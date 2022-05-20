San Francisco courts logjam update: Trials getting back on track, but still a long way to go

After The City’s Superior Court system fell behind due to COVID restrictions, things have recently picked up and all 11 courtrooms at the Hall of Justice, above, have re-opened. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

About two weeks ago, I wrote a column about the worsening legal logjam in San Francisco’s court system, where hundreds of accused defendants remain in jail awaiting trials that are slow to come by.

That’s because The City’s Superior Court system fell behind due to COVID-19 restrictions, is short on staff and wasn’t using all the courtrooms available. As a result, the right to a speedy and public trial, guaranteed all of us by the Sixth Amendment, was not being fulfilled.

That upset our public defender, Mano Raju, who sued the court to get things going again. Supervisor Hillary Ronen held a hearing on the matter. And The Examiner shined a light on the concern, right there on the front page.

Here’s the update: On May 11, the Appeals Court denied Raju’s writ, which would have forced the court to open up more space to hold trials. But guess what? According to my sources with the PD’s office, all 11 courtrooms at Justice Hall are open for business and the pace of trials is picking up.

I guess someone’s reading The Examiner.

While this is a great development for those languishing in county jail awaiting trial, there’s still a long way to go. San Francisco’s court system has lagged behind other California counties throughout the pandemic and remains behind. Orange Country, for instance, stayed on top of its criminal trials throughout the backlog by suspending civil trials during the early stages of the pandemic, according to the public defender’s office.

Here in San Francisco, many court proceedings went digital during the darkest days of COVID, and civil trials continued, as well. But the criminal trial backlog kept stacking up.

As of May 6, there were 441 felony defendants in the system with cases past their last date for trial, meaning the wait has gone past the legal . Of those, 221 remain incarcerated. (That number stood at approximately 250 at start of year.) There are also 187 misdemeanor defendants with cases past their last day for trial, and 29 of those are incarcerated.

Those aren’t good numbers. They could get better if Civic Center courtrooms get up to speed. They’re still underutilized, according to the public defender’s office.

Ronen has also expressed concern that the backlog has to do with a lack of security personnel for trials, which is provided by the Sheriff’s Department. Some believe sheriff resources are being used to shore up security to stem the uptick in retail theft in The City. But, with available state funds in play, there should be enough money to pay for that detail, along with court personnel. To be exact, the state has a $16 million statewide budget to support courts, according to the PD. If county courts need additional services, they can pursue additional funds from Sacramento.

Requests for comment from San Francisco Superior Court and Supervisor Ronen’s office were not returned in time for publication.

One of the big concerns at play here is desperate defendants. If you’re sitting in jail and your trail date is nowhere in site, you’re much more willing to take a plea deal and plead guilty. Anything to get away from cheese sandwiches and the horrors of incarceration.

To do things right, and honor our Constitution, San Francisco’s Super Court system needs to do all it can to catch up on delayed trials and give everyone their right to justice. We’ve taken a step in the right direction. But it’s just a step. Let’s try for a leap?

