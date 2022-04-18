S.F. faces obstacles confronting dramatic increase in hate crimes

Victims are forced to navigate a dizzying array of resources—if they seek help at all

People hold signs at a rally in the Castro to show support for Asian and Pacific Islander communities in March 2021 after a number of violent crimes committed against people of Asian descent. Numerous programs are working to counteract the rise in hate crimes, though there remains no citywide strategy to prevent and respond to such violence, according to a report by the Human Rights Commission. (Ekevara Kitpowsong/Special to The Examiner)

An array of well-funded programs across San Francisco are working to stem the alarming recent rise in hate crimes – but there remains no citywide strategy to prevent and respond to such violence.

A new report issued by the city’s Human Rights Commission sheds light on the obstacles San Francisco faces in addressing a dramatic increase in reported hate crimes.

It calls for a clear and coordinated response to hate-based incidents between community organizations and city departments. It also implores leaders to take a proactive approach to preventing the spread of hate.

The report is the result of months of work prompted by Supervisor Gordon Mar, who called for it last year following the alarming rise of hate and crime targeting the Asian American and Pacific Islander community in San Francisco.

“The report is most helpful in highlighting the need for better coordination of the hundreds of violence prevention programs that the city is providing or funding and beyond that, the report highlights a need for a systematic and comprehensive strategy and plan to prevent violence in our community,” Mar told The Examiner.

Reported hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in San Francisco increased from nine in 2020 to 60 in 2021, according to police data.

Victims are forced to navigate a dizzying array of resources if they seek help at all.

“Folks are getting lost in this process,” Sheryl Davis, executive director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission, testified at a hearing called by Mar last week.

The most well-developed support for crime victims is through the San Francisco District Attorney’s Victim Services Division, Mar said, but the majority of victims are never connected to it because a suspect is never identified and the case is not referred for prosecution.

“The report really highlighted the gaps and even outright failure of our city’s support systems for crime, particularly involving hate,” Mar said.

The majority of hate incidents do not meet the criteria for a hate crime, he added, which according to the Department of Justice is a crime “committed on the basis of the victim’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability.”

A hate incident is an act of prejudice that does not escalate to threats, violence or property damage.

When an act does not meet the narrow definition of a hate crime, Mar noted there are no pathways for justice.

“In these incidents there’s not been an opportunity for the victims of those crimes as well as the perpetrators of the crime to be able to receive support and accountability,” Mar said.

Mar plans to work with the Human Rights Commission and several of city departments to draft a citywide violence prevention plan that coordinates the various responses to hate.

In response to the surge in hate directed at the AAPI community, the city has deployed more officers on foot patrol and expanded community ambassadors from city departments into neighborhoods.

“All of these programs or initiatives are important in themselves but there’s really been a lack of coordination and a common strategy to really address these problems in a more impactful and long-term,” Mar said.

Mar told The Examiner he would also continue to push — in coordination with The City’s Office of Civic Engagement and Immigrant Affairs and the police department — to create a language access unit for non English-speaking victims of crime involving hate. It would be independent from the district attorney’s office and the police department and offer services like counseling.

“The police department and the district attorney’s office play an important role in our public safety system but victims of crime need support…that goes beyond the role of the police department in investigating crimes,” Mar said.

According to the Police Department, it has 286 certified bilingual officers across five core languages.

The report was commissioned in the wake of numerous crimes targeting Asians that sent a seismic shock through the city, including the killing of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee, a Thai American immigrant who was pushed to his death while on a walk through his neighborhood in 2021.

The report also notes that many reported incidents do not meet the narrow definition of a hate crime under the law, leaving few pathways to accountability for the perpetrator or justice for the victim.

The report’s authors also fear that residents lack trust in institutions and therefore don’t report hate-based incidents.