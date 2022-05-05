Supervisor moves to keep Great Highway partially car-free

Calls for the Great Highway Extension to be closed between Sloat and Skyline Boulevard in 2023.

Cyclists and pedestrians move freely along Great Highway during the road’s closure to vehicles in April 2020. After the Board of Supervisors last week approved permanently banning cars from JFK Drive in Golden Gate Park, and attention turning to the Great Highway, Supervisor Gordon Mar wants to keep the existing compromise of allowing vehicle traffic on weekdays but car-free between Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard on the weekends. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

With JFK in the rear view mirror, the city’s next car-free fight might be over the Great Highway.

San Francisco Supervisor Gordon Mar wants to semi-permanently enshrine the existing compromise, which allows for vehicle traffic on weekdays but leaves the road car-free on the weekends between Lincoln Street and Sloat Boulevard.

Under Mar’s plan, the current setup would remain in place at least until the Great Highway Extension, which continues south of Sloat Boulevard, is closed as part of the city’s preparation for the unyielding sea rise and erosion caused by climate change.

The Great Highway was completely closed off in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Mayor London Breed partially reopened the roadway last August. As it stands, the four-lane highway is open to cars on weekdays, but the pedestrian party starts at 12 p.m. on Fridays.

The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission’s long-planned South Ocean Beach Climate Change Adaptation Project calls for the Great Highway Extension to be closed between Sloat and Skyline Boulevard in 2023.

In the meantime, Mar suggests the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and the Recreation and Park Department to conduct “a transparent, thorough outreach and planning process to inform where the Great Highway goes from here.”

Mar’s announcement came on the same night the Board of Supervisors finalized its decision to permanently declare a 1.5-mile stretch of John F. Kennedy Drive in Golden Gate Park off-limits to cars. There was more than enough back-and-forth in the 10 hours of public comment on the proposal during a hearing last week, followed by more back-and-forth on social media over why the city would spend 10 hours arguing over a small stretch of road.

The city’s own data shows the upper Great Highway is also divisive.

A survey of city residents released by the San Francisco County Transportation Authority in 2021 found that 52% percent of respondents preferred making the Great Highway permanently car-free, while the remainder preferred one of the three options that would allow cars continued access in some fashion.

In other words, San Franciscans might want to begin drafting indignant Tweets and perfecting its fast-food punnery, as the city might be heading down a one way street to another controversial debate that pits pedestrians and cyclists against motorists.

Mar has asked the City Attorney to draft an ordinance that would codify his proposed plan.