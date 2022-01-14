Fixes

Speed limits lowered on 7 S.F. streets

Speed limits are being lowered from 25 to 20 mph for seven streets in San Francisco that go through business...

Speed limits are going down on parts of 24th Street, Fillmore Street, Haight Street, Polk Street, Ocean Avenue, San Bruno Avenue, and Valencia Street. (Shutterstock)

Speed limits are being lowered from 25 to 20 mph for seven streets in San Francisco that go through business districts in the city thanks to a new state law that went into effect at the start of the year, Mayor London Breed’s office announced Thursday.

The speed limits are going down on parts of 24th Street, Fillmore Street, Haight Street, Polk Street, Ocean Avenue, San Bruno Avenue, and Valencia Street.

Assembly Bill 43, parts of which went into effect Jan. 1, allows jurisdictions to lower speed limits by 5 mph in business activity districts, defined in the law as neighborhoods with at least half of the buildings along the corridor having commercial uses.

Crews this week have started installing signs with the new speed limits, and city officials later this year will propose additional streets to also have their limits lowered. The proposal would have to be approved by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Board of Directors.

Breed and other city officials said the move is necessary to improve safety on streets and is part of San Francisco’s Vision Zero goals to eliminate traffic deaths.

SFMTA Director Jeffrey Tumlin said, “Speed is the leading cause of serious and fatal crashes in San Francisco, so reducing speeds is the single most effective tool for achieving Vision Zero. Just 5 mph can be the difference in whether someone survives a crash. Under AB 43, we’ll be able to set speeds that create safer conditions for all along these key corridors.”

