Van Ness buses show big speed, reliability improvements

A Muni bus on the Bus Rapid Transit line on Van Ness Avenue on Friday, April 1, 2022. Nearly one month after its opening, data shows a dramatic improvement in travel times. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

The red carpet stretching down the median of Van Ness isn’t just for show. The purpose has always been to speed up buses by freeing them from traffic on the notoriously congested boulevard.

One month after the ribbon cutting, new data released by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency shows the lanes are doing their job.

Travel-time savings were as high as 35% northbound, or 9 minutes per trip, and 22% southbound, compared to a 2016 baseline that predates the recent construction disruption on the boulevard. Depending on the time of day, roundtrip travel times for the 49 bus along the improved stretch of Van Ness decreased between 29% and 23%.

“We still have some additional fine-tuning that we need to do on Van Ness,” SFMTA Director Jeff Tumlin said. “Therefore, we were surprised to see the data showing that it is performing at or better than it was originally projected to perform when it’s fully, fully, fully operational.”

Another benefit of the lanes is a more consistent trip time for riders. Travel-time variability decreased by up to 26% northbound and 55% southbound, according to SFMTA data. And the lanes appear to have encouraged more people to take the bus, with ridership increasing 13% in the first week the BRT lanes were in service, a pattern that has remained consistent in the following weeks, Tumlin said.

Another factor driving up ridership could be improved bus frequency made possible by quicker travel times. “A 20% reduction in delay means a 20% increase in capacity and allows for a 20% improvement in frequency, because we can turn the buses around much more frequently,” Tumlin said. “We have already taken advantage of that in order to improve the frequency on the 49.”

Those performance improvements could continue to increase. SFMTA is still calibrating traffic signals to optimize the flow of buses in both directions, and working to train drivers on optimal speeds, which should help buses hit fewer red lights.

Of course, these benefits didn’t come cheap or easy. Asked whether the ends justify the means, Tumlin replied, “It was absolutely, absolutely worth the cost. But only when you consider that it was primarily a utility replacement project, and secondarily, a bus rapid transit project. I think that’s something that we could have done a better job explaining. Because the bulk of the cost, and almost all of the delay was a result of the complexity of the ancient snarl of underground utilities.”

Partly in response to The City’s experience on Van Ness, SFMTA has pivoted its plans for Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District, opting for side-running, rather than center-running, bus lanes. The side-running lanes make more sense on Geary, where buses will face fewer conflicts with right turning vehicles and pedestrians crossing the street.

The results on Van Ness track with other investments in the Muni Forward program, which has added transit-only lanes and other improvements along several popular Muni lines over the past few years. In general, the improvements have produced 20% reductions in travel time, and 10% increases in ridership — bucking the overall trend of declining Muni ridership even before the pandemic.

The lines with the best post-pandemic ridership recovery are those that have received improvements like transit only lanes, including the 22, the 14, the 8, the 9 and the 5, the latest SFMTA data shows. Systemwide, Muni’s ridership is at about 55% of pre-pandemic levels, but these routes have attracted more than 70% of pre-pandemic ridership, with the 22 Fillmore serving 130% of pre-pandemic ridership on weekends. These routes also tend to serve working class neighborhoods with many essential workers, rather than downtown office workers, Tumlin said.

Over the next couple of years, SFMTA’s strategy will be to build on these incremental improvements to the existing transit network, Tumlin said. The agency’s Proposition A bond measure on the November ballot “doesn’t include any megaprojects,” Tumlin said. “It is mostly a set… 1000 small projects that are all focused on making the existing system work better. So that includes taking all of the positive lessons that we’ve learned from Geary and Van Ness and Mission.”