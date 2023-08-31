Election 2024 DeSantis

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., Saturday, June 17, 2023. 

 AP Photo/Andy Barron

San Franciscans spent roughly 230 times more on weed this year than on supporting Republican presidential candidates, a statistic that should surprise nobody.

Republican candidates seeking California cash regularly visit San Diego and Newport Beach and perhaps venture as close to San Francisco as Silicon Valley.

Ex // Top Stories