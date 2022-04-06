The City poised to add two buildings for homeless families

‘This is practically unheard of and an incredible resource to serve families with children’

The Common City Gardens building at 333 12th St., which The City is to purchase in order to provide some 200 units to house homeless families. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

With its emphasis on co-living arrangements and shared space, the building on 12th Street was an ideal choice for city officials looking to expand housing options for families.

The City is poised to add new two properties to its growing portfolio of permanent supportive housing, including its first targeted at homeless families.

The investment totals more than $150 million.

One is the shelter-in-place hotel 685 Ellis Street that has been used by the city for safe shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic. The second, a 200-unit building at 333 12th Street called Common City Gardens, opened in 2021 and would exclusively house families experiencing homelessness.

Mayor London Breed announced the proposal to purchase the buildings on Tuesday, and the Board of Supervisors will have to review and sign off on the deals — $145 million for the 12th Street property and $19.9 million for the Ellis Street hotel — before they’re finalized.

“The acquisition of these two properties will not only add 274 new homes for those who are homeless, which will help us address the crisis we see on our streets, but for the first time we will have a building dedicated to helping families,” Breed said in a statement.

The buildings would become the seventh and eighth properties purchased by San Francisco for use as permanent supportive housing under Breed’s Homelessness Recovery Plan. The effort has been supported with funding from Proposition C, which city voters approved in 2018 to fund homelessness response efforts, and the state’s Project Homekey.

The City is on pace to exceed Breed’s two-year goal of buying or leasing 1,500 new permanent supportive housing units by July, with 1,490 now online. The city funds about 10,000 units of permanent supportive housing, which offers tenants a permanent, affordable home coupled with social services.

Officials tout the efficacy of permanent supportive housing noting the eviction rate of tenants in such units is below 2%.

Tuesday’s announcement comes as The City struggles to fill hundreds of vacancies in the existing network of permanent supportive housing, as reported by the San Francisco Public Press in February. A new dashboard posted online by the department Homelessness and Supportive Housing shows 800 of the city’s permanent supportive housing units were vacant in March.

As it looks to remedy that issue, The City is charging ahead with the purchase of more housing.

The 12th Street building is a mix of multi-bedroom units, making it perfect for family housing, according to city officials.

“This is practically unheard of and an incredible resource to serve families with children,” Emily Cohen, deputy director for communications and legislative affairs at HSH, said at a March community meeting.

Common is a New York-based company that operates buildings like the one on 12th Street throughout the country, including several in the Bay Area, pitching their shared living arrangements as a way to save on rent in otherwise tight housing markets. The company marketed its SoMa apartments as “the ideal home base for your urban adventure.”

Attempts to reach the company for comment on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The 333 building is brand new and doesn’t need repair, meaning families would be able to begin moving in right away after closing on the property this summer – assuming everything goes according to plan.

There were 208 families with children experiencing homelessness in San Francisco, according to the most recent survey of the homeless population conducted in 2019.

The Ellis Street site is a single-room occupancy hotel nestled in the heart of the Tenderloin and has 74 units that would serve adults experiencing homelessness.

The purchases received quick support from Supervisor Matt Haney, whose district includes the Tenderloin and South of Market area where the buildings are located.

“These acquisitions represent huge steps to provide desperately needed permanent affordable housing,” Haney said in a statement. City Gardens gives us an opportunity to finally increase our deeply affordable housing stock for families. And by converting the current Shelter in Place hotel at 685 Ellis into permanent supportive housing, we are following through on our commitment to get people out of shelters and into permanent housing.”