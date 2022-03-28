Fixes

Introducing two new S.F. Examiner newsletters

We’re celebrating our roots while embracing the future

By Carly Schwartz • March 28, 2022 1:30 am
The sun is rising on a new era of the S.F. Examiner’s slate of products. (Shutterstock)

The sun is rising on a new era of the S.F. Examiner’s slate of products. (Shutterstock)

When my parents lived in The City several decades ago, they always looked forward to getting the San Francisco Examiner every weekday afternoon. A lot can happen between 9 and 5, after all, and the Ex was often the first newspaper to publish the biggest stories of the day.

Yet S.F.’s array of news offerings evolved with the times, and the afternoon paper was eventually phased out. While we still print a beautiful product three days a week, we’re keenly aware that today, a large swath of readers prefer to find their news online. More specifically: directly in their email inbox.

If Substack’s stratospheric rise in popularity is any indication, newsletters are an essential part of the modern media landscape. Most organizations have caught on, however, and it’s become a crowded marketplace. On any given morning, I open my email and scroll through headlines about California politics, climate change, urban design, the future of news and a hodgepodge of national and hyperlocal stories.

But it’s quieter at the end of the day, when only a handful of outlets pop into my inbox. And here at The Examiner, we take pride in celebrating our roots while embracing the future. That’s why our newest product fills a gap in the market while encapsulating the intersection of old and new: an afternoon newspaper once again, but this time, perfectly packaged as an email.

Starting today, we’re launching two free newsletters that we hope will become your essential San Francisco resource. On weekdays at 4 p.m., we’ll send out our afternoon edition, complete with the biggest stories of the day, often reported before the next day’s morning rush. You can wrap up your workday as a more informed citizen of your city, perhaps even on your commute home.

As a complement to our Sunday print paper, we’re also unveiling a weekend newsletter replete with the biggest stories of the week. Like many of our articles, the Sunday newsletter will dig a bit deeper into the most fundamental issues affecting San Franciscans. Our hope is that you can sink into our storytelling with the same leisure of flipping through a physical newspaper, especially if you were too busy to pay granular attention to the news as it unfolded during the prior week.

Because a newsletter is a great way to connect directly with the community, we’re also including several fun features that go beyond the headlines. We’ll be showcasing photos that capture the essence of San Francisco, pulling pithy quips and quotes out of the Twitterverse, and ultimately engaging in two-way conversations with our readers. This is an evolving product, and we’re eager to hear your feedback so we can keep growing and getting better.

We look forward to breathing new life into San Francisco’s deep tradition of afternoon daily news. Use the QR code to sign up and forge a deeper connection with our dynamic, complicated, weird and world-class city.

Related Stories
People congregate along The Embarcadero under a dark, orange haze in September 2020. Weather experts predict more days like this ahead as wildfire season expands and creates unhealthy breathing conditions. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
S.F. officials scramble to create ‘clean air centers’ ahead of looming wildfire season

Air filtration programs are designed to help The City’s most vulnerable communities

By Jessica Wolfrom Examiner staff writer
Evangeline Lopez moves her sister, Isabel Partida, 88, to the dining room at Laguna Honda Hospital on Monday. Lopez, who used to see her sister weekly, was unable to come in-person for many months when visiting hours were revoked during the pandemic. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
‘It’s been very joyful’: Visiting hours return to S.F. hospitals

‘When I came back, she started singing the old Spanish gospel songs that we used to sing in church’

By Sydney Johnson Examiner staff writer
Financial literacy programs would cover topics such as decision making, due-diligence, money and contracts. (Shutterstock)
California student athletes call for financial training to protect themselves

‘The sooner we can educate, the better off everyone will be’

By Zaeem Shaikh