S.F. leaders want to cut ties with PG&E—again

Following claims of numerous delays and obstructions for nearly 70 projects, The City finds itself preparing to sever ties with Pacific Gas & Electric and look to create its own municpal energy utility. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

It isn’t the first time San Francisco’s leaders have gone head to head with utility giant PG&E, but it could be one of the last.

A longstanding battle between San Francisco and PG&E deepened this week over what The City says are unnecessary and costly delays to nearly 70 projects, including the construction of medical facilities, affordable housing units and even restrooms for Muni operators. PG&E denies the claims.

Now, after years of tense debates and legal challenges over the use and ownership of The City’s public power, officials are signaling they’re ready to sever ties with PG&E for good.

“The only option left for us is to do whatever we need to do to municipalize completely an energy utility in San Francisco and gain complete independence from PG&E,” District 9 Supervisor Hillary Ronen told the Examiner.

The mounting tensions spilled over at a Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee meeting this week, where leaders arrived fresh off a victory from a Federal Appeals Court. The court last week sided with San Francisco over the utility giant’s refusal to connect some city projects to the grid.

At this week’s meeting, city officials and representatives from PG&E sparred over new requirements to install expensive equipment to keep the lights on, which the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) estimates will cost more than $1 billion.

“If the City does not install the equipment, PG&E would take control over providing power to stoplights, street lights, wifi networks, and bus shelters that the City currently powers,” the SFPUC noted in a statement. The City has filed a complaint opposing PG&E’s demands with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Still, it’s unclear how San Francisco could completely cut ties with PG&E, one of the largest combined natural gas and electric energy companies in the United States. Even if the City purchased its electrical equipment, it would still rely on the utility’s natural gas services until it is phased out entirely to meet The City’s net-zero emissions goals.

But the case points to a larger schism between PG&E and San Francisco, as The City works to recover from the pandemic by opening more parks, museums, and homeless shelters, while electrifying its transit and building sectors.

“PG&E’s actions have delayed construction at some of the most critical projects in The City during a worldwide pandemic and increased costs by an estimated $18 million over the past three years,” said Ronen.

PG&E argues that its longstanding relationship with San Francisco has resulted in piecemeal policies and inconsistent regulations that complicate its ability to streamline projects and services. “There is no other city or utility in the United States that provides the kind of service that San Francisco receives from PG&E,” said Aaron Johnson, vice president of PG&E’s Bay Area Region. “We have a patchwork system of rules and regulations that have been enforced in some instances and granted many, many exceptions in others.”

That’s due in part to the utility’s unique relationship with San Francisco. PG&E traces its history and dominance across Northern California back to the Gold Rush Era when three brothers began laying gas pipes in The City’s streets. Over the decades, PG&E expanded its portfolio to include electric, solar, wind, hydropower and nuclear power, and gobbled up competitors along the way, fashioning itself as one of the largest investor-owned energy monopolies in California.

So perhaps it’s unsurprising PG&E says its long-established infrastructure is not available for purchase. “PG&E has had the privilege and honor of serving residents of the City and County of San Francisco for more than 100 years,” said spokesperson Jennifer Robison. “PG&E’s assets in San Francisco are not for sale.”

But this wouldn’t be the first time The City has tried to wriggle free from its dependence on PG&E. In 2019, PG&E shot down The City’s $2.5 billion offer to purchase its power lines and other electrical infrastructure.

The rejection hasn’t deterred Dennis Herrera, general manager of SFPUC, who recently petitioned the state’s regulatory body to come up with a valuation of PG&E’s local equipment.

“PGE has one goal here: Stymie competition and put San Francisco out of the public power business,” said Herrera, who called the recent court decision a clear victory for fairness.

The SFPUC is both a customer and competitor of PG&E, which can make for a tense working relationship. While SFPUC operates two clean power programs – CleanPowerSF and Hetch Hetchy Power – it relies on PG&E’s distribution system to get the power it generates into homes and businesses, a service that costs about $20 million a year, paid by local ratepayers.

But really, the fight comes down to money. “The city asks us to provide them a retail level of service at wholesale prices,” Johnson said. “That is primarily the essence of the dispute.”

The brewing battle comes at a moment of intense scrutiny for the company. PG&E has just emerged from five years of criminal probation for poor maintenance of pipelines that caused the San Bruno gas explosion, which killed eight people. Given that the company can’t go to prison for a crime, PG&E was instead placed on probation and hit with a $3 million fine.

During that time, PG&E pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter for the 2018 Camp Fire that leveled the town of Paradise, and it’s also facing charges for the 2019 Kincade Fire in Sonoma County and the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

“In these five years, PG&E has gone on a crime spree and will emerge from probation as a continuing menace to California,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote in a report reviewing his oversight of the utility during its probation.

“We call PG&E serial killers here,” said Mary Kay Benson, an environmental activist who has been working to serve the growing number of homeless fire survivors in Butte County, noting that PG&E is also to blame for last year’s massive Dixie Fire, which burned nearly a million acres.

All of this is playing out while San Francisco departments like the Municipal Transit Agency (SFMTA) are finding their projects hamstrung, stalled or incurring exorbitant costs.

MTA is working to electrify its fleet of buses to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, a commitment redoubled in The City’s Climate Action Plan. MTA depends on PG&E’s infrastructure to install charging stations for city buses and said it will be unable to move ahead if PG&E can’t deliver.

“If we don’t have a successful and reliable partner, it will put billions of dollars at risk – and the climate goals The City has set for itself,” said Jonathan Rewers, Acting Chief Financial Officer at SFMTA.

Even if San Francisco leaders win the battle over who owns the power lines, the push to rapidly shift buildings and transit to electric power in order to address worsening impacts of climate change will test the existing grid and electric infrastructure in San Francisco. If PG&E remains in the picture, it will mean The City will become even more dependent on the utility’s services.

“It’s a catch 22; we want to move towards greater electrification, which places more reliance on PG&E. And the only fix at this point is to municipalize completely,” said Ronen. “We’re going to need to do whatever it is that we need to do in order to gain our independence – and we will.”

