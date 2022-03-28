Introducing two new S.F. Examiner newsletters

When my parents lived in The City several decades ago, they always looked forward to getting the San Francisco Examiner every weekday afternoon. A lot can happen between 9 and 5, after all, and the Ex was often the first newspaper to publish the biggest stories of the day.

Yet S.F.’s array of news offerings evolved with the times, and the afternoon paper was eventually phased out. While we still print a beautiful product three days a week, we’re keenly aware that today, a large swath of readers prefer to find their news online. More specifically: directly in their email inbox.

If Substack’s stratospheric rise in popularity is any indication, newsletters are an essential part of the modern media landscape. Most organizations have caught on, however, and it’s become a crowded marketplace. On any given morning, I open my email and scroll through headlines about California politics, climate change, urban design, the future of news and a hodgepodge of national and hyperlocal stories.

But it’s quieter at the end of the day, when only a handful of outlets pop into my inbox. And here at The Examiner, we take pride in celebrating our roots while embracing the future. That’s why our newest product fills a gap in the market while encapsulating the intersection of old and new: an afternoon newspaper once again, but this time, perfectly packaged as an email.

Starting today, we’re launching two free newsletters that we hope will become your essential San Francisco resource. On weekdays at 4 p.m., we’ll send out our afternoon edition, complete with the biggest stories of the day, often reported before the next day’s morning rush. You can wrap up your workday as a more informed citizen of your city, perhaps even on your commute home.

As a complement to our Sunday print paper, we’re also unveiling a weekend newsletter replete with the biggest stories of the week. Like many of our articles, the Sunday newsletter will dig a bit deeper into the most fundamental issues affecting San Franciscans. Our hope is that you can sink into our storytelling with the same leisure of flipping through a physical newspaper, especially if you were too busy to pay granular attention to the news as it unfolded during the prior week.

Because a newsletter is a great way to connect directly with the community, we’re also including several fun features that go beyond the headlines. We’ll be showcasing photos that capture the essence of San Francisco, pulling pithy quips and quotes out of the Twitterverse, and ultimately engaging in two-way conversations with our readers. This is an evolving product, and we’re eager to hear your feedback so we can keep growing and getting better.

We look forward to breathing new life into San Francisco’s deep tradition of afternoon daily news. Use the QR code to sign up and forge a deeper connection with our dynamic, complicated, weird and world-class city.