Fixes

Public Works crews spruce up Chinatown for Lunar New Year

Public works crews will be sprucing up San Francisco’s Chinatown District over the next few weeks to help usher in...

Events for Lunar New Year begin in February. (Shutterstock)

Events for Lunar New Year begin in February. (Shutterstock)

Public works crews will be sprucing up San Francisco’s Chinatown District over the next few weeks to help usher in the Year of the Tiger for the Lunar New Year, which begins Feb. 1.

The Dragon Gate at Grant and Bush streets is being power-washed, the Broadway Tunnel is being spiffed up and a pothole-repair blitz is underway throughout the iconic neighborhood, public works officials said. Crews are removing litter, painting out graffiti and steam cleaning sidewalks and alleyways to get ready for festivities.

“Lunar New Year is one of the most celebrated festivals in San Francisco and all around the world,” said Mayor London Breed. “We are committed to working with Public Works to make sure that Chinatown residents and merchants are prepared to ring in the Year of the Tiger, bringing us strength, bravery, joy and health.”

Events for the Lunar New Year begin Feb. 1, leading up to the Chinese New Year Parade on Feb. 19. More information on the parade and events can be found at https://chineseparade.com/events-calendar/ .

In addition to spiffing up streets and structures, public works crews will conduct inspections through Jan. 30 to ensure that sidewalk merchandise displays provide access for safe pedestrian passage.

The city’s Chinatown, the largest of its kind outside of Asia, is one of the most densely populated neighborhoods in the U.S.

“The annual Lunar New Year festivities are a source of pride not just for the Chinatown community but for all of San Francisco, and Public Works is honored to do our part to help this iconic neighborhood look its best,” said interim Public Works Director Carla Short.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Related Stories
Sotrovimab is the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment that is most effective against omicron, but supplies remain scarce. (ice_blue/Shutterstock)
COVID-19 therapies are scarce in S.F. as omicron surges

Health officials cling to vaccines and boosters as the way forward

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
Demonstrators at an Ellis Act eviction protest in 2016. After many attempts to reform the law by San Francisco politicians, a South Bay legislator is offering a new approach. (Emma Chiang/Special to The Examiner)
Another attempt to reform the Ellis Act and slow the evictions process

For years, San Francisco politicians have tried and failed to reform the Ellis Act, a state law that has been…

By Benjamin Schneider Examiner staff writer
The S.F. Public Library was awarded a $2 million grant to expand services for incarcerated people. (Shutterstock)
S.F. Public Library awarded millions of dollars to expand services for the incarcerated

The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation has awarded the San Francisco Public Library a $2 million grant to expand services for…