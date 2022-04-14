Planning begins for a subway to the Sunset…and beyond

“It may not happen within my lifetime, but certainly within my kids’”

Imagine hopping on a subway downtown and arriving in Japantown, Golden Gate Park or the Sunset District in as little time as it takes to ride BART from the FiDi to the Mission District.

That fever dream took one tiny step closer to reality on Tuesday morning when the San Francisco County Transportation Authority (SFCTA) board directed planners to begin working on a “strategic case” for a Geary-19th Avenue subway.

It’s the first official move in what would likely be a multi-decade quest to provide underground rapid transit to the northern and western parts of The City. The proposal could also dovetail with more regional transit moonshots, like a second train tunnel across the Bay, and the fully approved extension of Caltrain and high-speed rail tracks into the Salesforce Transit Center.

In a presentation to the SFCTA board, which consists of the 11 members of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, planners provided the most detailed map yet of where this new subway line might go.

The very preliminary map shows the line originating at the Salesforce Transit Center, crossing Market Street somewhere near Civic Center Station, and then traveling along Geary potentially as far as the Inner Richmond. The line would turn south somewhere between Divisadero and Park Presidio, cross Golden Gate Park and continue along 19th Avenue until terminating at or near Daly City BART station.

Along the way, the line could serve major destinations like Japantown, USF, UCSF, and SF State.

“I hope, colleagues, that looking at that map, you’re as excited as we are on the west side,” said Supervisor Myrna Melgar, whose West of Twin Peaks district encompasses parts of the subway route, and who requested the Geary-19th Avenue subway strategic case report from city planners.

“Having connectivity regionally and to the rest of the transportation network will really support the changes that are happening in the west side,” Melgar said, citing major developments planned for Stonestown Mall and S.F. State. One proposal being studied would connect the Geary-19th Avenue subway to the BART system, providing new direct connections from the west side of San Francisco to the East Bay and the Peninsula.

Other Supervisors echoed Melgar’s excitement.

“As we approach the homestretch for the Central Subway, it’s also the right time for us to be starting to seriously plan where our subway system should go and grow next,” said Supervisor Gordon Mar, who represents the Sunset District.

Supervisor Connie Chan of the Richmond District called the proposal “great,” but expressed concerns about the line not serving the Central and Outer Richmond. While Chan said she doesn’t necessarily want planners to rethink the subway’s alignment, she does want there to be more consideration of north-south travel for Outer Richmond residents, many of whom currently depend on the oft-closed Great Highway.

Melgar also alluded to the challenges of building a brand new infrastructure project in San Francisco on the scale of the original BART system or the Golden Gate Bridge. “I’m so grateful that we have the vision and the foresight to start it. It may not happen within my lifetime, but certainly within my kids’.”

Concern about how long this project would take was a major theme on social media, as people reacted to the preliminary map. Several Twitter users alluding to their “great grandkids” enjoying the line, while others expressed doubt about The City’s ability to execute the project given the delays and cost overruns seen in recent projects like the Van Ness bus rapid transit line.

The Geary-19th Avenue subway is part of the ConnectSF planning process that seeks to imagine what The City’s transportation system could look like in 2050 and beyond. Other transit investments in the plan include extending the Central Subway — which opens later this year — north beyond its Chinatown terminus, adding a new Caltrain station in Bayview, and building a new transbay transit tunnel.

The latter project, known as Link21, is currently being studied by BART. The tunnel could serve either BART or standard gauge trains like Caltrain or both side by side. The new tunnel could provide the opportunity for a new rapid transit line in San Francisco, potentially connecting the Geary-19th Avenue subway to the regional transportation system.

The City is studying three rail typologies for the Geary-19th Avenue subway: standard gauge rail, Muni light rail and BART. At the Tuesday meeting, Melgar made clear the option she prefers is “hopefully BART.”

In their funding proposal for the study, city planners will consider development opportunities and displacement impacts associated with the subway, as well as potential funding options. The project could be built in phases, meaning some portions could open before the entire line.

While there are not yet any cost estimates for the Geary-19th Avenue subway, other projects could provide some context. The Link21 second transbay tunnel is roughly estimated to cost $21 billion in today’s dollars, or $27 billion in year of completion dollars. The downtown extension of Caltrain and high-speed rail into the Salesforce Transit Center is expected to cost between $4.4 billion and $5 billion, according to the latest estimates from the Federal Transportation Association.

The Geary-19th Avenue subway study will be presented to the Board of Supervisors and the public sometime in mid-2023. In the interim, there will be plenty of time for transit activists like Twitter user @alexstar to cry out into the void, “Please, for the love of all that is holy, build this already.”

