Will S.F.’s ‘transformational’ homeless shelter plan actually work?

What we can learn from New York City’s approach to its unhoused population

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman has proposed a new policy that would offer people sleeping on the streets shelter, from organized tent sites to tiny homes. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

For every person on the street, a bed with a pillow ready and waiting.

And for those who decline the offer of shelter, a clearer path to move them off the street.

San Francisco leaders are contemplating a law that could eventually ensure a shelter bed be available for every homeless person in need of one and, potentially, further empower the city to clear encampments.

“Our ability to take down encampments through offers of service and shelters or otherwise, is hobbled by our lack of shelter,” said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who introduced the legislation this week.

The policy would be a significant shift in the way San Francisco addresses unsheltered homelessness, calling for the creation of an array of shelter sites, from organized tent cities to tiny homes.

But the concept faces a litany of challenges.

First, it has to pass the Board of Supervisors, which balked at a similar proposal introduced by Mandelman in 2020 amid widespread opposition from advocates for the homeless. They warned it would shift the city’s focus from building more permanent housing to relying on shelters, simply to reduce the visibility of homelessness.

Mandelman feels more optimistic this time around, having already garnered the support of five sponsors. He’ll need six votes for the proposal to pass.

The legislation Mandelman introduced this week is only the first step toward studying Mandelman’s “A Place for All” strategy, and elected leaders would still have time to back out if they didn’t like the results.

What’s the premise?

What stands out in San Francisco is just how many of its homeless residents are unsheltered, meaning they are on the street and not in a shelter or other designated site.

San Francisco has 8,035 homeless people, according to the most recent Point-in-Time Count, a biennial census of the homeless population. Of that population, the number of unsheltered homeless people – 5,180 people sleeping on the street – jumped by 19% between 2017 and 2019 in San Francisco. Now nearly two-thirds of San Francisco’s homeless population is unsheltered.

And there aren’t enough beds for them, Mandelman’s proposal acknowledges.

The city’s Healthy Streets Operations Center produces a quarterly count of tents and structures. It reported 537 tents and structures in March, higher than the numbers found in 2019 but below the peaks of around 1,000 in 2020.

New York City has the largest homeless population in the United States, but a much smaller percentage is unsheltered. A key difference is that New York City has a right-to-shelter law, which ensures that the city provides an adequate number of beds for its homeless.

Mandelman’s proposal would stop short of mirroring New York’s approach, he said, but is a step in that direction.The bill would task the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing with establishing a plan to implement the “A Place for All” policy.

“I’m trying to strike the middle path between where we are now, which is completely falling down on offering shelter to people who desperately need it, and having an enforceable right to shelter law that will have us in court for ther next 50 years,” Mandelman said.

Fewer people are sleeping on the street in New York than in San Francisco, but New York City has by no means solved homelessness.

“Be careful what you ask for. You might want to consider asking for a right to housing instead of a right to shelter,” said Shelly Nortz, Deputy Executive Director for Policy at the New York-based Coalition for the Homeless. “What we’ve learned is that government isn’t proposing the housing solution to homelessness, which is really what everybody was asking for when the right to shelter was established.”

Nortz acknowledged New York’s right to shelter has saved lives, particularly given the city’s colder climate. But a crucial question, Nortz said, is “where do people go once you have them in the shelter?”

“You don’t want to set it up so you’re warehousing people,” Nortz said.

Will homeless advocates get on board?

Nortz’s concerns echo those expressed by local advocates for the homeless more than a year ago. They believe that the long-term solution to homelessness lies in building more affordable and permanent housing, not in relying on night-by-night shelter.

Mandelman stressed this week that emergency shelter is just one component of the proper response to homelessness. He agrees, he added, that “we need to invest in permanent supportive housing and ultimately, the solution to homelessness is housing.

“But for a system, for San Francisco, we need ways to move people off the street…tonight, not five or 10 years from now,” Mandelman said.

The revised bill embraces the “1:2:4” strategy used in the report on Bay Area homelessness issued by the Regional Impact Council last year. The idea is that for every $1 spent on emergency shelter, $2 is spent on permanent housing and $4 is spent on measures to prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place.

The legislation estimates that an additional 2,000 shelter beds are needed in San Francisco.

Why are former detractors supporting it this time?

Supervisor Matt Haney levied criticism at the proposed legislation in 2020, when it fizzled before ever coming to a vote. This week, he stood by Mandelman’s side as a co-sponsor at a press conference announcing the redrafted bill.

Haney attributed his support not to a change of heart, but a revision of policy. The new bill, he said, places less focus on so-called “safe sleeping sites,” the city’s branding for what are commonly referred to as tent cities or villages, like the one in Civic Center.

“We should have a greater emphasis on non-congregate shelter where people have privacy and dignity that comes with their own space and wraparound services,” Haney said.

Mandelman said the initial legislation focuses on safe sleep sites because it seemed like the fastest and most cost-effective way to implement the policy. The new legislation caps safe sleep sites at 20% of the overall bed count. In another change from 2020, the new bill would also require the city to track shelter stays and document how many people make their way into permanent housing.

Who would run the shelters and where would they be?

It’s unclear, but those are among the questions The City would aim to answer in a three-month study of how to implement the policy. As drafted, Mandelman’s bill calls for a “geographic equity strategy” and tasks city staff with analyzing potential spots for use as shelters.

Randy Shaw, executive director of the Tenderloin Housing Clinic, called San Francisco’s idea of geographic equity “a joke,” noting the concentration of services like the city’s new Linkage Center in or around The Tenderloin.

“All the talk about geographic equity never connects to reality,” Shaw said.

How could this impact the city’s enforcement of camping on public property?

Get familiar with Martin v. Boise, which Mandelman’s legislation explicitly references.

In the 2018 decision, a federal court ruled that cities could not enforce laws that punish people for the consequences of their homelessness – such as camping on public property – if the city does not offer them a shelter bed.

“The Boise case provides a further impetus – though none is needed – for San Francisco to provide more shelter options for unhoused people in our midst,” the bill states.

Mandelman’s bill would ensure that every person has a bed available to them, potentially enabling the city more flexibility to clear encampments.

Though he noted the legislation does not directly address enforcement or weigh in on what role police should have in clearing encampments, Mandelman said “it should be a very high priority for San Francisco to try to end encampments in our neighborhoods.”

How much will this cost?

Homelessness and Housing Services would be tasked with evaluating the cost of the policy, which could vary widely depending on how it’s implemented.

Jamming 1,500 people into a vacant parking lot in the Bayview might be incredibly cost-efficient, but it would also struggle to attract a homeless population largely concentrated in other neighborhoods, likely face concerns about safety, and alienate homeless people traumatized by congregate settings.

Other options, like tiny homes, have a much higher upfront cost but might prove more effective at luring in people from the street.

Of course, not providing shelter also comes at a cost, Mandelman and his allies are quick to note.

How soon could this actually happen?

San Franciscans shouldn’t expect every homeless person to be guaranteed a bed tomorrow.

The bill would provide Homelessness and Housing Services three months to create an implementation plan, followed by three months for the Board of Supervisors to review it and figure out how to pay for it. From there, it calls for a three-year process to actually build out the shelter system.

Mandelman hopes for a vote in April.