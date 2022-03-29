How will San Francisco’s urban landscape change to add 80,000 homes?

The Outer Sunset District as seen from Grandview Park. In order to meet state-mandated housing goals, much of The City will need to be rezoned for higher-density apartment buildings, part of a plan to accomodate 82,000 new homes by 2031. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s city planners have finally stated what they have hinted for months — that portions of the west side of The City will be rezoned for mid-rise apartment buildings along major transit routes in order to meet state-mandated housing goals.

In a document released Friday, the Planning Department confirmed that so-called “upzoning” is going to be part of the plan to accommodate 82,000 new homes in San Francisco by 2031. Allowing mid-rise apartment buildings along major transit corridors in wealthier neighborhoods is “necessary” to meet housing production targets and comply with laws designed to undo racial segregation, the department wrote in the third draft of its Housing Element.

The department provided a more detailed map of neighborhoods where it is considering upzoning, which include nearly the entire western half of San Francisco. Areas within a short walk of a rapid bus or light rail line — including stretches of Ocean Avenue, Taraval St., Judah St., Geary Boulevard and Lombard St. — could see new housing developments between 55 and 85 feet in height. In other areas close to major bus lines, developers would be allowed to build unlimited density within existing height limits. Virtually everywhere else on the west side, up to four units would be allowed on every lot.

Areas recommended for rezoning by the Planning Department in the latest Housing Element draft. (SF Planning Department)

The neighborhoods slated for upzoning are all considered “well-resourced,” meaning residents are typically wealthier, healthier and more educated than The City as a whole. Yet these areas, which cover more than half of San Francisco’s residential land, have only accounted for 10% of affordable housing production since 2005.

“The City needs to shift course regarding where new housing is built, so more diverse communities can call these neighborhoods home,” the latest Housing Element draft reads.

The rezoning plans, though expected, were applauded by Laura Foote, executive director of YIMBY Action. “There was no path where they didn’t do a lot of upzoning,” Foote said. “But the fact that we’re seeing upzoning on the west side and in wealthier neighborhoods, that feels significant.”

Earlier on in the Housing Element process, the Planning Department presented alternative paths that would have continued to concentrate new housing development on the east side, evenly spread development across The City, or focused development along transit corridors. The Planning Department appears to be pursuing a mix of the latter two options.

While they have not yet formulated comments on the latest Housing Element draft, a group called the Race and Equity in All Planning (REP) Coalition has been the leading voice of opposition throughout the process. At the beginning of March the coalition of affordable housing developers and nonprofits sent a letter to the Planning Department describing “the cumulative effect” of the policies in the Housing Element as a “block-by-block turning over of our land and our communities to profit-driven development… It may not be the sudden action of bulldozers tearing down entire neighborhoods like Yerba Buena Center or the Fillmore, but the impact is similarly widespread, permanent and devastating.” The REP Coalition has previously called for allowing only 100% affordable housing developments along major transit corridors.

In response to comments from groups like the REP Coalition, the latest Housing Element draft calls for a “reparations framework” for directing housing resources to “American Indian, Black, Japanese, Filipino and other communities directly harmed by past discriminatory government actions.”

However, despite negative feedback from the REP Coalition and Sunset District groups, the Planning Department did not shift its geographic focus on increasing the density of the west side.

The new Housing Element draft also includes policies that would help stimulate development, including loosened regulations around demolishing owner-occupied buildings, and streamlined approvals for small housing developments.

Still, these policies do not guarantee the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) will approve San Francisco’s Housing Element, which must demonstrate a realistic path to building 82,000 homes between 2023 and 2031. The City will submit its Housing Element for review in May, beginning a back-and-forth process that will culminate in HCD certification — or non-compliance — by May of 2023.

Empowered by new state laws, HCD is being a stickler: the agency has already rejected more than 95% of the housing elements in Southern California, which is a year ahead of the Bay Area in this process. Many Southland jurisdictions have been called out by the state for claiming that housing will be built in unbelievable locations, including a cemetery in San Diego, and South Pasadena’s city hall. Cities with non-compliant housing elements can lose access to certain state funds, and forfeit their land-use planning authority.

Chris Elmendorf, a UC Davis law professor and housing expert, believes the Planning Department’s own analysis shows San Francisco’s Housing Element to be deficient. An attachment to the new draft finds that downtown high-rises are the only economically feasible form of housing to build in San Francisco, due to high construction costs, affordability requirements, impact fees and long permitting times. One reason small developments — like the ones the Planning Department wants to encourage on the west side — are often infeasible is that they have to pay proportionally higher impact fees than condo towers, the department found.

“The City is saying we’re providing zoning for development on the west side that isn’t economically feasible,” Elmendorf said. “We need to massively change our zoning and our process and our fees.”

