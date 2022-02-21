One solution to the housing crisis? Build taller

A housing project under construction at 65 Ocean Ave. in the Excelsior district on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. The 193-unit project is the largest development to break ground so far under HOME SF, a density bonus program which allowed the project to achieve an extra story in height and nearly double the allowed unit count by dedicating a quarter of units to affordable housing. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

For decades, elected officials, city planners and neighborhood activists have worked hard to ensure new development in San Francisco fits into the “neighborhood context.” As a result of these efforts, new buildings are typically similar in size and shape to their neighbors.

But all that’s starting to change: In the near future, San Francisco’s neighborhoods could look a lot spikier.

Across The City, housing developments are being proposed using “density bonuses” that allow projects to grow much larger than zoning technically allows in exchange for providing on-site affordable housing. These programs, which have recently been strengthened and expanded, now represent a majority of large residential projects in San Francisco’s planning pipeline.

In and around downtown, the state density bonus program has yielded plans for several supersized towers, including one that would be virtually as tall as Salesforce Tower. Meanwhile, projects using the local density bonus program, known as HOME SF, could reshape the low-slung character of neighborhoods like the Outer Sunset, where a 12 -story development has been proposed. Excelsior residents can already see the policy’s impact at 65 Ocean, where an unusually bulky 5-story building is currently under construction.

These policies herald a new era in San Francisco urban planning. Density bonuses, in concert with the state-mandated Housing Element process that will increase the zoned capacity of much The City, will lead to a lot more — and a lot larger — residential construction in a wider diversity of neighborhoods.

The laws and equations governing zoning and density are obtuse and difficult to understand, but they’re increasingly becoming visible in the form of new buildings. One way or another, ordinary people will witness their impact in a transformed cityscape.

State Density Bonus

How could land zoned for a building no higher than 400 feet yield plans for a tower 1,066 feet tall, just four feet shorter than Salesforce Tower? The proposed tower at 50 Main plans to accomplish this mathematical (not to mention engineering) feat using the state density bonus, which allows projects to exceed zoned constraints on buildable area by up to 50%. The law also allows for waivers on design requirements, enabling the project to pack 50% more floor area into a taller, skinnier structure.

The state density bonus program has existed in some form since 1979, but it’s been beefed up considerably in recent years. To unlock the maximum bonus, developments must provide at least 15% of units as very low-income housing, 24% of units as low income housing, or 44% of units as moderate-income housing, as defined by the area median income. Developers can receive more modest bonuses in exchange for lower proportions of affordable housing.

The program has become more appealing to developers in San Francisco as The City’s affordable housing requirements have increased. Under the current inclusionary zoning program — which governs the amount of affordable housing market rate developments must provide — large rental projects are required to provide 21.5% of units as affordable housing, with higher rates in some neighborhoods and for condo projects. Simply by following these local rules, many San Francisco developments can automatically qualify for the state density bonus and build a much larger project than allowed by zoning.

And plenty are opting to do so. Over the past year or so, a majority of large housing developments (greater than 25 units) have invoked the state density bonus, Dan Sider, chief of staff for the Planning Department, estimates.

A handful of these projects are conspicuously big.

The thousand-foot tower at 50 Main is slated to contain 808 units, including 164 affordable ones. Other density bonus projects on the boards include 469 Stevenson, the 284-foot, 495-unit building that was delayed by the Board of Supervisors over gentrification fears. Nearby in SoMa, a 600-foot tall, 623-unit project has been proposed at 620 Folsom, which is itself abutted by 95 Hawthorne, a 444-foot, 392 unit project. All of these developments are more than 100 feet taller and more than 100 units larger than base zoning allows.

However, just because these projects are getting proposed and approved doesn’t mean they’re getting built. Of the 14 state density bonus projects currently approved to begin construction, more than half are in 100% affordable buildings, according to the Planning Department, including 1064 Mission in SoMa, 78 Haight in Hayes Valley, and 4840 Mission in the Excelsior. The market rate projects tend to be smaller — none contain more than 100 units — and most are yet to push dirt, despite securing all approvals.

