to children. These math teachers are terrorists,’’ he says, vowing to ban “Sharia math.’’
“Algebra?’’ he sneers before a crowd of fellow xenophobic imbeciles, “more like “Al Jazeera!.’’
This is meant, of course, as brutal satire. Two plus two equals four, no matter your faith, race, nationality, gender, sexual orientation or favorite baseball team.
Math is math.
Which is why many conservatives, Fox News in particular, had a field day when the California Board of Education earlier this month adopted new math standards – based heavily on San Francisco’s — which call for a renewed focus on social justice and equity in K-12 math curriculum.
The reports calls for an emphasis on “big ideas,’’ and math’s usefulness over rote memorization and speedy recollection of multiplication tables.
“Critics call it woke math,’’ Fox News Anchor Harris Faulkner said as she introduced the networks coverage before decrying the “nearly 200 mentions’’ of equity or social justice in the 1,000-page report.
Conservatives are not the only ones complaining. Among the state’s recommendations is that schools follow San Francisco’s lead and push algebra from 8th to 9th grade which it believes leads to better learning outcomes, while many academics have pushed back concerned it will leave less time insufficient time for high school calculus which is necessary for many college STEM courses.
But what really caught the attention of conservatives, is the use of catch phrases that are mainstream in places like San Francisco but not in studios of Fox News, let alone the living rooms of their viewers.
“Teachers can begin with awareness that mathematics plays a role in the power structures and privileges that exist within our society and can support action and positive change,’’ says the report, which took more than four years to complete.
Critics can be forgiven for wondering what actions might be supported, and what school districts view as “positive change.’’
Former Bush administration Education Department official Williamson M. Evers
told Fox news it is troubling to have math lessons “that tells kids they are traumatized by capitalism and therefore they have to become activists and overthrow the system. Those stuff’s all in there.’’
If that stuff is in there, I couldn’t find it. But the guidelines clearly go beyond using real life examples to interest students. It sees lesson plans on income distribution and climate change as useful ways to not only engage students, but to promote action.
And that, in turn, evokes precisely the fears mocked by “Veep.’’
The formulas for solving for x, (algebra for those of you who have long since suppressed it), require no cultural awareness.
But word problems are different. The California report envisions teachers employing real-life examples to both engage students and to establish why math is such a useful tool.
That may be well intended. But for every socially conscious California teacher who asks students to calculate how much undocumented immigrants are being exploited by sub-minimum wage jobs, there may be a Florida teacher asking her students to calculate how much emergency room treatment of undocumented immigrants costs taxpayers.
These are complicated questions. How much does cheap labor cut prices? How much does Florida benefit from the taxes paid by immigrants?
In Veep, the candidate blames Muslim math for his failure to capture enough delegates to win his party’s nomination.
“How come when I use Christian math I come ahead,’’ he wonders.
That’s because math has right and wrong answers. How to best teach it and how to best apply it, is far more complicated.