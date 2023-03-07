San Francisco skyline at night

The Housing Element calls for developing in well-resourced neighborhoods on the west side and in the northern neighborhoods. The City must not neglect the eastern and southern neighborhoods where working-class and BIPOC residents are vulnerable to displacement.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The certification of San Francisco’s Housing Element by the California Department of Housing and Community Development is a big milestone, and it provides The City a powerful impetus to address the housing affordability crisis. With a mandate to build 46,000 affordable housing units out of 82,000 units total, San Francisco must rise to the occasion.

As a coalition of nonprofit organizations that have built housing for extremely low- to moderate-income San Franciscans, the Council of Community Housing Organizations seeks the inclusion of equity and affordability strategies in Mayor London Breed’s Housing for All Plan. This gives San Francisco a fighting chance to achieve the affordable housing goal in the 2023-2031 Housing Element cycle.

Karoleen Feng is Council of Community Housing Organizations board president and community real estate director for the Mission Economic Development Agency. Gina Dacus is CCHO board vice president and executive director of Bernal Heights Neighborhood Center. Anni Chung is president and CEO of Self-Help for the Elderly. Maurilio Leon is CEO of Tenderloin Neighborhood Development Corporation.

