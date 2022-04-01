Riders rejoice! Van Ness bus lane now in service

Tomer Bear, 4, was able to stand up on a moving bus all by himself for the first time

Riders hop on a bus on the opening day of the Muni Bus Rapid Transit line on Van Ness Avenue on Friday. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

For some San Franciscans, this April 1 was a major holiday — no joke.

Just outside the War Memorial Opera House, a crowd of about 200 people gathered at 9 a.m. to celebrate the long-awaited opening of the Van Ness Bus Rapid Transit line. Dignitaries spoke, opera was sung and a ribbon was cut, but the real action was on the bus.

After enduring nearly six years of construction, transit enthusiasts young and old couldn’t wait to try out the red bus-only lanes stretching along the median of Van Ness Avenue from Mission Street to Union Street.

“Last night I couldn’t go to sleep because I was so excited for this,” said Mac Lester, 12, as the 49 bus glided past Tommy’s Joynt.

His friend Austin Lee, 18, was similarly enthusiastic. “This is going to be the ride of a lifetime,” he said while capturing footage for his YouTube channel.

Others came on the inaugural ride to mark the important milestone for The City. “I ride the bus all the time and I’m a senior,” said Roseann Gould, 84. “I wanted to acknowledge all the hard work that’s been done here.”

The long-delayed and over-budget construction project loomed over the day’s festivities. Several public officials at the ribbon cutting event used the phrase “long time coming.” Mayor London Breed assured the crowd, “No, this is not an April Fool’s joke.”

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Director Jeffrey Tumlin apologized to the community surrounding Van Ness for the disruption they endured as The City replaced 150 year-old underground utilities and built the transit line. He added the transit agency has learned a lot from the project, and is applying those lessons to forthcoming projects, such as the one on Geary Boulevard.

But the new and improved Van Ness also serves as one of the most vivid examples — second only to car-free Market Street — of The City’s efforts to reallocate street space for transit, bikes and pedestrians. The project is “part of our efforts to re-imagine San Francisco’s streets,” Tumlin said, “to rethink our streets to allow them to move more people as The City grows.”

Later this year, SFMTA will mark an even bigger transit milestone when it opens the Central Subway project linking Chinatown, Union Square and Mission Bay.

While riders celebrated, some were frustrated by the fact that as this year’s major projects open up, no others will be under construction. “This has been the most important bus project in The City, so it’s great to see it coming to fruition,” said Peter Straus, a transit activist and former SFMTA planner. But, he said, “we’re not moving fast enough on other projects,” like the extension of the Central Subway to Fisherman’s Wharf or the tunnel connecting Caltrain to the Salesforce Transit Center downtown.

For 49 Van Ness-Mission bus riders, the new lanes provide a considerably improved experience. With no traffic ahead, buses whiz from stop to stop. The ride from Market Street to Union Street takes about 15 minutes, a travel time improvement of over 30%.

Eventually, buses should only have to stop at bus stops, thanks to timed traffic signals. But on day one, some of those signals had not yet been activated, and buses got caught at a few red lights.

For bus operator Brandon O’Bannon, driving the new lanes was “a lot of fun… It feels great not to deal with traffic and lane closures.”

O’Bannon also noted the pavement felt very smooth under the tires, quite different from the bumpy conditions on Mission Street and other routes.

He wasn’t alone. Tomer Bear, 4, was able to stand up on a moving bus all by himself for the first time.