Market rate state density bonus projects are hamstrung by San Francisco’s interpretation of the law, says Todd David, executive director of the Housing Action Coalition, a pro-housing development advocacy group. The City requires developers to apply its inclusionary zoning policy to the bonus units made possible by the state law. In other words, The City’s 21.5% affordable housing requirement applies to both the “base” and “bonus” parts of a project — a policy interpretation unique to San Francisco that could be illegal based on a 2019 decision by the California Attorney General, David says. The net result, according to David, is that state density bonus projects in San Francisco don’t get as much of a bonus as the law intends, leaving thousands of approved affordable and market rate homes to languish on paper.

A HOME SF housing project under construction at 4840 Mission St. in the Excelsior district. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

To address this, HAC is co-sponsoring a bill from Peninsula Assemblymember Marc Berman, aimed squarely at San Francisco, that would expressly prohibit cities from imposing inclusionary zoning and other impact fees on bonus units. Sider of the Planning Department declined to comment on AB 2063.

“If you ask any serious policy person in the housing world if this… is stopping affordable housing from being built, 100% will say yes,” David says, adding that he’s not worried about the thorny politics of asking for less from developers. “We are not concerned about optics, we’re concerned about getting housing built for people who need it.”

HOME SF Bonus

If 50 Main is to be the bonus-sized behemoth of downtown, 2700 Sloat could play the equivalent role for the west side. The 12-story, 400-unit structure across the street from the zoo would be the largest ever HOME SF project, and the tallest building for miles in the Sunset District.

Still, 2700 Sloat is a bit of a rare bird. While the HOME SF bonus promises streamlined project approvals — providing relief for a very real development roadblock in San Francisco — it remains far less popular than the state density bonus. HOME SF requires more affordable housing, and is not permitted in many neighborhoods and circumstances.

To receive the maximum bonus, projects must dedicate 30% of units to below market-rate housing, with more modest benefits in exchange for less affordability. Under the maximum bonus, developers can build two more stories than zoning allows, and get exempt from other rules governing building bulk and shape. Developers can then pack as many units as possible into that building envelope — although at least 40% of units must be two-bedrooms or larger, to promote family-sized housing.

The program, finalized in 2018, is more likely to be used in lower-density outlying neighborhoods. (Two stories, after all, doesn’t go very far for a downtown high rise.) Small proposed projects in the Richmond, Sunset, Bayview and Excelsior have all invoked the policy.

For these projects, the extra height typically isn’t the main incentive, so much as the unlimited density allowed within the building envelope. For example, one skinny Polk Street HOME SF proposal will only grow by only one additional story, but it will double its unit count — from 24 to 50 units — compared to what’s allowed by base zoning. The largest HOME SF development to break ground so far is a 193 unit project at 65 Ocean Avenue in the Excelsior, which was able to achieve an extra story in height and nearly double the allowed unit count by dedicating a quarter of units as affordable housing.

For a 13-unit project at 4512 23rd Street on Twin Peaks, developer Anders Fung went with the HOME SF program because of the prospect of quick permitting, and providing more affordable housing to the community — even though he could have built a larger, more profitable project using the state program.

But permitting hasn’t proceeded as fast as he’d like. While HOME SF projects are required to be heard for approval within 180 days of a completed application, Fung says his application wasn’t deemed complete for over a year due to reviews under the California Environmental Quality Act. After the project was approved, it faced two unsuccessful challenges to the Board of Appeals, slowing things down even more.

“If they promise to expedite their HOME SF applications they should put their money where their mouth is,” says Fung, who is also a city council member in Millbrae.

David of the HAC says The City should look at local density bonus programs like Los Angeles’ Transit Oriented Communities. Since it was established in 2016, TOC has yielded more units in LA than the state density bonus program, including more affordable units, despite the fact that it has lower affordability thresholds than the state program, according to the Los Angeles Planning Department.

San Francisco planners are aware of the disincentives for using HOME SF.

“In order to get builders to participate in our local density bonus programs we need to make them more attractive than their counterpart state programs,” Sider wrote in an email. “We’ve informally explored potential ways of doing so, but there hasn’t yet been any action from our policymakers.”