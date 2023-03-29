San Francisco-native Cpl. Christopher Rose was just 21 years old on June 29, 2006 when he stepped from his Humvee onto a Baghdad street, triggering an improvised explosive device that would take his life.
That explosion reverberated back in Rose’s San Francisco’s Excelsior district, where he had been known for a high-wattage smile, as constant as it was infectious. His mother’s words, all these years later, are still haunting. “He was afraid we couldn’t pay for college,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I said, ‘I’ll work two jobs. You’ll be able to go to college.’ I was worried.” But he enlisted anyway.
Rose’s death added our city to the list of hometowns that lost a son or daughter in that tragic war of choice. San Francisco joined Alameda, Benicia, Concord, Fremont, Hayward, Los Altos Hills, Merced, Mountain View, San Jose, San Ramon, Sunnyvale, Vallejo and Walnut Creek. Such losses touched nearly every corner of our vast country.
For those who served or had their lives changed by it, the Iraq War will never be just history. Veterans, diplomats and reporters who went to Iraq have marked the 20th anniversary of the invasion with retrospectives and interviews. But much of the rest of American society seems to think it can move on. It shouldn’t be in such a rush. The full consequences of that war are still unfolding — abroad and at home — and it is in all our interest that we process its lessons out loud. In that spirit, we were disappointed the Biden administration gave the 20-year milestone only a passing acknowledgment in a press briefing last week.
Let’s start with those consequences:
The U.S. decision in 2003 to invade and subsequently occupy Iraq remains one of the most important developments of the 21st century and, indeed, of the entire post-WWII era. Hundreds of thousands of Iraqi civilians lost their lives and millions were displaced in the violence that followed. The sectarian chaos and corruption unleashed by western occupation still hobbles the Iraqi state. We deployed more than 1.5 million troops and spent trillions of dollars over the course of the war, revealing not so much the extent of American power as its limits. Friends and adversaries took notice. Iraqi weapons of mass destruction never materialized. The blows to American prestige created headwinds we continue to face to this day.
President Theodore Roosevelt had advised that the nation’s foreign policy follow the aphorism: “speak softly and carry a big stick.” In Iraq, President Bush swung the big stick of the U.S. military with full force. U.S. soldiers’ inability to put down a bloody insurgency or prevent Iran from gaining the upper hand in Iraq dispelled the aura of omnipotence that U.S. hard power had enjoyed since the fall of its only rival superpower, the Soviet Union.
When photographs emerged of the degradation and torture inflicted by American guards against prisoners at the Abu Ghraib complex in Iraq, the world recoiled. As it did when details of torture, hunger strikes, and the lack of due process at the prison in Guantano Bay came to light. No senior official was ever held accountable. No cabinet member resigned. And America’s moral authority crashed through the floor.
President Bush told the world in October 2002 that Saddam Hussein had a “massive stockpile” of bio-weapons. That December he declared that Iraq might even have a nuclear weapon. Nevermind that U.S. intelligence at the time “had no specific information on the types or quantities of weapons agent ... at Baghdad’s disposal” and its National Intelligence Estimate said “Saddam did not have a nuclear weapon.” After Iraq was searched top to bottom with no WMD to be found, the world would judge anew what America’s word was worth.
Fast-forward two decades. When a new U.S. administration warned Russia’s President Vladimir Putin not to invade Ukraine, was he intimidated into obeisance? No. Out of more than 190 countries on Earth, how many have answered the United States’ exhortation to support Ukraine with economic sanctions against Russia? Just 33. Now, when China presents its bid for global leadership, how are American partners closing ranks? Well, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Egypt appear to be prepping applications to join the China- and Russia-led BRICS+ group that rivals the Western-led G7 economies.
Then there are the financial and economic impacts. While we invested more and more resources in the effort to transform the Middle East, China has been investing in infrastructure and development projects around the world, particularly in Africa and Asia through its Belt and Road Initiative. Is it any wonder we find ourselves playing catch up?
We generally resist the simplistic notion that a tax dollar spent in America’s defense budget is a dollar not allocated to meeting needs on the home front, but when the denomination is in the trillions, we must recognize that such choices have cost us real opportunities. Even a fraction of the war’s expense, spent improving lives instead of destroying them, could have seen our country and our region in a significantly stronger position today.
In 2008, Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz deemed Iraq “The Three Trillion Dollar War.” Three of the most impactful spending bills in recent years, the bipartisan infrastructure law ($1.2 trillion), Inflation Reduction Act ($738 billion), and CHIPS and Science Act ($280 billion) will have profound effects on the U.S. economy but they still won’t come close to $3 trillion. Anyone in the Bay Area still waiting for the BART system to connect Silicon Valley innovation hubs to East Bay population centers knows we should have made these federal investments years ago.
Add to this record developments like a global financial meltdown caused by Wall Street firms and a presidential self-coup attempt and by the time Joe Biden assumed the presidency things were not looking good.
What’s to be done? Transparency is key to rebuilding lost trust, between the United States and international audiences and between the government and its citizens. People want to know that the United States understands its mistakes and can learn from them. Running for office after having voted in favor of the Iraq War authorization, Senator Biden understood that. He dedicated a chapter of his 2007 campaign book, Promises to Keep, to that vote, titling it “My Mistake.” In his August 2021 speech marking the final U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Biden offered an assessment of our nation’s mistakes there, including our failure to pursue a narrow, achievable mission tied closely to our vital national interests.
As president, he has made no similar public comments about the war in Iraq. Our country and the world still bear the impact of the U.S.-led invasion 20 years on. Explaining how the president of the United States understands these events and their lessons will make us stronger, not weaker. Admitting our faults and learning from them is also at the core of Biden’s own theory of American democracy.
Congress, with White House support, took steps this month to repeal the legal authorizations for the use of military force that have empowered the last six presidents to wage war in Iraq. If and when a repeal finally happens, we hope President Biden will seize it as an opportunity to build more trust with Americans and our friends around the world by reflecting more fully on the lessons we have learned from Iraq.