I was a bookworm as long as I can remember. I devoured tomes on the long ride across the county to the magnet high school I attended in Virginia, in the halls between classes, at night when I should have gone to bed. The habit followed me to San Francisco: My husband still teases me about how I had my head in a book crossing Market the second time we met. I almost missed the next chapter in my life trying to finish one on the page.
The news that Alexander Book Company was closing sometime this spring hit hard. There was a time, a decade or so ago, when I passed it twice a day commuting down Second Street. As other booksellers closed up shop, Alexander managed to hang on — until its owners, brother and sister Michael and Bonnie Stuppin, decided it was time.
If you’re trying to understand the sad state of San Francisco’s downtown, particularly for small retailers like Alexander, it might help to pick up a book. “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” by Jane Jacobs. She described Hudson Street in New York as the “scene of an intricate sidewalk ballet,” where a variety of businesses lent vitality to the street.
On a recent morning, there wasn’t much of a dance happening on Second Street. The Muni car I rode was crowded enough, disgorging dozens of people steps away from Alexander’s front door. A handful of commuters glanced at the storefront, their eyes flickering over the book covers (Prince Harry’s “Spare,” Michelle Obama’s “The Light We Carry”) and the neon closing-sale signs. The puffer-clad workers hurried on to their offices.
At least they’d bothered to come into The City. Foot traffic has been terrible, Michael Stuppin told me.
“The No. 1 factor has been the post-pandemic situation,” he said. “The numbers you see for BART and their ridership, that’s mirroring what we’re experiencing. We’re 30%-40% of what we were before the pandemic.”
That’s not the case across the industry. According to the Independent Bookseller, bookstore sales in 2022 rebounded above their 2019 levels. Amazon is still around, but it gave up on its own chain of brick-and-mortar bookstores last year.
The fate of Alexander Book Company seems very specific to its particular corner of San Francisco and the struggle with getting people to return to downtown — to work, to shop, to do anything, really. “There were a fair amount of reasons for people to come down Second,” Stuppin said. “Now it’s just restaurants. Retail in general has largely disappeared, it’s just a few of us.” To the left and right of Alexander on Second Street are a string of empty storefronts. (Most are at least advertised for lease, which will let them avoid The City’s tax on commercial vacancies.)
Mayor London Breed announced new proposals Thursday to cut down on The City’s onerous permit requirements and complex zoning rules. The sheer complexity of opening up shop in San Francisco surely discourages new businesses from coming in. The threat of some disgruntled neighbor — or even a commercial rival — launching an endless series of hearings and appeals is daunting. The mayor’s proposals are a good step, but I suspect we need more sweeping reforms to both local rules and bureaucratic mindsets.
The biggest obstacle to bringing in new businesses to fill the spaces along Second Street, and the countless other commercial retail districts around The City with empty storefronts, may be finding entrepreneurs willing to take the chance on a revival. It seems like long odds.
But there’s evidence it can happen. Joseph Carboni had been hopping from site to site in North Beach for years, looking for a home for his Italian-language bookstore, Libreria Pino. He eventually found one: the long-empty former site of the Italian-French Banker on Grant Avenue in North Beach. The building had been gutted and the aging ovens removed, but it still took him years to open. It’s now two bookstores in one: Libreria Pino and the English-language Telegraph Hill Books.
Elaine Petrocelli is running what will soon be downtown’s last bookstore, Book Passage in the Ferry Building. She sounded heartbroken about the Stuppins’ decision to close when I spoke to her.
“It just makes me sad because if we didn’t have a book, we would call Alexander Book Company and ask ‘Do you have this book?’” she told me. “The nice thing about the independents is that we’re all friends and we try to help each other.”
Location matters. “Business has not reached the level it was before the pandemic, but it’s getting up there,” she said. “We are lucky because the Ferry Building has other things going on,” like the famous farmers market.
The work-from-home trend benefited her business in a surprising way: She ended up stocking more children’s books, because residents of nearby condos along the waterfront were staying close to home. “You have to climb over strollers” on weekends, she said.
We may never get the kind of bookstore culture we had in the 1990s. I remember the rows of technical books at Stacey’s, the stacks of graphic novels in the Virgin Megastore towering over Stockton and Market, even the unlovely Barnes & Noble on Bay Street. The Stacey’s was most recently a CVS, which closed last year. The Barnes & Noble became a Ross Dress For Less, now also gone.
At least there’s a candy store, It’Sugar, at Two Stockton. But I’d gladly trade it for the chocolates and magazines at Fog City News, which closed in 2021. There are a lot of spaces to fill before we can see the sidewalks of this city dancing again.