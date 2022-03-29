Second COVID-19 booster approved for people over 50—here’s what that means for S.F.

Sue Cannon, a registered nurse in the Neuro ICU at UCSF, gets a COVID-19 vaccine from Matthew Aludino, a fourth-year student in the School of Pharmacy, at the UCSF Parnassus Heights campus. The FDA on Tuesday approved an additional booster shot for people ages 50 and up. (Susan Merrell/UCSF)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved an additional booster shot for people ages 50 and up following the completion of a three-dose initial vaccination series.

Local health experts are encouraging those who are eligible to get the shot but say there’s no need to hurry to get in line immediately.

“People should walk to get the second booster, not run. But some people need to walk faster,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF.

Those who should be walking faster are people who are immunocompromised and elderly, Chin-Hong said. People who have avoided catching COVID-19 so far and are over 50 might also want to consider getting a booster sooner rather than later, he said, as they likely have less immunity than someone who was vaccinated and experienced a breakthrough case.

The latest FDA approval applies to both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines and can be given at least four months after an initial booster shot. People under 50 who are immunocompromised are also eligible for an additional booster shot.

Currently, about 65% of San Francisco residents have received a booster dose and 83% have completed the initial vaccination series, according to data from the Department of Public Health (SFDPH). Cases of COVID-19 have also dropped dramatically following the omicron surge last winter when San Francisco saw its highest spike in COVID-19 cases, but relatively low hospitalization and deaths compared with previous surges.

Upon further federal and state guidance and approvals, the S.F. health department and its partners will be prepared with a collaborative approach to offer a second COVID-19 booster dose to those 50 and over.

“This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time,” said Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which also updated its booster recommendations to include the extra shot for immunocompromised individuals and people over 50.

The S.F. health department operates nearly 100 vaccination sites across The City. Department officials said they are waiting on additional guidance from the California Department of Public Health before officially expanding booster eligibility at those sites. It is expected the state health department will align with federal authorities soon.

“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection overtime against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Local health experts say the vaccine announcement is not a cause for concern. Variants such as the BA.2 omicron variant so far appear to be highly transmissible but less virulent compared with prior versions of the virus, and the vast majority of those with severe COVID-19 cases overall are unvaccinated.

While some data has shown people can start to lose antibodies four to six months after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, the body’s T-cell memory also provides powerful long-term protection, especially in vaccinated and otherwise healthy individuals under 50.

“I’m not worried about BA.2, but a new variant. This is meant to protect people against a future surge,” with an all-new variant, Chin-Hong said. “We don’t know when it will come. It’s a guessing game.”

To some degree, when to get the fourth shot is about preference and personal risk. So far, there is no evidence to suggest that getting an extra shot has harmful side effects. More important for building broad public immunity, however, is to get those who are still unvaccinated to get their initial vaccine series and booster, health officials say.

“The biggest benefit is to get vaccinated, period,” Chin-Hong said.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com