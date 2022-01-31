State Sen. Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat, has been a leader in the fight to establish net neutrality. (Photo by Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner, Illustration by Matthew Petty)

Why is it so hard to regulate big tech?

The issues, which often play out in San Francisco and Silicon Valley, seem clear-cut. Social media companies should protect consumers’ privacy. Ride-sharing companies should pay drivers fairly. And, in the latest wave of new tech, electricity-churning cryptocurrency companies should protect the environment.

The problem is timing, says state Senator Scott Wiener, a San Francisco Democrat who won a key regulatory court battle last week. “You don’t necessarily perceive everything at the beginning,” Wiener told The Examiner. “If you regulate too early, you can get it wrong, so it’s helpful to wait and see how things play out.”

But some seemingly clear-cut issues take years to play out, due to vast amounts of tech cash. That has been the case with “net neutrality,” the granddaddy of modern tech regulatory struggles, which has been debated for more than a decade.

On Friday, San Francisco’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld state legislation written by Wiener to enforce net neutrality — the effort to prevent telecom and cable companies from selling more prominent access on the internet to wealthy interests. Cable companies that sell wifi, for instance, should not be able to give their customers faster streaming service on their own websites than they do on the rival Netflix’s site.

The legal victory, in which judges from both parties ruled California can enforce net neutrality under state law, was widely watched and could lead to new national regulation to finally nail down the issue. The ruling also brings into sharp focus the difficulty of addressing important issues of tech as they emerge, and before the high-stakes legal wrangling takes over. As a former San Francisco supervisor and now a state senator representing The City, Wiener has been deeply involved in the struggle to regulate tech. Sometimes, he believes, even common sense reform can be arduous.

Almost everyone agrees the issue of net neutrality should have been firmly resolved long ago. Eighty-six percent of Americans believe consumers should have access to all websites without paying to visit some or getting faster service on others that have paid for better access, according to a 2018 University of Maryland poll.

“I don’t care if you are a mega Q-anon person or a Democratic socialist, no one wants big telecom companies telling them where they can or can’t go on the internet,” Wiener said in an interview with The Examiner. “Everyone wants the ability to make that decision for ourselves.

“And so this is absolutely the big telecom and cable companies versus everyone else.”

So why is net neutrality still being settled in the courts? The answer, watchdog groups say, is Donald Trump. The former president’s FCC chairman, former Verizon attorney Ajit Pai, dismantled federal net neutrality laws established by the Obama administration. Big money from Pai’s former industry then poured in, washing away the principle of equal access to all websites.

Telecom and cable companies spent $235 million to lobby federal lawmakers in 2019-2020, and $82 million on net neutrality lobbying alone, the nonprofit watchdog group Common Cause found last year.

“I was elected in November 2016. I wasn’t planning to introduce that neutrality legislation because we had federal net neutrality protections. It wasn’t necessary. And it wasn’t until Trump’s FCC eliminated those neutrality protections that I decided we need to take action as a state,” Wiener said.

Wiener’s bill, SB822, prevailed in a bruising 2018 election, survived court battles in 2019 and 2021, and prevailed in the appeal effort rejected by the court last week. And while even more legal wrangling could still lie ahead, it will be difficult to overturn Friday’s ruling by three judges on both sides of the political aisle. The law’s success could lead to President Biden’s FCC nailing the issue down at the federal level once again.

“This is a very strong ruling by a panel that includes judges appointed by presidents of both parties,” Wiener said. “Obama’s FCC crafted strong net neutrality protections, and Trump’s yanked it away. So we really need Congress to act. Ideally, we would have federal legislation creating very strong net neutrality protections for the whole country.”

Consumer watchdog groups give Wiener credit for his work on net neutrality. “Senator Scott Wiener showed that he has principles of steel by taking on the industry and winning such a profound victory for the public interest,” Evan Greer, director of the nonprofit Fight for the Future told The Examiner in an email.

The Ninth Circuit case was supported by attorneys general in 18 other states in a brief urging the court to uphold the state law, which the nonprofit Electronic Freedom Foundation called “the gold standard” of legislation.

The internet service providers said they are “disappointed and will review our options. Once again, a piecemeal approach to this issue is untenable and Congress should codify national rules for an open internet once and for all,” the industry groups America’s Communications Association, Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association, National Cable & Telecommunications Association and USTelecom told The Examiner in a joint statement.

But if net neutrality has finally turned a corner, what about the other issues that are also high stakes, legally thorny, and difficult to legislate with the perfect timing Wiener believes would be ideal?

For instance, the data sucked up by social media cannot be restored to private citizens. Wiener believes that was a mistake by lawmakers. “It should have been regulated better earlier on,” Wiener said. “We definitely, I think, did wait too long on privacy, for sure.”

And the latest tech issue to sweep into the court of popular opinion, cryptocurrency, is unfolding fast. “We’ll see how it plays out,” Wiener said. “My issue is first of all, the mega carbon emissions that it generates in terms of all the servers that have to be used is just unacceptable.”

A recent study found that Bitcoin, the world’s most widely used cryptocurrency, uses more electricity than the country of Argentina, as computers crunch numbers to encrypt the blockchain coding that cryptocurrency relies on.

“Cryptocurrency may end up playing a really significant role in our society, but there is a lot of enthusiasm by people who don’t necessarily understand the risks, and that is concerning to me,” Wiener said.

Still, Wiener said, the victories in tech regulation are important, even if – as in the case of net neutrality – it takes years.

Wiener praised progress in the struggle to bring open-source voting technology to San Francisco. After 15 years of failure to explore the technology, which was uncovered by an Examiner investigation, The City is finally taking steps to free itself from a near-monopoly and take charge of its own voting machines. Next fall, a pilot program will begin using a nonprofit’s transparent technology, sought by three mayors and urged by a grand jury.

“I’ve long been a strong supporter of open source voting and it’s been slow going. I’m glad that there’s continued leadership to try to make it a reality.”