Urban Alchemy: A rapid rise with rampant risks

Every day at dawn, workers from the nonprofit Urban Alchemy fan out across the squalid streets of the Tenderloin District, pushing wheeled garbage cans and mingling with some of San Francisco’s most downtrodden people.

The workers, many of whom served long prison sentences, stand out in their green-striped vests, sometimes three or four on one block, picking up garbage and needles and greeting ragged people many San Franciscans avoid. The “practitioners,” as Urban Alchemy calls them, seek to build relationships with people on the street, and help homeless “guests” who stay in “suites” at several shelters in The City.

The nonprofit plunged in to help address homelessness and the filth of the Tenderloin streets during COVID-19. And it is employing felons, some convicted of murder, who might get no other chance to rejoin society. Its alchemy is hiring the unemployable to do the work few want to do. Los Angeles and other cities are hiring Urban Alchemy based on its performance in the Tenderloin, and the National Science Foundation praised its impact on neighborhoods after a study.

On the other hand, close relationships with City Hall have raised questions about no-bid contracts that are part of the $41 million San Francisco taxpayers will send to Urban Alchemy. Yet because the nonprofit was granted reporting extensions by the Internal Revenue Service, much of the bookkeeping of its boom has not been visible. Its CEO, Lena Miller, declines to disclose her salary, while her relationships with City Hall power brokers has played a key part in the nonprofit’s growth. The shooting of an Urban Alchemy worker in February raised questions about the nonprofit’s approach of building relationships in dangerous neighborhoods without security training or support.

Yet despite the challenges, Urban Alchemy has experienced the kind of growth that could make a budding Silicon Valley startup jealous. It has grown to 1,000 workers in just three years, and is branching out elsewhere while it deepens its responsibilities in San Francisco. Its budget increased by more than 500% over the last two years, it says. And while its prominence has risen at breakneck speed, that growth has made financial disclosures and training employees for future roles a challenge.

The scrutiny irritates Miller.

“It’s frustrating to me when people try to kind of connect dots, are constantly looking for the trick. How have we cheated to get this big? Because, like, you can’t cheat picking up needles,” Miller told The Examiner in her first in-depth Q&A about the nonprofit’s pandemic work. For the record, Urban Alchemy counts 53,311 needles it has disposed of on mid Market Street and the Tenderloin from July 2021 to March 2022.

Ties with power

Miller’s connections at City Hall have helped with Urban Alchemy’s growth, beginning with her longtime relationship with Mayor London Breed.

A glowing Breed testimonial sings praise from the home page of the nonprofit’s website: “Urban Alchemy has been an invaluable partner in keeping our city safe, clean, and welcoming for all.” And Breed has quoted Miller in press releases.

Urban Alchemy has also posted photos of Breed and Miller at the swanky Party for the Parks event held by the powerful nonprofit the Parks Alliance, which gathers The City’s biggest donors to charity. Urban Alchemy wrote in a Twitter post, “Special thanks for @londonbreed for recognizing our work and shouting us out!”

The Examiner asked Miller if a relationship with Breed helped Urban Alchemy to secure bids without competing with other vendors, which was allowed during COVID-19.

“To reduce it to cronyism is dismissive of the work that actually has to be done,” Miller said. “I don’t care if me and the mayor were best friends. She wouldn’t keep me around half a second if we weren’t getting results.”

The mayor did not respond to a request for comment about her connection to Urban Alchemy.

Breed is not the only power broker with ties to the organization. Former Public Works Chief Mohammed Nuru, who pleaded guilty to fraud after a federal investigation, was an early supporter.

Five years ago, Nuru hired Miller’s previous nonprofit, Hunters Point Family, to staff public toilets with previously incarcerated employees. Miller says Nuru was an early inspiration for hiring that employee base.

“Mohammed is the one that said to me, you should really consider working with the guys we do,” Miller told The Examiner. “And we also got the first contract for what turned into Urban Alchemy through DPW.”

Miller was unapologetic for giving Nuru credit after his guilty plea. “So now all this happens and everybody wants to distance themselves. I’m not going to do that. You know, I’ve got to give the man his due for what he did and how he impacted Urban Alchemy,” she said. “It is what it is.”

But Miller also points out that public attacks on her friendship with Nuru can be misguided. A widely shared Instagram post of her with Nuru drew much criticism for her wearing what many interpreted as a pricey fur coat, but was actually a family heirloom. “That was my grandmother’s coat,” Miller said. “It just shows you how petty it is,” she said of critics on social media.

And in November, The City’s first homelessness chief, Jeff Kositsky, joined Urban Alchemy after years of working with the group as a city official. Kositsky first suggested to city officials that they approach Urban Alchemy for homeless encampment and hotel services when the group previously provided mobile outdoor bathrooms. Now Kositsky is speaking to other cities’ officials about Urban Alchemy, as the group’s director of advancement, leading its expansion.

Urban Alchemy workers patrol inside the Fulton Safe Sleeping Village near City Hall on April 4. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Growth and growing pains

In San Francisco alone, Urban Alchemy received contracts worth $41.2 million since 2019, according to data obtained from the Controller’s Office by The Examiner.

And that’s just a piece of the growing pie.

Founded as an offshoot from the Hunters Point Family nonprofit in 2018, Urban Alchemy has quickly spread from San Francisco to 13 cities across the state, including Los Angeles. The organization now has 650 employees in the Bay Area and 996 in total as of February, according to its website.

