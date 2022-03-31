The battle for homeless youth housing heats up in the Haight

The Red Victorian in the Haight in October 2020. Sup. Dean Preston had been pressing to turn the building into a home for transitional youth. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Supervisor Dean Preston’s campaign to transform the former Red Victorian Hotel in the Haight-Ashbury District into transitional housing for young people might be a lost cause. But he hasn’t given up.

Now he’s demanding that the city find a new home for homeless youth somewhere in the Haight.

Preston introduced legislation last week that would require The City to identify 20 units of transitional housing for people aged 18 to 29 years old in the neighborhood. It’s a place with a Panhandle-long history of welcoming wayward youth, but in recent months has become squabbles over homeless services.

“This should not be a controversial piece of legislation, nor should it be controversial to provide bridge housing for homeless (youth) in the Haight,” Preston told The Examiner in an interview last week.

In Preston’s opinion, The City has made a habit of cowing to a small-but-vocal contingent of residents opposed to homeless services, which they fear might make the neighborhood a magnet for the homeless.

Groups like Safe and Healthy Haight have sprouted up on Facebook, arguing that Preston has pushed to open homeless services but is out of touch with their impact on the neighborhood.

Preston’s legislation comes after he was unsuccessful in getting The City to ink a deal with the nonprofit sellers of The Red Victorian, a historic building now under contract with a different buyer.

The city deemed the Red Vic as unfit for use as transitional housing for a number of reasons, including its relatively small size and overall condition.

Preston’s bill essentially sends a message to Mayor London Breed’s administration: if you won’t take up my offer on the 21-room Red Vic, find a better location yourself. The legislation would require the city to find 20 transitional housing units in The Haight by the end of March of 2023.

“It is a response to an unfortunate pattern over the last handful of months of the administration not being willing to move forward and provide housing and services in the Haight,” Preston said.

The city dropped its plans last year for a drop-in center at the site of a former McDonald’s at 730 Stanyan Street, which had been used as a safe sleeping site for 37 tents to replace shelter lost during the pandemic.

Under Preston’s bill The Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing would have to update the Board of Supervisors on The City’s progress within four months of the bill’s passage.

The department did not respond to questions from The Examiner by press time.

The money for a new transitional housing facility is essentially already in hand, Preston argued. It’s the same pot of $10 million earmarked for youth transitional housing that Preston had hoped to use on the purchase of the Red Vic.

As the home of the Huckleberry House, Larkin Street Youth Services and the Homeless Youth Alliance, the Haight has a tradition of taking in young people experiencing homelessness.

But Preston argues that it’s actually lost services over the last decade, including the 2013 closure of a drop-in center operated by the Homeless Youth Alliance at the corner of Haight and Cole Streets. The nonprofit now offers mobile services.

The Huckleberry Youth Health Center, also at the corner of Cole and Haight Streets, serves young people up to age 26, and about two-thirds of its clients are over 18. It’s one of the city’s coordinated entry hubs that works to connect people to housing, but the supply is short.

“We assess more than 100, less than 200 a year, and very few of them, even if they qualify, have the opportunity for housing because there isn’t enough,” said Doug Styles, executive director of Huckleberry Youth Programs.

Styles sees the need for transitional housing.

“Anything would be good because there are people that qualify…and then we have to look at them and say you’re not qualified enough, you’re not desperate enough,” Styles said.

Despite recent struggles to locate new homeless services in the Haight, Preston believes the majority of neighbors support the efforts to open drop-in services on Stanyan Street and The Red Vic.

But groups like the Cole Valley Neighborhood Improvement Association advocated against the purchase, The Chronicle reported. It wrote in a letter to the Board of Supervisors, “The last thing this neighborhood needs is another attraction for street dwellers, many of whom are drug addicts and behaviorally challenged.”

Preston notes that nearly half of displaced youth in San Francisco were last housed in the city, according to the most recent Point-In-Time Count survey conducted by The City. A disproportionate number of them are people of color or LBGTQ youth.

If not for services provided by places like Huckleberry House and Larkin Street Youth Services, “there would be many many more problems with young people on the street,” Styles argued.

“We are in contact with a lot of them, we diffuse situations, we get people housing, we get people support for employment,” Styles added.