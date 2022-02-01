South Bay immigrant community pushes for better housing

Amelia Garibay, born in Mexico and a Redwood City resident of nearly 40 years, has heard too many stories of poor housing conditions in the area from people she knows.

Her mobile home neighborhood, where she shares housing with her son, his wife and their three children, has faced significant flooding during rainy periods. Little was done until she started going trailer to trailer gathering signatures and demanding improvements. This eventually led to a meeting at the City Council in 2016 and improvements were made.

Garibay, 65, now volunteers with the Redwood City office of Faith in Action, a faith-based organization that often works with immigrant communities. She says there’s still pressing work to be done. That’s because low-income tenants are already living in crowded conditions. And, partly because many don’t speak English, they often are afraid to ask for repairs, whether it’s roofs, plumbing or pest infestations. At the same time, they face rent increases.

“This situation isn’t healthy for anybody,” Garibay said in Spanish through a translator. “There’s a lot of need in the community. And my heart can’t take it.”

Faith in Action organizer Nani Friedman said a major campaign had been pushing early in the pandemic for an eviction moratorium in San Mateo County and continuously pressing for extensions.

Volunteer Carmen Sanchez reached out to low-income residents early in the pandemic to explain their rights under the eviction moratorium. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Volunteering takes many forms. Carmen Sanchez made outreach calls informing people of their rights and options while operating a day-care center, whose clients were often essential workers, during the pandemic. Other volunteers traveled to Washington, D.C., in December to push for federal immigration reform, though, once again, that did not come to fruition.

The organization continues to advocate for rent and eviction relief. Now it wants a registry to track data on rent increases and the creation of a rental relations office to mediate disputes with landlords as part of Redwood City’s anti-displacement strategy.

“Community leaders in Redwood City have been … deeply organizing in the immigrant community,” Friedman said. “It’s all happening in Spanish.” But that approach means their work is often less noticed or credited in the English-speaking community, she said.

In 2019, the organization worked to pass Assembly Bill 1482, which caps rent increases at 5–10%, depending on the local inflation rate, and limits evictions to those deemed to have just cause. The criteria include failure to pay rent, breach of lease or illegal activity and if the landlord wants to move in — in which case, relocation assistance is required.

The group also pushed for a relief fund to help undocumented immigrants who faced lost wages but were ineligible for unemployment. Faith in Action, Mission Asset Fund, Legal Aid Society of San Mateo County and Samaritan House raised more than $16 million dedicated to those immigrants.

But many people remain in crisis. One Redwood City resident, who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, said told The Examiner in Spanish through a translator that she is facing increasing pressure from her landlord for back rent that she cannot pay. She borrowed from family members when her work hours were cut dramatically, but they are no longer able to help pay her $1,900 monthly rent.

She was able to pay one month on her own but when omicron hit, her hours were cut again. Her daughter tested positive for COVID-19 at school and could not isolate in their studio, spreading it to her and her son.

“I just have some money for food and other things,” she said. “The pressure from the landlord has been super hard. He says he doesn’t want to be waiting anymore. My story is very similar to many others.”

The tenant is waiting on rental aid from the state program, Housing is Key, which protects people from eviction until the end of March unless the issue is revisited. She and others are calling for more eviction protections, anti-harassment protections, a rental registry and an office to mediate issues with landlords.

Redwood City’s anti-displacement plan strategy proposed adopting just-cause protections under AB 1482, setting eligibility for relocation assistance and establishing minimum lease terms. There were also recommendations to establish a dedicated housing preservation fund, support community land trusts and provide resources to rehabilitate mobile home parks.

Diana Reddy, Redwood City vice mayor and longtime tenant advocate, said she agrees anti-harassment policies are needed, as is data to better understand the situation beyond anecdotes. But when it comes to a rental registry, Reddy said such a function already exists at the Fair Oaks Community Center, where people go when they have housing issues. In an effort to remain “realistic,” she instead supports boosting funding to the department.

“The housing staff is already completely overwhelmed,” Reddy said. “Redwood City has really stepped up. As a council member, I need to be clear about what I can do.”

The latest iteration of the city’s anti-displacement strategy document said developing a rent registry would be costly and staff-intensive. Both this idea and the creation of a rental relations office would require more research and community input, planning staff told The Examiner. The ideas will likely be raised again with the City Council later this spring.

But tenant organizers with Faith in Action believe city officials are reluctant to think boldly while their voices are not heard at the federal level.

“We need decent, dignified and healthy housing,” Garibay said. “What we want is people to know who we are and what we do. We want the city of Redwood City to listen to us.”

