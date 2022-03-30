Fixes

Van Ness rapid transit bus project finally completed

Service to begin Friday, April 1

By Bay City News • March 30, 2022 1:30 am
Other improvements to Van Ness include new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees, new crossing signals, and improved access for people with disabilities. (Mike Kai Chen, New York Times)

Other improvements to Van Ness include new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees, new crossing signals, and improved access for people with disabilities. (Mike Kai Chen, New York Times)

After several years of construction along San Francisco’s Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco Municipal Transportation officials are set to unveil completed Muni improvements along the major thoroughfare on Friday.

The new Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit system, which began construction back in 2016, aims to address traffic congestion along Van Ness by creating physically separated bus lanes that allow buses to travel without getting stuck in traffic.

New boarding platforms will also allow passengers to board buses more easily, transit officials said.

In addition, the $345.9 million project brought other improvements to Van Ness like new lighting, sidewalk extensions, new trees, new crossing signals, and improved access for people with disabilities.

Aside from the surface-level improvements, the project also allowed the city to complete underground utility maintenance, including replacing sewer pipes and water mains, some of which haven’t been replaced in over 100 years.

The new Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit System will serve the 49-Mission/ Van Ness and 90-San Bruno Owl Muni bus line, as well as some Golden Gate Transit bus lines.

Transit officials will unveil the new system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the San Francisco War Memorial on Friday at 9:15 a.m.

More information about the project and the ribbon-cutting ceremony can be found at https://www.sfmta.com/projects/van-ness-improvement-project.

Related Stories
Sue Cannon, a registered nurse in the Neuro ICU at UCSF, gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Matthew Aludino, a fourth-year student in the School of Pharmacy, at the UCSF Parnassus Heights campus. The FDA on Tuesday approved an additional booster shot for people ages 50 and up. (Susan Merrell/UCSF)
Second COVID-19 booster approved for people over 50—here’s what that means for S.F.

‘People should walk, not run. But some need to walk faster’

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
The Outer Sunset District as seen from Grandview Park. In order to meet state-mandated housing goals, much of The City will need to be rezoned for higher-density apartment buildings, part of a plan to accomodate 82,000 new homes by 2031. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
How will San Francisco’s urban landscape change to add 80,000 homes?

‘Upzoning’ to mid-rise apartment buildings on The City’s west side coming soon

By Benjamin Schneider
34 percent of renters said they are “very concerned” about not having enough money to pay their housing costs.(Shutterstock)
California legislators extend rent relief another three months

Renters must apply for protection by Thursday, March 31 to be eligible

By Manuela Tobias