Foraging for wild food is booming in the Bay Area—but climate change could derail that

On a brisk March afternoon, Alexandra Hudson invited a small group to join her as she gently settled onto a patch of grass where rows of old military barracks back up onto a Presidio trailhead.

For the uninitiated, this grass, staining the kneecaps of jeans, seems unremarkable. But to seasoned experts like Hudson, an herbalist and chef, this sliver of greenspace contains multitudes. Miner’s lettuce, chickweed, and mallow have erupted across the Bay Area this spring, ready to be tossed into salads or snacked on raw – you just have to know what to look for.

“We’re the hands of the forest, and we’re the hands of this landscape,” said Husdon, who is also a teacher at ForageSF, a Bay Area-based company that hosts classes and events centered around wild food. “For me, the wild plants are a way of falling ever more in love with the landscape.”

The group gathered around Hudson had come to learn about foraging, or the search for wild food, an activity that has exploded in interest over the pandemic as people sought refuge from cramped quarters in nature.

“As far as the interest goes – I’ve never ever seen it like this,” said Iso Rabins, founder of ForageSF, who added that now, classes and events routinely sell out within hours.

But with few winter rainstorms and continuing drought, climate change is beginning to challenge the Bay Area’s biodiversity at a time when interest in sourcing food and medicinal plants beyond the grocery store aisles is growing.

“The whole point of foraging for me is that connection with the environment – I have a more intimate relationship with nature around the Bay than I have with anywhere I’ve ever lived because I started foraging here,” said Rabins. “You explore in a different way. And when that starts to change, you notice it immediately.”

Although today’s trip is purely educational – it’s still illegal to forage on public lands – the spring greenery belies the otherwise dire warnings about a warming world, at least for now. Hudson points out native blackberry bushes, wild radishes, dusty green plants called mugwort, and the lacy fronds of chervil – plants that can be found across the Bay Area and the state.

“So much of what we’ll see out here are these very common weeds that take us all around the world, and that helps us feel at home wherever we are,” said Hudson. “And if not these exact plants, maybe their relatives. And as we get to know them, it can be this sense of belonging.”

But climate change is complicating these connections. While the Bay Area is recognized as a hotspot of biodiversity for the vast array of plants, fungi, and animals that live here, under some of the most severe warming scenarios, studies predict that an estimated 53 percent of native plants could disappear altogether.

A new report from the world’s top climate scientists released earlier this month conceded that some impacts of a warming world are now irreversible. In the Bay Area, some of that warming has already been baked in. The region’s average annual maximum temperature has increased by 1.7°F since the 1950s, and several studies show that our famous fog, which acts as a natural air conditioner, is also on the decline.

Warming temperatures, dwindling fog cover, and continued drought are causing growing seasons to shift, which means plants and trees are bursting into bloom earlier – disrupting their historical relationship with pollinators, birds, and other animals, including humans, who depend on them.

“When there is very little rain, the plant will shoot to seed more quickly,” said Hudson, bending over a patch of miner’s lettuce. “There’s less of an edible season. There’s less of a growing season. So maybe there are fewer seeds than there were the year before.”

Mushroom foragers have also been tested by drought in recent years. “Dry conditions equal fewer fungi, and drought kills trees and stresses the mycelia,” said David Ruse, the North American Mycological Association president, referring to the fungal networks that connect vast swaths of forest life underground. “It wasn’t a horrible year in places that got rain, but an ongoing drought, fires, and forest diseases have huge impacts on the health of the forest.”

While these disruptions in the natural ecosystems might be bad for business, Rabins is not shying away from the changing cycles. “For us, it’s important to keep the classes going during those times because that is an educational experience for people,” he said. “I think if (people) go out and they actually see that this thing is supposed to be in the area and it’s not, its helping people see the global and very local effects.”

Not everyone is worried about the future of the region’s wild food bounty, however. “I don’t know that I would say that foraging is under threat in the Bay Area,” said Mia Andler, an author and educator who wrote a book about foraging in the region.

Because the region has such a diverse and unique ecosystem, she said, “there are many plants to harvest from the Bay Area – there’s a lot of invasive plants to harvest – so unless we’re totally out of water, I would think that the Bay Area would be one of those places, just with the ocean influence, that would continue to have a diversity of plants.”

But Andler is alarmed by other environmental issues here. She and her family fled the Bay Area for Tahoe two years ago, not because the foraging had dried up, but because of Andler’s anxiety about the increasing pollution events and poor water quality.

“I actually left for the sake of my children – and I hate to say that because I love the Bay Area,” she said. “But I’m concerned about the amount of heavy metals in the waters, and the wildfire smoke on top of the pollution.”

Even though Andler breathes easier in the mountain air, she’s been unable to escape the emerging reality of a changing climate entirely. “It was almost scary to see drought-hardy berries like manzanita just not come up at all,” she said. “It’s the first year I’ve been aware that the manzanita berries in the Sierras didn’t fruit, and neither did so many other berries. They were stunted.”

Still, Andler and other foragers see wild food as a small solution to what is an overwhelming crisis. “Foraging is one way to connect,” she said. “It’s one way to care about paying attention – Even if it is just connecting with a plant, it could be a doorway to something else.”

Alexandra Hudson with ForageSF points out a mallow plant to a foraging group. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

Olivia Offutt of Oakland inspects a plant during a foraging outing. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)