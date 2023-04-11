You do not have to be a Black woman to appreciate ”Black Venus,” a new Museum of the African Diaspora exhibition of Black women by 18 Black women and nonbinary artists. But if you are, you may recognize pieces of yourself or how you’d like to be seen or a girl or a queen from a daydream or a memory. If you aren’t, you may realize how stunted the commonplace images of Black women can be or how seldom you’ve seen so many views of Black femininity in a museum.
British curator Aindrea Emelife says she wanted “to create a legacy of Black women in art” and present the range of intergenerational and global Black artistry she wished she had been able to see when she was growing up. The “Venus” in the title refers to two real people, Sara Baartman, a South African woman who was exhibited in the U.K .and Europe as the “Hottentot Venus” from 1810 to 1815, and Josephine Baker, the American entertainer who became a Parisian sensation in the 1920s as “the Black Venus”; and an 1801 etching titled, “The Voyage of the Sable Venus from Angola to the West Indies.” The MoAD show centers these three as archetypes of what Emelife refers to as the “limited imagination and historical injustices” of the white Western gaze when it came to envisioning the variety, beauty and humanity possible in a “Black Venus.”
Commodity. Specimen. Object. Property. Entertainment. Freak. Other. All of these come to mind when considering the stories of these three historical Venuses. The “Sable Venus” originally appeared as an illustration in “The history, civil and commercial of the British colonies in the West Indies,” a book for and about whites getting rich off of enslaved Black people. Despite “the Sable Venus” being surrounded by white cherubs, with two white gods in the sea at her feet, it’s pretty clear this fantasy was intended as an advertisement for Black women as sexual property.
Baartman’s story is too sad and too long to get into here; it should tell you enough that in life she was marketed as a “missing link” and a “phenomenon” because of her small stature, African features, dark skin and large buttocks. For more than 100 years after her death in Paris at 26, Baartman’s preserved body parts were still on display.
Wearing gleaming, brown plastic breasts and buttocks she found in a joke shop, artist Renee Cox photographed herself as “Hott-en-tot” (1994), a snap back at the way Baartman’s body was exposed and marketed as an object of sexual derision, fetishization and so far from “normal” as to have been seen as barely human. Baartman was seldom depicted looking at her spectators, but Cox, posing with her body in profile, shoots a Black woman’s gaze back at the viewer. The joke is on the viewer: It is hard to see anything funny or sexy about these fake brown body parts.
Three photos of Baker — in blackface, pigtails and clown shoes in an American vaudeville show; dancing her “savage dance” in Paris while wearing not much more than a belt of feathers and a goofy grin; and an autographed headshot of her looking gorgeous and doe-eyed — tell a story of who she sometimes had to be, who she could be and how she made the best of splitting the difference. In Baker, Emelife said she sees a woman thinking, “If I’m going to be sexualized, how do I add my own character and how do I set myself apart?”
Ming Smith, who worked as a print model and a dancer before becoming a professional photographer, made “Me as Josephine,” in 1986. Smith’s Josephine appears lost in an erotic reverie, dancing for herself, her golden neck and arms gleaming above a dark, strapless gown.
In a pair of videos, “How to Erase, Part 1 and Part 2,” Yétundé Olagbaju sets out to “exorcize” the Mammy stereotype. They told me that their engagement with the Mammy was provoked in college when a white person told them that they were “like a Mammy.” That was the end of that friendship but grist for their artistic work. “I feel like there’s a connection through time and space to that feeling and I wanted to exorcize this,” said Olagbaju, a Mills College MFA graduate now working in an arts residency in Los Angeles. “I’m thinking about the ways in which we deny Black women sexuality, sensuality and also the propensity to expect self-sacrifice.”
I asked them what they thought of how large, confident, sexy Black women like actresses Nicole Byer and Natasha Rothwell and singer Lizzo were shredding the self-sacrificing, dowdy, asexual Mammy stereotype.
“It’s wonderful to see. But I also get worried because what is representation without protection? If you look in Lizzo’s comments or you look online in other spaces that post her pictures, there’s so much fat phobia, racism, misogynoir,” Olagbaju said. “Oftentimes the bravest of us are the ones who are the most subjected to harm out in the world because we are trailblazing and defying stereotypes that are long part of this country’s legacy and even beyond this country. You can be brave and be about it and be self-actualized. But you can also be subject to a lot of harm.”
They are right: with visibility comes the risk of becoming a target, especially for women of color. But honestly, being in the MoAD galleries, surrounded by artists I’ve long loved, like Carrie Mae Weems and Lorna Simpson and Kara Walker, or more recent enthusiasms for collage artists Deborah Roberts, Coreen Simpson and Taiye Idahor, it was hard not to feel at home.
I chatted with Oakland artist Sadie Barnette, who is everywhere this spring: in the “Black Venus” show, in the Institute for Contemporary Art SF show ”Resting Our Eyes” at Minnesota Street and at SFMOMA later this month. Barnette’s self-portrait, a saturated, embellished, nearly life-size photo of herself as a little kid, wearing a side ponytail, cool shades and holding a sequin-studded teddy bear, radiates the fizzy, wild confidence I see in my 28-month-old play niece Asa. The little girl in that photo is game.
I spent so much time chatting with people that I was rushing to see everything on the third floor before they kicked me out. Hardly anyone was left, but a Black woman standing between me and “Miss Thang,” a large, Technicolor photo of a Black woman lounging in a frothing hot tub, part of Renee Cox’s 2009 series “The Discreet Charms of the Bougies.”
I was seeing something I hardly ever get a chance to see: the woman transfixed by the woman in the hot tub was the gallery guard. I remembered something I’d read once about how most people don’t spend more than 20 seconds looking at something hanging in a museum. The guard was looking at this photo the way artists must dream of having their work looked at: she was absorbing it, slowly and completely like she was eating it with her eyes.
In the photo, there’s a half-empty bottle of Appleton rum and a half-full snifter on the ledge of the hot tub. The woman’s head is wrapped in a white towel and the middle third of her face is wrapped in big white sunglasses. Her yellow bikini top matches the yellow cigarette she’s smoking. She is beautiful and brown and her arms are toned and smooth. She is alone with her thoughts and she looks like she can’t be bothered.
The guard and I chat a bit about what’s going on behind those glasses — you can just see a bit of the woman’s face through the dark lenses. Finally, I ask her if I can quote her in my column. She tells me her real last name, then asks me to use her middle name instead. Hardly turning away from the photo, speaking slowly as if she was easing into that hot tub herself, here’s what Sydni Danielle said:
“I see myself in this. This is how I would like to relax. And how I would like to be seen. The fact that her eyes are mostly covered, it kind of shields her like she has more to be concerned about. She’s literally exhaling. It looks like she deserves it. And I like that. I feel like this resonates with me.”
Me, too.
Teresa Moore is an Examiner columnist who reports on race and equity.