Litter-strewn Bay Bridge entrance will soon transform into an urban forest

An empty lot between the on and offramps of Interstate 80 along Fifth Street will soon be transformed into a nursery to grow street trees. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

It doesn’t look like much now, but a barren patch of cement strewn with trash and scrawled with graffiti at the mouth of the Bay Bridge will be transformed into a nursery growing the future of San Francisco’s urban trees.

This week, the Department of Public Works (DPW) unveiled plans to build a nursery at 5th and Bryant, turning this oft-ignored concrete cranny under Interstate 80 into a burgeoning greenspace.

“This site is a gateway to San Francisco,” said Cheryl Chambers, deputy district director of external affairs for Caltrans, which partnered with Cal Fire and DPW on the project. This place, she said, pointing to the blank concrete slab behind her was once blighted and forgotten. But now, she said, “this area will transform into a green oasis and a living classroom.”

Sandwiched between onramps, this urban nursery is planned in a part of town where traffic routinely snarls in both directions, releasing polluting exhaust fumes into the nearby SOMA neighborhood.

But soon, some 1000 young trees will help absorb emissions spewing from tailpipes and provide green space for residents who lack access to street trees or nearby parks. The trees will be cycled out when they’re mature enough and planted in neighborhoods that suffer from especially low canopy cover, said Rachel Gordon, spokesperson for DPW.

The nursery will also double as a workforce development training ground and DPW will recruit and train people from underserved communities in tree-care and forestry jobs, Gordon said.

A rendering of the planned street tree nursery. (Courtesy SF Public Works)

Trees in urban spaces are considered a key climate solution by the world’s top scientists, who released a report earlier this week that focused on solutions to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. Green infrastructure, including urban forests, can sequester and store carbon, the report found, while also inducing a cooling effect reducing energy demand for water treatment.

As climate change accelerates warming temperatures, urban trees can also help offset the “heat island effect” and create shade for residents and neighborhoods as the number of sweltering days is growing in San Francisco.

“Our built environment is not weatherized to withstand extreme temperatures,” San Francisco’s Department of Public Health (DPH) said in a recent report. Right now, it said, The City “has limited cooling capacity, and this cooling capacity is not equitably distributed.”

The Examiner found that the city’s tree density is also unevenly distributed, leaving poorer neighborhoods exposed to hard, hot asphalt and concrete spaces. According to San Francisco’s Climate and Health program data, Chinatown has 5 percent tree cover compared to 32.8 percent in Presidio; Bayview/Hunter’s Point has 6.7 percent to Seacliff’s 29.3 percent, and Excelsior has 10.3 percent shade to Noe Valley’s 15.5 percent.

Although San Francisco has ambitions to be a climate leader, The City has fallen short of its tree-planting goals.

Despite The City’s goals to expand the street tree population with 50,000 new trees by 2035, the overall number of trees planted decreased from 3955 to 3377 compared to the previous fiscal year, data showed. As of last June, the total number of street trees is estimated at 123,782.

Funding is one challenge urban forest initiatives face, but the current drought is also taking a toll on tree health, leading to greater mortality and reduced canopy growth Public Works reported. “For trees already stressed from pest and disease problems, the drought is yet another compounding factor,” it said.

Still, the nursey will be an important hub for boosting The City’s supply of native and drought-tolerant trees, said Carla Short, the interim director of DPW, who said that The City has struggled to source certain species from commercial nurseries.

“The site is going to be really important because we sometimes have trouble finding the species we want to plant,” she said. “The idea is here is that we’ll be growing it ourselves.”

Short said her department is hoping to bolster San Francisco’s tree population through the construction of this nursery, which is being funded through a $2.4 million grant awarded by Caltrans and CalFire and slated for development next year.

Soon, this noisy patch of asphalt will be fertile ground for the next generation of San Francisco’s trees.

jwolfrom@sfexaminer.com