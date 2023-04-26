Bonnie and Michael Stuppin, the sister and brother and owners of Alexander Book Company

Bonnie and Michael Stuppin, the sister and brother and owners of Alexander Book Company at 50 2nd Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The bookstore opened on November 15, 1990 and it will be closing on Friday, April 28, 2023.

San Franciscans know microclimates. Live here long enough and you learn to pack a sweater, scarf and a jacket because the sun on your back as you leave Potrero Hill in the morning can turn to chilled fog soup by the time you are heading home. San Francisco is also a city of microeras: slivers of time, community and place rich with meaning for those who live through them.

I got to thinking in terms of microeras when I heard artist Sadie Barnette talking at SFMOMA about the long impact left by her father, Rodney, who ran the New Eagle Creek Saloon, San Francisco’s first Black-owned gay bar in the 1990s. “I believe it’s some people’s job to take care of the future, and for whatever reason, I feel like it’s my job to take care of the past,” she said.

Alexander Book Company outside exterior

Alexander Book Company at 50 2nd Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The bookstore opened on November 15, 1990 and it will be closing on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Ex // Top Stories

Jerry Thompson has worked at Alexander Book Company since it first opened in 1990

Jerry Thompson has worked at Alexander Book Company since it first opened in 1990 at 50 2nd Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The bookstore will be closing on Friday, April 28, 2023.
Alexander Book Company interior

Alexander Book Company at 50 2nd Street in San Francisco on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The bookstore opened on November 15, 1990 and it will be closing on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Teresa Moore has been the race and equity columnist for the San Francisco Examiner.

Tags