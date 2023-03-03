Who is “ruining” San Francisco?

Mayor London Breed speaks alongside District Attorney Brooke Jenkins after Jenkins’ swearing-in ceremony in July. The two hold virtually all of the power when it comes to public safety, homelessness and clean streets.
These articles serve as well-crafted bookends to the growing body of reporting blaming progressive policies for San Francisco’s rising level of homelessness, crime and general dysfunction. The storyline is well-crafted and seemingly well-coordinated; the progressives fiddle while San Francisco burns.
Voters in the backyard of, arguably, the two most prominent women in San Francisco political history currently view one far more warmly than the other
Setting aside whether San Francisco is actually experiencing increased crime and homelessness, or just increased anxiety about crime and homelessness, the narrative that San Francisco is falling apart because of failing progressive policies itself falls apart under any sort of critical scrutiny based on one simple fact: Progressives are not running San Francisco in any meaningful sense.
Moritz is a successful businessman, but relatively new to politics. Knight has focused a series of well-crafted columns on the frictions and joys of living in our complicated city. So, they can both be excused if they don’t understand what only a few insiders really know: Virtually all the actionable political power in San Francisco rests in one place: the mayor’s office. To the extent there are any other serious power centers, they are the District Attorney’s Office and the City Attorney’s Office, both run by the mayor’s political allies.
San Francisco has been called an “imperial city,” and when it comes to our governance, that is not an exaggeration. We have a strong mayor system of governance, perhaps the strongest in the nation. For all intents and purposes the Board of Supervisors has the power to pass a budget, but after that they are largely on the sidelines. They can make noise, but they really can’t do much else under our city charter. They are literally barred by the charter from “interfering” in day-to-day city operations.
But this simple fact is ignored in Knight’s column. Arresting and prosecuting drug dealers is the decision of two people alone – the mayor and the district attorney. It doesn’t matter what progressive Supervisor Dean Preston pledges. If drug dealers are not being arrested and prosecuted in San Francisco, the responsibility lies with Mayor London Breed and District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.
Moritz, who has spent many millions of dollars of his personal fortune supporting Mayor Breed’s moderate coalition, also ignores these same hard facts. The mayor, and the district attorney he helped elect, hold virtually all of the power when it comes to public safety, homelessness and clean streets.
Moritz complains that San Francisco voters have used their power at the ballot box frequently — and that the voters have used the power of direct democracy to tax mansions to fund education, fund homeless services, support teachers and public schools and a number of other initiatives that took far more than progressive voters to pass.
Moritz holds up Preston, a Democratic Socialist, as an exemplar of what has gone wrong with San Francisco. Once again, Preston is set up as the straw man and blamed for problems over which he has virtually no control.
But it is Breed and her forces that hold virtually all the power. The police chief reports to her. The billions spent on homelessness are directed by her. The people responsible for cleaning our streets, and all of the nearly 40,000 city employees, report to her. The billions sent to nonprofits are directed or overseen by her office.
Certainly, the progressives should be held responsible for those sectors of San Francisco that they did control — such as the public schools, where they held a majority on the school board for many years. While the progressive majority argued over renaming schools, like Lincoln High School, public school children suffered. The progressives were finally held accountable at the ballot box for their failures.
If your streets are dirty, if there are homeless encamped on your sidewalk, if you fear to walk down the streets at night, or in the day, who do you hold accountable for those problems?
What about the people who are actually responsible for solving those problems?
To give credit where it is due, Moritz and the moderates in San Francisco have orchestrated a truly brilliant campaign of shifting blame for the city’s problems away from the mayor and her allies and onto the board’s progressive members. While the relative dysfunction of the progressives made their job easier, it is still an achievement to shift blame away from a mayor and district attorney who hold virtually all the political power onto a rag-tag group of progressives who hold virtually none under our city’s charter.
It’s good politics — but it is terrible policy. If we want our city to work, let’s start with demanding accountability from those with the power to make it work.
Eric Jaye is founder of Storefront Political Media, based in San Francisco.