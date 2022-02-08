New S.F. law gives military veterans free admission to popular park attractions

Swapping jackets and blue jeans for goggles and bathing suits, a group of veterans enjoyed a Saturday morning swim at the outer Sunset’s Sava Pool, all without having to shell out an entrance fee. The discount comes courtesy of an ordinance that eliminates the price of admission to popular Recreation and Parks facilities in The City for veterans and active members of the United States Armed Forces who reside in San Francisco.

Authored by Supervisor Gordon Mar,who represents District 4, the ordinance, which passed last December, aims to support the mental and physical health of veterans by giving them access to locations such as swimming pools, the Japanese Tea Garden, the Botanical Garden, the Conservatory of Flowers and the Goldman Tennis Center. Veterans also receive a 50% discount for Camp Mather and wedding fees.Upon a certification of funds by the Controller, the discount would expand to all veterans and active members.

“Our veterans have made enormous sacrifices for our Country and are deserving of recognition and respect for their patriotism and service,” said Supervisor Mar. “This law is just one small way we can help support their mental and physical health as they work to reintegrate into civilian life.”

Members of OneVet OneVoice, a local nonprofit organization that provides resources to those who have served through pathways such as healthcare, housing, employment and education, backed Mar’s efforts to make popular park attractions more accessible to the community. However, some members feel that the San Francisco Recreation and Parks department needs to do more in publicizing the measure.

According to the Board of Supervisors’ website, the ordinance was enacted on January 21. A day later, Alan Wong and Hanley Chan, two veterans, tried using their free admission waivers to access Sava Pool, but they were held up at the entrance by staff who were not yet made aware of the law. After being shown a copy of the ordinance, the staff on duty let both men enter the facility. OneVet OneVoice organized a February 5th rally to promote the law to other vets and active service members. They also wanted to ensure the law’s implementation by the Recreation and Parks Department.

“We’re swimming at Sava Pool today to pave the way and ensure that all veterans are informed about this new law and can access our swimming pools and park facilities,” said Wong, who worked on drafting and passing the law through the Board of Supervisors as an aide to Supervisor Mar. “I’m here to fight for the veterans that have disabilities, injuries, and (post-traumatic stress disorder). They served their country and deserve to be recognized and supported when they come back home. I don’t want any of them to be held up like I was.”

Courtney Ellington, OneVet OneVoice’s chief executive officer, joined her members during their brief rally outside of the pool because it was important to stand “in solidarity with my fellow veterans” as her role requires her to “serve veterans everyday that need this law,” said Ellington.

Supporters whipped out their swimming gear and were welcomed into Sava Pool without incident by the staff and lifeguards. Chan, the San Francisco veterans affairs commissioner, said, “I’m glad that this time (the Recreation and Park Department) got it right by informing their staff and letting us in. I don’t want to see any veteran prevented from using this law because the information wasn’t put out.”

Supervisor Mar’s ordinance comes at a time when the local government is looking to remove the price of admission to popular park attractions for other San Franciscans. Just last month, Mayor London Breed proposed legislation that would amend The City’s park code to waive fees for admission by San Francisco residents to the Japanese Tea Garden and the Conservatory of Flowers. City residents currently pay $7 apiece for adult tickets to the Conservatory of Flowers and the Japanese Tea Garden, while nonresidents pay $10.

Known as the “Gardens of Golden Gate Park” proposal, Breed’s piece of legislation also seeks to combine admission, education and outreach programs at the two gardens and the San Francisco Botanical Garden, an attraction which is already free to city residents. At this time, the ordinance is pending committee action from the Budget and Finance Committee.

While it remains to be seen what will become of Breed’s plan for greater San Francisco residents, veterans and service members within The City can take advantage of the wealth of facilities now at their fingertips. “The veterans community is proud to have rallied and organized to pass this ordinance,” said Ellington.

