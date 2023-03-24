I was a bookworm as long as I can remember. I devoured tomes on the long ride across the county to the magnet high school I attended in Virginia, in the halls between classes, at night when I should have gone to bed. The habit followed me to San Francisco: My husband still teases me about how I had my head in a book crossing Market the second time we met. I almost missed the next chapter in my life trying to finish one on the page.

The news that Alexander Book Company was closing sometime this spring hit hard. There was a time, a decade or so ago, when I passed it twice a day commuting down Second Street. As other booksellers closed up shop, Alexander managed to hang on — until its owners, brother and sister Michael and Bonnie Stuppin, decided it was time.

Owen Thomas is a journalist and a longtime resident of San Francisco who has thought about tech’s relationship with The City since the first internet boom brought him to town. His columns appear weekly in The Examiner. @owenthomas

 

 

