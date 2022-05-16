More safe sites for people living in vehicles proposed

“This is not a new model; this is something that’s been utilized around the country.”

Supervisor Ahsha Safaí helped open the city’s safe parking site near Balboa Park BART in February 2021. Now he wants to make it easier to create more such sites for people living in their vehicles. (Sebastian Miño-Bucheli/Special to The Examiner)

San Francisco Supervisor Ahsha Safaí wants to make it easier to open more sites throughout The City where people living in their cars can safely and legally park overnight.

Legislation Safaí introduced last week builds on momentum that began when the supervisor spearheaded the opening of a “vehicle triage site” in Balboa Park in 2019, followed by the launch of a larger site in the Bayview earlier this year.

The Board of Supervisors had to adopt special legislation to establish those sites, but Safaí’s legislation would eliminate that hurdle by amending the planning code to allow for safe parking and vehicle triage programs on designated sites for up to five years.

That doesn’t mean it will be a free-for-all. Safaí said picking a location for a vehicle triage center or safe parking site will be a decision made by the Department Homelessness and Supportive Housing and the district supervisor with input from neighbors.

Safe parking sites will likely draw scrutiny and pushback from surrounding neighborhoods, but Safaí believes they’re a more effective and more humane alternative than standing idly by as an increasing number of homeless people park their cars and RVs along city streets.

According to the 2019 Point-in-Time Count, 35% percent of the city’s homeless population was sleeping in vehicles compared with13% in 2015.

The result is more RVs and cars lining city streets, particularly in neighborhoods without parking limits. Safaí argues the solution can’t be heavy-handed enforcement that simply pushes “people from street to street and block to block.”

Referring people to a shelter can be a nonstarter, Safaí added, because it would require they abandon their vehicle, “the only asset they have in their life.”

“How do you convince someone to give up their home?” Safaí asked.

Rather, he believes the best option is to direct those people to a safe parking site.

“This is not a new model; this is something that’s been utilized around the country and it’s a recognition that this is part of our housing crisis,” Safaí said.

The sites are not unregulated and unmonitored. Safaí noted the Balboa Park site — since closed to make way for affordable housing — had 24/7 security, shower stations, bathrooms and potable water. There were social services on site, as well, and people had to undergo a housing assessment upon entry.

A 2021 report issued by the Controller’s Office found eight of the 75 people who stayed at the site in its first year found housing, while others left for a variety of reasons. The project cost about $1.7 million.

The City now operates a parking site at Candlestick Point with eventual capacity for 150 vehicles. It currently has 49 spaces and will begin to offer case management to its residents soon, according to HSH.

“The majority of the clients have been there since we opened at the beginning of this year,” HSH spokesperson Denny Machuca-Grebe wrote in an email to The Examiner. “All guests have been brought in from vehicle encampments in the immediate area.”

The effort comes at a price — about $5.6 million in startup costs and an estimated $12.2 million over the next two years, The Chronicle reported in March.

And the site continues to meet stiff resistance from neighbors. The Candlestick Heights Community Alliance filed a lawsuit in an attempt to block the vehicle triage center in November. The lawsuit remains active as the two sides negotiate a potential settlement, according to Shirley Moore, chair of the alliance.

Moore and her organization believe the safe parking sites are an an ineffective solution to a growing problem. She said she would prefer people experiencing homelessness be directed to more permanent forms of housing, such as tiny cabins.

“You can’t warehouse people into RVs. You have to give them a turnkey place to live,” Moore said.

Safaí’s proposal, Moore argued, won’t actually result in an equitable distribution of vehicle triage centers.

“Other neighborhoods are not going to allow them to dump the homeless in their communities,” she said. “They’re just not going to allow it. Our community has had a history of dumping of toxic waste, dirt. Anything nobody else wants, they dump it in our community.”

The San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness supports safe parking sites, but there can be pitfalls, said Carlos Wadkins, a human rights organizer for the nonprofit.

“There’s some disconnect often between what folks are asking for and what The City wants to provide,” Wadkins said.

Some people are in search of a place to park their home and know that it’s safe, but don’t want to be forced into services, subject to rules, or monitored by a security team.

“What it really takes is discussion and input from the folks who are going to be staying (at the sites),” Wadkins said.

ashanks@examiner.com