I have tasted the California sky, and I don’t like it.
The East Coast, as you’ve surely read, was smothered this week by a thick blanket of wildfire smoke similar to the particulate-laden haze which choked San Francisco three summers ago.
While Californians have become increasingly familiar with smoky skies, it was the first experience for most of the 75 million inhabitants from Boston to Charlotte, with what scientists warn will be an increasingly common occurrence as global temperatures rise.
East Coasters reacted in many ways. Most heeded medical warnings and stayed indoors. Some wore masks as they ventured out cautiously beneath the apocalyptic orange skies.
Then there was a sizeable group who found a more convenient way to handle the troublesome circumstances: They simply denied it existed.
“Why are those young people wearing masks?’’ Fox News host Sean Hannity asked mockingly of those heeding the advice of health professionals. “I’m walking in the same places you are, and I don’t feel a thing.’’
Whether to boost ratings or push a political objective, conservative news outlets stridently indulged their viewers’ delusions of a conspiracy between scientists, progressive politicians and mainstream news organizations.
Rather than report scientific facts that might lend credence to climate change warnings, they ascribed preposterous motives to those providing evidence-based health warnings.
Another Fox News host, Laura Ingraham, suggested that the mainstream media was hyping the story because they “enjoy’’ scaring people into wearing masks.
“They seem to have a pep in their step,” she said.
Rather than invite a wildfire expert particulate inhalation to her show, she brought on Steve Milloy, a member of former President Trump’s transition team who has spent a career fighting against what he calls “junk science,’’ to calm the hysteria by presenting facts that are contrary to virtually every scientific authority.
“This doesn’t kill anybody, this doesn’t make anybody cough, this is not a health event, this has nothing to do with climate,’’ Milloy said.
Milloy noted that “we have this kind of air in India and China all the time,’’ as if that would make anyone feel better, and cited an EPA study that reported no signs of coughing among elderly subjects in one smoke experiment.
He didn’t mention that the EPA also states on its web page that the effect of wildfire smoke can worsen asthma and heart disease, lead to eye and respiratory tract irritation, reduce lung function, and cause premature death.
The refusal to accept reality was evident in an exchange between the hosts of “Fox and Friends,’’ on Thursday.
Steve Doocy pointed out that “climate change does not start a fire.’’ The problem, Doocy continued, is that there was not enough snow in Canada this year, adding to dry conditions.
“Well, you give them an inch, and they’re going to take a mile,’ chimed in co-host Ainsley Earhardt derisively. “These progressives are saying it’s climate change.’’
She went on to mock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for calling on the nation to take the threat seriously and reconsider how it produces food and energy.
News anchor Greg Kelly echoed the point on Newsmax, asserting that the “White House is trying to exploit this, saying it’s all because of global warming. I don’t think that’s the case. I think it’s a forest fire.’’
“We can live with it,’’ he continued, “but it is pretty – it actually is pretty – it’s a beautiful, interesting aura the city has right now. ‘’
Playing dumb is bad enough. Insisting that people ignore the danger they see with their own eyes takes it to another level.
It’s reminiscent of the memorable scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail’’ when King Arthur lops off the Black Night’s arm in a sword fight.
“‘Tis but a scratch,’’ the knight insists. “I’ve had worse.’’
It would be one thing if medical authorities believed that despite its ominous presence, smoke inhalation was harmless or if forestry officials said that the rise in fires had nothing to do with warmer weather.
However, the science is unequivocal. Smoke is unhealthy and constitutes a serious threat to those with pre-existing vulnerabilities. The length of the fire season has grown with rising temperatures, now three months longer in California than just a few decades ago, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.
Reasonable people can disagree about the best response. Only irresponsible people pretend it isn’t happening.
What do you say to those who insist that the Eastern Seaboard, covered in smoke, ‘’’tis but a scratch?’’
You tell them what King Arthur told the wriggling torso of the Black Knight, who insisted he was invincible even after losing his remaining arms and legs: “You’re a looney.’’