Fixes

Supervisor calls on The City to expand resources for homeless youth

Proposed ordinace would activate up to 20 housing sites and take advantage of available resources

By Bay City News • March 23, 2022 1:30 am
An estimated 48 percent of homeless youth in the City were previously displaced from housing before becoming homeless. (Jim Wilson, New York Times)

An estimated 48 percent of homeless youth in the City were previously displaced from housing before becoming homeless. (Jim Wilson, New York Times)

While San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood has for decades been an area frequented by homeless youth, Supervisor Dean Preston said on Tuesday that the need to provide services for the young people is more urgent than ever.

On Tuesday, Preston introduced an ordinance at the board of supervisors meeting calling on the city to activate as many as 20 additional housing sites for homeless transitional age youth within a year.

The ordinance would also direct the city to use resources already available to get vulnerable youth off the streets and into supportive environments.

“It’s clear the city needs to act to address homelessness in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood,” Preston said. “The Haight-Ashbury has long been home to many homeless youth seeking refuge from abusive families, alienating foster care and group home situations, and juvenile justice system involvement.”

Last year, the city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing decided to nix plans for a center for homeless youth in a vacant lot at 730 Stanyan, which would’ve provided bathrooms and staff to connect homeless youth with housing programs and food. The plan was reportedly abandoned due to a lack of funding.

According to Preston, the situation in the area is dire, as an estimated 48 percent of homeless youth in the city were previously displaced from housing before becoming homeless.

Related Stories
Eric Rozell, manager of the Safe Passage program, helps pedestrians cross at Turk and Hyde streets in the Tenderloin on Friday. The Tenderloin Community Benefit District is working to paint a yellow road that is a visual match to the work of its Safe Passage program. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
A Yellow Brick Road in the middle of the Tenderloin?

Proposed 17-block sidewalk would be a safe route for neighborhood children, families and seniors

By Adam Shanks Examiner staff writer
Amanda Arellano, 17, left, and her mother Maria, right, at a park they love near their home in Los Angeles on Feb. 22, 2022. (Alisha Jucevic for CalMatters)
California prepares to spend billions to tackle youth mental health

Pandemic, lack of therapists contribute to crisis among children

By Jocelyn Wiener
The City announced plans to continue mobile COVID-19 testing in select neighborhoods. (Shutterstock)
San Francisco to deploy mobile COVID testing vans as cases continue to drop

The service comes as officials plan to shut down a testing site in SOMA

By Bay City News