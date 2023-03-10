One of the oldest, and oddest, neighborhoods in all of San Francisco is tiny South Park. Hidden away off bustling Third Street, just a block and a half from AT&T Park and the Embarcadero, this unexpected little green oval was created in 1854 by a British immigrant named George Gordon, who laid out the city’s first exclusive residential quarter around a private park, emulating upper-crust British spaces such as Berkeley Square.

South Park was the swankiest area in town during the 1850s and 1860s, but it declined and sank into poverty and squalor for almost a century, before being reborn during the dot-com era as a high-priced tech and venture capital enclave.

Gary Kamiya is the author of “Cool Gray City of Love: 49 Views of San Francisco” and “Spirits of San Francisco: Voyages Through the Unknown City.” His Portals of the Past column appears in The Examiner bimonthly.

