In the early 1950s, thousands of Bay Area housewives were mesmerized by a handsome young organ-playing Indian sage who gazed seductively at them out of their console TVs. The dreamy-eyed keyboardist was named Korla Pandit, and his story is one of the strangest in the annals of show business.
Korla Pandit was a West Coast phenomenon in TV’s early days. He became famous in Los Angeles in 1949, when his hit TV show, “Korla Pandit’s Adventures in Music,” made him a celebrity. He and his wife, Beryl deBeeson, owned a big San Fernando Valley house with a swimming pool. He rubbed shoulders with the likes of Erroll Flynn and Bob Hope, and was once greeted on the street by Duke Ellington.
He was also popular in San Francisco, where his show began running on KGO-TV in 1953. San Francisco Chronicle columnist Herb Caen called him “our very first television star” and “the king of steam TV”—the latter a reference to the aphrodisiac effect he had on his mostly female audience.
Pandit’s life story was irresistibly exotic. He was born, he told the media, in New Delhi. His father was a Brahmin; his mother was a French opera singer. Pandit was a musical prodigy who started playing the piano at the age of 2. After studying in Europe, he immigrated to the United States at 12 and hit it big in Los Angeles. “Korla Pandit’s Adventures in Music” was the first all-music show on television, and he was one of the young medium’s first stars.
Pandit’s life was like a fairy tale, but what no one realized until after he died is that it was a fairy tale. Korla Pandit did not exist.
The person who invented that persona was an African-American man named John Roland Redd, who grew up in Columbia, Missouri.
Journalist J.R. Smith stumbled upon Korla Pandit’s true identity in 1999, the year after Pandit died. Smith tells Pandit’s story in “The Many Faces of Korla Pandit,” which ran in Los Angeles Magazine in 2001. (Pandit is also the subject of an eponymous 2016 documentary by Eric Christensen and John Turner.)
Smith was chatting one night with an 81-year-old pianist named Sir Charles Thompson. Once a leading bebop pianist, Thompson was playing cocktail piano at a restaurant for tips. While reminiscing about growing up in Columbia, Thompson told Smith that he had gone to a segregated school with another pianist who was even better than he was, a kid named John Roland Redd. They had been close for a while but lost touch.
“Later, he went to Hollywood and became a famous organist on television,” Thompson told Smith. “He used another name, some Turkish title, I guess.”
Smith had met Pandit seven years earlier and immediately realized that Korla Pandit and John Roland Redd were one and the same person. He began researching Redd’s life.
John Roland Redd was born in 1921 in Columbia, Missouri, the child of a Black father and a mother of Black and French ancestry.
Redd became a first-rate jazz pianist and, in the early 1940s, moved to Los Angeles, where many clubs still did not allow blacks to play. One night he introduced himself as “Juan Rolondo,” a play on his first two names. Posing as Latino made it easier for Redd to get work — but he soon embraced a different identity.
At some point in the 1940s, Redd met DeBeeson, a take-charge blonde who worked for Disney. She became his confidante and career advisor; in the late 1940s, they got married.
The first known appearance of Korla Pandit was in 1949 when he was the regular organist on a TV show called Hollywood Holiday. Pandit got his big break later that year when Claus Landsberg, the founder of pioneering Los Angeles TV station KTLA, saw him playing at the opening of a local furrier and gave Pandit his own TV program.
“Adventures in Music with Korla Pandit” was unlike anything else on television, then or now. (Clips of the show can be seen on YouTube.) As mysterious flames fill the screen, cosmic mood music wafts from a Hammond B3 organ, and an otherworldly voice extols “musical gems from far and near,” Pandit appears, dressed in flowing white garments and a turban adorned with a topaz. He never speaks. His small-boy smile and lustrous eyes do the talking for him.
The show was an immediate hit. Women were particularly enthusiastic. Love letters flooded in. Korla Pandit was written up in Variety and Down Beat magazines.
At some point, what Smith calls “an extraordinary transformation” took place: Redd became Korla Pandit. His old identity was completely replaced by his new one. He spoke in a weird “Hindu” idiom for so long that eventually, he could barely speak English.
Pandit’s family knew what was going on. When they came to his gigs, they would only speak to him later. When Pandit visited his father, he wouldn’t bring his two sons with Beryl. One of Pandit’s sisters told Smith that Pandit never told his children about his lineage.
In 1951, Pandit left KTLA in a dispute over money. He went to work for a tycoon named Louis D. Snade but soon fell out with him too, and moved to San Francisco. Snade got a new novelty pianist named Liberace, who succeeded to a degree Pandit could only dream of.
Pandit got a new TV show in San Francisco. He started speaking to his audience, talking about the universal language of music. But although he had a cult following, he was never able to cash in. He recorded 14 albums for Fantasy Records, but none were hits. (Today, he is considered a seminal figure, with Martin Denny and others, of the musical genre known as exotica.) He had to hustle, playing trailer parks and a joint in Serramonte called Pizza and Pipes, selling his albums from the back of his car.
In 1967, he and Beryl moved to Vancouver to keep their boys out of Vietnam, but he returned to live in various places in California, couch surfing and living with girlfriends.
In the end, he maintained his identity as Korla Pandit. He was terrified of exposure: He once fled the Space Needle in Seattle because a group of Indians appeared.
In the final chapter of his life, Pandit’s career was reborn. Thanks to the lounge revival, a new generation of hipsters discovered Pandit. He began playing regularly at an old LA tiki bar called Kelbo’s and appeared in a neo-lounge revue.
But although he “hitched his Hammond to this traveling circus, he also kept his distance,” Smith writes, maintaining his dignity “even when playing with a roller-skating crooner.”
In 1999, after Pandit’s death, Smith went to Sechelt, B.C., to talk to deBeeson, Pandit’s widow, and Shari, one of their two sons. Shari refused to believe what Smith told him about his father. When Smith persisted in confronting Beryl, she angrily told him, “I wish you would go doodle on somebody else’s life.”
Pandit and Beryl’s other son, John, also refused to believe Smith’s story. “How would you feel if somebody told you they had a different history of your whole life?” he said.