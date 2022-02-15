New S.F. school district council will support queer and trans students and families

The San Francisco Unified School District Board of Education approved the establishment of the Queer and Trans Parent Advisory Council, which is meant to give voice to LGBTQ+ students and their families. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Of the 50,000 students enrolled in the San Francisco Unified District, queer and transgender youth now have an affinity group to make their presence visible. Last week, the Board of Education approved the establishment of the Queer and Trans Parent Advisory Council, meant to give voice to LGBTQ+ families.

The formation of the new advisory council was a long time coming, especially in an area considered to be the gay mecca of the world. Ideas for the council were introduced almost a decade ago by Our Family Coalition, a local LGBTQ+ advocacy group.

“For one of the major, queer-accepting cities in the world, it was kind of shameful that our school district didn’t have a body or an avenue that was direct for queer parents to provide input and feedback on how to care for our students and families,” said Rick Oculto, Our Family Coalition’s education manager.

Commissioner Alison Collins, the resolution’s author, believes QTPAC will serve “as a voice for students and families in our district that we know exist and yet may or may not be counted. I have witnessed parents and children having to advocate individually for their schools to be more welcoming and more inclusive. That shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of an individual child or an individual parent.”

In its first year of operation, the new advisory council is expected to cost $480,000, a price tag that includes salaries and benefits for a full-time liaison and a project manager. It also would cover the fabrication of gender-neutral forms and signage for more than 1,000 single-stall restrooms throughout the district that would make them ADA compliant according to state law. At the time of the council’s establishment, the district is facing a $125 million deficit for fiscal year 2022-2023.

Council proponents, however, encourage others to look beyond the price tag needed for queer and trans visiblity.

“This was a gaping hole in the essential services that should have been provided in the first place,” said Oculto. “This is not an experiment, this is not a frivolous decision. This is a manifestation of the value that should have been there all along.”

A parent identifying themself as Celestina, a queer mother to a nonbinary seventh grader, stressed the council’s importance. “Whether or not you believe in LGBTQ rights… I would really urge you to think about the fact that we all as human beings deserve to be loved and respected,” they said.

Jenny Lam said, the board’s vice president, backed the resolution and believed that the district’s road ahead should not hinder support toward students. “I think we have to acknowledge that there are tough decisions ahead for this district, for this board. We have to see things holistically.”

Advisory council membership will consist solely of SFUSD parents and caregivers, but leadership positions will be reserved for those who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community. The council is also free to explore possible student representation.

Members will work with LGBTQ+ community-based agencies and organizations as well as other parent advisory committees and councils to act as district family advocates. When possible, the QTPAC will promote LGBTQ+ visibility and history through recommended books, curriculum, school celebrations, classroom posters, murals and art. For transparency, the council must report to the board on a yearly basis in the month of April.

QTPAC advocates are eager to collaborate with other concils on bringing any issues to the district’s attention. “We know that those communities are not insular to other identities,” said Oculto. “They have members that are LGBTQ, they have members that have disabilities, they have members from different cultural backgrounds within them all influencing one another.”

Of the four already-exisiting advisory councils, two affinity groups, the AAPAC and the Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander PAC, are identity-based, while the CAC and ELAC make learning more accessible to students in need of assistance.

African American Parent Advisory Council,

The AAPAC develops resources that allow families to actively support their children’s academic instruction and advocate for a high quality educational experience. Last month, the group held financial aid workshops, ensured that Black History Month was being acknowledged and taught on school sites and celebrated Black excellence by sharing students’ contributions in academics, sports and other extracurricular activities.

Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander PAC

The Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander PAC identifies the concerns of community members and brings these issues to the attention of school staff, administration and other community stakeholders.

Community Action Committee for Special Education,

The SFUSD’s CAC for Special Education is part of the Special Education Local Plan Area, a group of school districts, charter schools and county offices of education who provide special education and related services to students with disabilities. The organization has promoted assistive technology, understanding around the Disability Rights Education and Defense Fund, and access programs to its students and families.

English Learners Advisory Committee

The ELAC, another council, advises the principal and School Site Council on programs and services for English and assists in the development of a school’s needs assessment and efforts to promote the importance of regular school attendance.