But with a growth spurt comes growing pains.

In a narrative posted on its website, Urban Alchemy says, “Currently, our greatest challenge is the need to strengthen Urban Alchemy’s ‘back office’ functions. We need to build our financial analysis, data collection, and contract management capacities.”

The nonprofit also lacks adequate cash.

Unlike a startup, which can receive an influx of cash upfront, nonprofits like Urban Alchemy rely on grants and contracts, which don’t pay out upfront.

“Because it’s reimbursement-based, we’re always behind the eight ball in just clearing payroll,” Miller told The Examiner. “There’s no fluff. I wish we had more philanthropy.”

But a request for financial support should not be mistaken for a lack of work.

As the scope of homeless services shifted dramatically during the pandemic, Urban Alchemy became a go-to for San Francisco and other cities to manage new projects.

Urban Alchemy won a $10 million contract to operate the safe sleeping site, or tent village, on Fulton Street in May of 2020. The following year, it won $2.3 million to operate a similar site on Jones Street, followed quickly by a $5 million contract to oversee the cabins erected for the homeless on Gough Street.

It won contracts totaling $5.6 million to operate safe parking sites for those living in their cars at Candlestick and Carroll Street.

Many — but not all — of Urban Alchemy’s contracts with city departments were awarded without a competitive bidding process, with the normal procedure tossed aside to the COVID emergency.

Urban Alchemy was then tapped late last year as part of Breed’s emergency initiative to clean up The Tenderloin. Although the emergency declaration that prompted the effort has since expired, the work continues, and Urban Alchemy’s presence remains significant.

These emergency moves followed the prescribed procedure, the administration argues.

The Urban Alchemy contract for the Tenderloin emergency was actually an extension of a contract it won by its partner, the Mid-Market Foundation, through a competitive bidding process in 2021, the mayor’s office noted.

“This contract was expanded to add more Ambassadors to support the health and safety of the Tenderloin and its residents,” Breed’s spokesperson Mason Lee wrote in an email.

Los Angeles has also increasingly turned to the nonprofit for help.

When Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti launched the Crisis and Incident Response through Community-led Engagement, or CIRCLE, program in 2021, the city tapped Urban Alchemy to run it at a price tag of $2.6 million.

It inked a $1.1 million deal with Urban Alchemy to oversee a safe sleeping site in 2021.

But this surge of revenue isn’t reflected in the publicly available financial statements.

The nonprofit’s most recent 990 disclosure — required by the IRS for a nonprofit to maintain its tax-exempt status — covers the 2019 fiscal year and accounts for only about $10 million in revenue. It sought and received a deadline extension with the IRS while it prepares the newest disclosure.

A 2022 internal budget provided by Urban Alchemy shows the nonprofit’s revenue has exploded to $43.2 million, almost entirely from contracts and grants.

City Hall as seen from the Fulton Safe Sleeping Village. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Vocal critics

Not everyone is an admirer. Labor leader for city workers Vince Courtney, an executive board member of Local 261 Laborers Union, said Urban Alchemy is not training employees for future careers.

“Creating a new workforce through social impact and community benefit programs in which people just ‘get by’ is not progress by our standard,” Courtney said. “The City should be supporting union-sponsored job programs that are transparent, provide usable, marketable, real skills.”

Urban Alchemy said in a 2021 proposal to The City, “The primary goal is to expedite all workers into permanent employment, career skills training, or education beyond the project.” The nonprofit noted, however, “these transitions have been strained because of the pandemic.”

Miller, Urban Alchemy’s CEO, said the nonprofit does not provide job training outside its mission, but that workers learn from working at a booming organization.

“These are people who are managing millions of dollars and hundreds of people just under their department. So now when you go and get a job, you’ve got a level of confidence,” Miller said of her employees.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association worries Urban Alchemy’s relationship-building may break down at times, leading to violence.

“The concern always is that are they really helping? Or are they creating another situation that we might have to deal with? Somebody was shot,” said POA President Tracy McCray, citing the February incident in which an Urban Alchemy worker was wounded.

Miller stressed that U.A.’s workers are not doing security work, and further explained that distinction in a Q&A interview with The Examiner.

Going forward

Christy Shirilla, whose work focuses on organizing and empowering Tenderloin residents, has a nuanced view of Urban Alchemy’s work. In her role for the Tenderloin Community Benefit District, Shirilla has seen how nimble Urban Alchemy can be.

When residents of a block on Turk Street noticed how male-dominated Urban Alchemy’s workforce was on their street, Shirilla raised the issue with Urban Alchemy.

“It was addressed immediately,” Shirilla said.

But during the organization’s rapid expansion, some standards seem to loosen — unlike in the early days, for example, you might see an Urban Alchemy employee staring at their phone. But as problems like that have come up, they’ve been dealt with, Shirilla said.

”They’re open to that feedback loop and they seemed open when I had come to them a couple of times,” Shirilla said.

The bonds Urban Alchemy has formed with city leaders and other nonprofits during its rise in San Francisco will be key to its continued presence here.

Urban Alchemy capitalized on the surging need for homeless services and street management during the unprecedented constraints of the pandemic. Now, as COVID emergencies fade away, the nonprofit will be forced to prove it can operate in a post-pandemic world — competing for city contracts and managing a massive workforce as its footprint rapidly expands.

That track record, Miller believes, stands for itself. “We had to perform, and we had to perform quickly. You know, when everyone else was sheltering in place, and rightly so. But we did that.”