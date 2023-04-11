Renee Cox

Renee Cox's 'Miss Thang (from the series The Discreet Charm of the Bougies)' (2009)

You do not have to be a Black woman to appreciate ”Black Venus,” a new Museum of the African Diaspora exhibition of Black women by 18 Black women and nonbinary artists. But if you are, you may recognize pieces of yourself or how you’d like to be seen or a girl or a queen from a daydream or a memory. If you aren’t, you may realize how stunted the commonplace images of Black women can be or how seldom you’ve seen so many views of Black femininity in a museum.

British curator Aindrea Emelife says she wanted “to create a legacy of Black women in art” and present the range of intergenerational and global Black artistry she wished she had been able to see when she was growing up. The “Venus” in the title refers to two real people, Sara Baartman, a South African woman who was exhibited in the U.K .and Europe as the “Hottentot Venus” from 1810 to 1815, and Josephine Baker, the American entertainer who became a Parisian sensation in the 1920s as “the Black Venus”; and an 1801 etching titled, “The Voyage of the Sable Venus from Angola to the West Indies.” The MoAD show centers these three as archetypes of what Emelife refers to as the “limited imagination and historical injustices” of the white Western gaze when it came to envisioning the variety, beauty and humanity possible in a “Black Venus.”

Zanele Muholi; Miss Lesbian I; Amsterdam; from the series ‘Miss (Black) Lesbian’; 2009.

Ayana V. Jackson, The rupture was the story, 2019.