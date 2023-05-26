Blame California’s wet winter if next week arrives without a debt ceiling agreement and the U.S. is unable to pay its bills.
With the national debt approaching $32 trillion, it may be ridiculous — OK, it is ridiculous — to single out a single event that breaks the bank.
But an analysis by the Bipartisan Policy Center this week explained that had the IRS not given California taxpayers a six-month extension to file their 2022 taxes, there would be enough money in the nation’s coffers to stave off default for an extra week.
That extra week could bridge a gap between June 1 and a mid-month infusion of tax dollars, perhaps averting a default until August.
Of course, the federal government could have made thousands of other decisions with a similar effect.
It could have:
Shaved the Defense Department’s budget to $750 billion.
Not paused student loan payments during COVID.
Taxed every millionaire an additional $19,000.
Eliminated food stamps for a year.
Some of these solutions — each of which are worth roughly $100 billion — may seem a lot more palatable than others.
The point is that the nation finds itself on the cusp of economic implosion due to myriad decisions. And those who don’t like those decisions are now threatening not to honor them.
Like watching the grains of sand that become visible in the final moment before an hourglass runs out, the debt ceiling deadline brings clarity to individual decisions that are typically too vast to fully appreciate.
Anyone who has attempted to read the federal tax code or budget knows that details are difficult to disentangle. The FY 2022 budget contains 515,467 words, and the tax code more than 2.4 million (Moby Dick, by comparison, contains 209,117). Both are comprised of language indecipherable to all but a small cadre of experts.
The final hours of the debt ceiling debate provide a rare moment of clarity as the Treasury counts down the limited number of dollars it has to spend.
In broad terms, the U.S. spends $17 billion a day and takes in $13.5 billion in revenue. The difference is typically covered by loans. But borrowing is not an option because the debt limit has been reached.
That leaves the U.S. essentially living out of the fare box, able to pay off its obligations only as fast as incoming revenue arrives.
That’s where California’s postponed tax revenue comes into play, depriving the Treasury of roughly $100 billion it would have collected, buying it an extra week.
But it is too late to insist Californians pay taxes on April 15, just as it is too late to cut last year’s food stamps or raise last year’s taxes on millionaires.
Lost in the Republican demand to cut spending is the simple fact that no amount of budget cuts in the future will affect the current debt crisis.
It’s like a spouse, angry over the size of a credit card bill, refusing to pay it unless their partner agrees not to spend so much in the future. It might be a good time to have that discussion, but refusing to pay the bill won’t diminish last month’s spending.
It is not unreasonable for Republicans to argue that hitting the credit ceiling highlights the need for spending discussions. And if they win majorities in Congress and capture the White House, they can pass legislation to diminish it (though they haven’t done that when given the chance).
Similarly, it might be reasonable for the federal government to make future storm damage aid contingent on Californians taking steps to minimize damage in the future.
But that’s different than reneging on previous commitments. Tens of millions of Americans depend on the federal government for Social Security and Medicare. Tens of thousands of investors depend on being repaid the money they have loaned the U.S.
Defaulting on the debt would be akin to the IRS deciding it made a mistake giving Californian taxpayers an extension and deciding to prosecute everyone who didn’t file in April. If you don’t like the policy, then discuss it going forward. Threatening to break the commitment — let alone going through with it — as a strategy to stop it in the future is absurd.