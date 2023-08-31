San Franciscans spent roughly 230 times more on weed this year than on supporting Republican presidential candidates, a statistic that should surprise nobody.
Republican candidates seeking California cash regularly visit San Diego and Newport Beach and perhaps venture as close to San Francisco as Silicon Valley.
But those same candidates tend to avoid The City, where the scent of marijuana is more familiar than conservative politics.
Nevertheless, San Francisco is home to 33,765 registered Republicans, according to the California Secretary of State, including some of considerable means willing to open their wallets for those vying to unseat President Biden.
In all, Republican Presidential candidates have raised $231,000 from San Franciscans through the first half of 2023, roughly half the amount raised by President Joe Biden.
Trump, who told Tucker Carlson last week that what’s happened to San Francisco is “very sad,’’ has raised $35,247 for his 2024 campaign from San Franciscans, according to data collected by the Federal Election Commission. Donations include $3,300 from Trevor Traina, a technology entrepreneur who served as U.S. Ambassador to Austria during Trump’s presidency.
And while Trump has far outraised his competitors nationally, in the Bizzaro world of San Francisco Republican politics, four Republican rivals are outpacing him in The City.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who has struggled to raise money nationally, has collected nearly $77,000 in San Francisco, more than twice as much as Trump. Scott’s backers include Silicon Valley pioneer and accomplished athlete Thomas Weisel, who was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame in 2018.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who referred to San Francisco as a “dumpster fire,’’ and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum have each raised over $40,000 locally. DeSantis received $6,600 — the maximum allowed — from David Sacks — who moderated DeSantis's campaign announcement event on X and is a good friend of Elon Musk.
Burgum has Bay Area connections dating back to his time as a student at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business. Bob Fisher, chair of the Gap Inc. and brother of Oakland A’s owner John Fisher, is among Burgum’s biggest contributors.
Also outraising Trump, though just by $100, is former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who has collected over $1,000 from 10 San Franciscans.
Vivek Ramaswamy, the 38-year-old entrepreneur who at times dominated the recent GOP debate, received $1,000 from former U.S. Attorney for Northern California, Joe Russoniello but has collected very little from other San Franciscans so far.
The records show only one San Francians contributing to former Vice President Mike Pence’s campaign ($500) and not a penny contributed directly to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
The FEC data, which include contributions for the first six months of 2023, do not provide the complete picture of a candidate’s support, as some money is directed through organizations that are hard to track. And they include some hard-to-explain quirks.
Trump, for example, has received 856 donations from individuals listing San Francisco as home. But 341 of those donations — including 77 contributions of a nickel or less — come from a single individual (reached via social media, the individual chose not to explain.)
While California is out of reach electorally for Republican candidates, they will undoubtedly circle back to the state — even if they don’t set foot in San Francisco. Californians contributed $168 million to Republican candidates in the 2022 midterms.
Of course, that’s $60 million fewer than cannabis sales in San Francisco alone for the same year. And if Trump somehow prevails next November, it’s a fair bet that cannabis sales in San Francisco will skyrocket.