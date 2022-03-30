Van Ness rapid transit bus project finally completed

Other improvements to Van Ness include new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees, new crossing signals, and improved access for people with disabilities. (Mike Kai Chen, New York Times)

After several years of construction along San Francisco’s Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco Municipal Transportation officials are set to unveil completed Muni improvements along the major thoroughfare on Friday.

The new Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit system, which began construction back in 2016, aims to address traffic congestion along Van Ness by creating physically separated bus lanes that allow buses to travel without getting stuck in traffic.

New boarding platforms will also allow passengers to board buses more easily, transit officials said.

In addition, the $345.9 million project brought other improvements to Van Ness like new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees, new crossing signals, and improved access for people with disabilities.

Aside from the surface-level improvements, the project also allowed the city to complete underground utility maintenance, including replacing sewer pipes and water mains, some of which haven’t been replaced in over 100 years.

The new Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit System will serve the 49-Mission/ Van Ness and 90-San Bruno Owl Muni bus line, as well as some Golden Gate Transit bus lines.

Transit officials will unveil the new system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the San Francisco War Memorial on Friday at 9:15 a.m.

More information about the project and the ribbon-cutting ceremony can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/projects/van-ness-improvement-project.