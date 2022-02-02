Beloved Vietnamese restaurant rescued from eviction

Inmy Chi, manager of Sai’s Vietnamese Restaurant, stands outside the longtime spot on Washington Avenue on Tuesday. She got her wish to keep doors open. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

It’s not so often that David beats Goliath. And it rarely involves an amazing bowl of soup.

But that’s how it went down in San Francisco Tuesday. Let me walk you through a feel-good story, step by step.

It started when I stopped at Sai’s Vietnamese Restaurant for lunch, a favorite pho spot for Examiner hacks located near our offices in the Financial District. While waiting for my usual bowl of broth-y goodness, my co-worker mentioned the place might have to move. She’d read about it on SFGate.com.

I noticed the sign on the wall: “Dear Valued Customers, Our landlord has given us a 30-days-notice to vacate this premise. We’ve been asking the landlord to extend the lease until we can find a place to relocate but no luck. We have been so honored have served you for the past 37 plus years. …. Since the news, our family has been devastated. We don’t know what the future holds for us. …”

Imagine that. After 37 years of paying rent, you get 30 days to get out. It ain’t right.

I spoke to the restaurant’s manager.

“We got an email from our landlord asking if we wanted to renew the lease on Jan. 5. And then, on Jan. 20th, we emailed back and requested a lease…,” said Inmy Chi, 46. “They didn’t respond to us. We kept calling and reaching out. And, then, finally, they got back to us a few days later and said they wanted us out in 30 days. … We’ve been here for 37 years. Our whole family has been here for 37 years. We know our customers, by heart, by their orders, by what they do. We would like to be around this area. … I just feel very lost right now.”

Oof. That’s a hard story to hear. Right on the Lunar New Year, no less. Who is this landlord anyway? Turns out it’s a major corporation called SHVO. They own the Transamerica Pyramid among other major assets worldwide. Their portfolio is valued at $8 billion.

I couldn’t believe it. There should be a law about this kind of thing. Well, turns out there kind of is.

I called Supervisor Aaron Peskin to see if he was doing anything about the situation, which first came to light last weekend in a story posted by KRON 4 News.

“I literally just left there,” said Peskin, when he picked up the call. “It’s all resolved. I was just with Inmy Chi. … It’s over. The property owner has relented and said she can stay and they’re going to work something out. In the future, when they get closer to developing that property, they’ll help them relocate.”

Now that’s public service. Super Supe to the rescue.

“In all fairness to the landlord, SHVO really didn’t know about this. It was the property manager. We’re going to make this right,” said Peskin. “They hadn’t even applied for a building permit for the project. They’re still a couple of years from turning a shovel.

“I went in and told her she doesn’t need to leave at the end of the month.”

SHVO got back to me Wednesday, saying they had never evicted Sai’s but the lease was expiring and could not be renewed long-term.

“We have been in touch with the family’s representatives to let them know that the restaurant can continue to operate while we provide resources to help find a new permanent space,” a spokesperson said via e-mail. “We regret the miscommunication that occurred and remain committed to helping ensure a seamless transition.”

Turns out, Peskin was trying to get the place a “legacy business designation,” which is available to San Francisco shops that’ve been here for over 30 years. They have to be nominated by a member of the Board of Supes. I don’t understand it all too well, but once businesses receive the designation, it helps landlords and tenants procure city funds to keep everyone happy.

Once that was on the table, so to speak, the whole thing got resolved pretty quick.

“It was my Lunar New Year mitzvah,” quipped Peskin.

Mazel tov! Chúc mừng năm mới! … Now pass the Sriracha.

Editor’s note: Welcome to The Arena, a column from The Examiner’s Al Saracevic. He explores San Francisco’s playing field, from politics and technology to sports and culture. Send your tips, quips and quotes to asaracevic@sfexaminer.com.