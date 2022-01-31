How to reduce San Francisco’s traffic deaths

What can we learn from other cities?

Pedestrians cross at Divisadero and Hayes streets past a “No Left Turn” sign. Nearly 40% of traffic collisions in The City in 2019 involved left-turning vehicles. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

COVID-19 has been deadly in more ways than one.

Since the pandemic began, San Francisco lost 30 lives due to vehicle crashes in 2020 — up from 29 the year prior and 27 in 2018. Last year, traffic fatalities numbered 27. The statistic includes all road users, including pedestrians.

The deaths over the past two years occurred even while The City mandated many strict shelter-in-place orders that kept people off the road. And the fatalities come as San Francisco rapidly approaches its 2024 Vision Zero deadline for entirely ending fatalities and severe injuries by traffic violence.

This isn’t just a San Francisco problem.

According to the United States Department of Transportation, the number of deaths on American roadways increased by 8% in 2020 — reaching a staggering total of 38,360 — despite shelter-in-place orders keeping more people at home.

Although the end-of-year nationwide tally for 2021 is not yet available, things are looking even more dire. The first half of last year brought 20,160 traffic deaths, an 18% jump from the same time period in 2020.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg labeled the surge a crisis that is both preventable and unacceptable. His remarks were a welcome change in tone for many street advocates who have long tried to drum up attention about the danger posed by speeding vehicles and pedestrians, cyclists and others on the road.

This week, the Department of Transportation released the National Roadway Safety Strategy that outlines a comprehensive approach to achieving zero traffic deaths. It includes strategies that can be implemented at the federal level, including vehicle regulations, state licensing requirements, highway speeds and funding to local governments to support street redesigns and other safety measures.

But much of the work will fall to local governments who know their streets and their road users.

All eyes will be on major urban centers like San Francisco to see if they can rise to the challenge, especially as cities in Europe and smaller municipalities in the United States have shown it’s possible using a handful of strategies.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) has grappled with how to improve street safety in a city where change can be slow, improvements can be costly and state law still limits some authority to make transformative changes. The agency released a Vision Zero Action Strategy in November that it says shows the agency is “continually pushing the status quo and setting bold goals to make our streets safer for all.”

Less space for drivers

Vision Zero advocates say reducing traffic fatalities requires reducing the number of cars on the road by making it less convenient to drive, carving out vehicle-free areas and improving public transportation.

Officials in Oslo, Norway, created car-free zones in community business districts. The city of 700,000 people had zero bicyclist or pedestrian deaths in 2019.

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, vitriolic fights rage about the closing of even a stretch of JFK Drive within Golden Gate Park, and politicians have been hesitant to express support for a robust network of Slow Streets, which only prohibit thru-traffic.

“San Francisco can meet this threat, but it’s going to mean a fundamental shift form prioritizing vehicles to prioritizing people,” said Jodie Medeiros, executive director of the advocacy group Walk SF. “Every single safety project should be designed as aggressively as possible. Full stop. That’s not happening yet, and that’s in great part because of political will.”

Reducing speed limits

Traffic safety experts are clear: the faster a vehicle is traveling, the higher likelihood any crash is fatal.

Almost 20% of San Francisco fatalities between 2014 and 2020 were caused by excessive speed, according to SFMTA.

California law limits where cities can set their own speed limits, which meant the easiest and cheapest tool to slow down vehicles was not available to San Francisco.

That changed Jan. 1 when Assembly Bill 43 went into effect. It allows cities to set their own speed limits on certain corridors based on safety history, adjacency to commercial corridors and other factors.

So far, SFMTA has started the process of reducing speed limits to 20 mph from 25 miles per hour on five corridors under the authority given to it by this bill, and it plans to continue evaluating eligible corridors. These include Valencia Street from Cesar Chavez to Market Street and Fillmore Street between Chestnut and Union streets as well as from Jackson to McAllister streets.

It also instituted a neighborhood-wide speed limit reduction plan in the Tenderloin and slowed vehicles on certain segments of Geary Boulevard near senior centers.

A pedestrian crosses while a vehicle attempts to turn at Golden Gate Avenue and Leavenworth Street in the Tenderloin in September 2019. S.F. officials are working on implementing a strategy at some intersection to give pedestrians extra time to cross before the signal changes for vehicles. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Intersections

Many of the most dangerous interactions between road users occur at intersections.

Left-turning vehicles at intersections are of particular concern.

Almost 40% of traffic crashes in San Francisco in 2019 involved a vehicle turning left. However, the SFMTA’s Vision Zero Action Strategy only calls for left-turn restrictions to be implemented at 35 intersections by 2024.

Another tool that can be used at intersections is what’s known as a leading pedestrian interval, which basically gives the person using a crosswalk extra time before the signal changes for vehicles.

In Austin, collisions when left-turning vehicles hit pedestrians dropped 54% when the pedestrian was given a head start.

San Francisco officials have committed to rolling out these leading pedestrian intervals at every eligible intersection on the High Injury Network, The City’s most dangerous streets, by 2024. Many are concentrated in the Tenderloin and SoMa as well as on key corridors near Golden Gate Park such as Lincoln Way between Arguello Boulevard and 22nd Avenue.

While advocates are excited about the promises made in SFMTA’s Vision Zero Action Strategy, they want to see an accelerated pace, particularly for those treatments that are low cost.

“When lives are on the line every day on our streets, Vision Zero tools can’t be rolled out fast enough,” Medeiros said. “It’s painful to have to wait years for basic safety improvements at dangerous intersections, like striped crosswalks.

Finally, San Francisco’s use of technological enforcement tools to slow speed remains lackluster.

Multiple proposals have died in the state legislature that would have given San Francisco more authority to pilot automated speed enforcement cameras.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, speed cameras in Washington, D.C., were responsible for the 73% reduction in traffic fatalities and 34% in traffic-related injuries over an 11-year period. The threat of being caught speeding on camera reduced the number of drivers traveling at 10 miles per hour over the speed limit from one in three drivers to one in 40.

The City remains slow to roll out red light cameras, which would cite people who ran through the intersections. Currently, there are only 19 active red light cameras at 13 locations. Officials cite steep expenses and time required to install as reasons for the slow roll out.

Quick builds

Total reconfiguration of streets and pricey hardware takes time and money.

Enter quick builds, designed to be inexpensive, temporary projects that can go up quickly and be taken down just as quickly if necessary. They include tools such as clearly-marked crosswalks, painted safety zones, protected bike lanes and travel lane reductions.

“The quick-build process has been a really important factor in creating street safety projects for those biking and walking within the urgency that’s absolutely needed,” said Nesrine Majzoub, spokesperson for the San Francisco Bicycle Coalition. “And (they) ought to just be a starting point.”

SFMTA generally agrees, saying quick builds are often used as “precursors to more intensive capital projects,” but a way to create safety enhancements in the meantime. The agency also says this allows for the kind of public input that’s essential to creating a street reconfiguration that really works.

Finite resources and lengthy public process around more extensive overhauls can slow that transition, and advocates for Vision Zero are clear bold and robust changes should be the end goal.

“We need to be able to both address the quick changes we can make now, and also re-imagine how our streets and corridors operate,” Majzoub said.

