In his August 2021 speech marking the final U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden offered an assessment of our nation’s mistakes there, including our failure to pursue a narrow, achievable mission tied closely to our vital national interests. As president, he has made no similar public comments about the war in Iraq.

 Kenny Holston / The New York Times

San Francisco-native Cpl. Christopher Rose was just 21 years old on June 29, 2006 when he stepped from his Humvee onto a Baghdad street, triggering an improvised explosive device that would take his life.

That explosion reverberated back in Rose’s San Francisco’s Excelsior district, where he had been known for a high-wattage smile, as constant as it was infectious. His mother’s words, all these years later, are still haunting. “He was afraid we couldn’t pay for college,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I said, ‘I’ll work two jobs. You’ll be able to go to college.’ I was worried.” But he enlisted anyway.

