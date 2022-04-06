Shooting in Sacramento spurs crackdown on illegal firearms

By Soumya Karlamangla

New York Times

Despite its strict gun laws, California is by no means spared from the pains of gun violence.

In 2022, the state has already experienced 13 mass shootings, defined as a single event in which at least four people were shot, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

The deadliest of these came over the weekend, when six people were killed and a dozen wounded in a crowded late-night strip of downtown Sacramento. The tragedy has fueled a push to further clamp down on guns in California.

“We’re standing right outside our great Capitol building, just blocks away from the horrific scene of the worst mass shooting in Sacramento history,” state Sen. Robert Hertzberg said in a news briefing Tuesday afternoon. “The alarm bells are blazing. We could not have a clearer call for action on gun violence.”

The Sacramento shooting has shined a light on an epidemic of illegal guns in California. The first weapon recovered had been stolen and converted to being capable of automatic gunfire, The Associated Press reported. In another shooting in Sacramento this year, a man used an unregistered assault weapon to kill his three daughters and then himself.

On Tuesday, Hertzberg and his colleagues promoted a package of bills aimed at reducing gun violence, including one that would make it easier for people to sue gun companies for liability in shootings. Other measures would tighten restrictions on unregistered firearms and marketing guns to minors.

Arguably the most controversial of these proposals called for by Gov. Gavin Newsom is modeled after a Texas abortion ban that allows private citizens to sue anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

California’s proposal, SB 1327, would offer $10,000 bounties to encourage lawsuits from private citizens against anyone who manufactures, distributes or sells assault weapons, .50-caliber rifles, ghost guns or ghost gun kits.

Hertzberg, the bill’s lead author, said he opposed the Texas law, which he said had been “horribly upheld” by the Supreme Court. But, he added, “every gun that we can take off of the street — if that’s a ghost gun or an assault weapon — through any creative means, to me is a good thing.”

The announcement comes as new research reveals the dangers of having a gun in the home in California. Stanford University researchers published a groundbreaking study this week that found that people who lived with someone who owned a handgun were almost twice as likely to die by homicide as their neighbors without guns.

After the Sacramento shooting, President Joe Biden called for movement on federal gun legislation. He pleaded with Congress to ban ghost guns, require background checks for all gun sales, and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

“We must do more than mourn; we must act,” Biden said in a statement.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.