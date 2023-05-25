Korlaorgan.jpg

Musician and TV star Korla Pandit was born John Roland Redd in Columbia, Missouri.

In the early 1950s, thousands of Bay Area housewives were mesmerized by a handsome young organ-playing Indian sage who gazed seductively at them out of their console TVs. The dreamy-eyed keyboardist was named Korla Pandit, and his story is one of the strangest in the annals of show business.

Korla Pandit was a West Coast phenomenon in TV’s early days. He became famous in Los Angeles in 1949, when his hit TV show, “Korla Pandit’s Adventures in Music,” made him a celebrity. He and his wife, Beryl deBeeson, owned a big San Fernando Valley house with a swimming pool. He rubbed shoulders with the likes of Erroll Flynn and Bob Hope, and was once greeted on the street by Duke Ellington.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.