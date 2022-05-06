Filling a gap in mental and behavioral emergencies

They will help figure out what the right kind of setting and care the person needs.

The Department of Public Health is launching the Office of Coordinated Care, which will connect people experiencing a mental health crisis or who are transitioning out of emergency care facilities to ongoing behavioral health services. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

San Francisco’s Department of Public Health moved on Friday to fill a persistent gap in the way The City deals with mental and behavioral health emergencies.

San Francisco’s Street Crisis Response Team has slowly been replacing police withhealth care workers to respond to mental and behavioral health-related calls in The City since 2020. But a lagging component of the effort to implement more appropriate responses to mental health emergencies has been around what happens to individuals after they experience a crisis.

That gap is the focus of The City’s latest public health initiative, a newly formed Office of Coordinated Care. The idea is to create a team of 20 caseworkers whose role will be to connect people experiencing a mental health crisis or transitioning out of emergency care facilities with ongoing behavioral health services.

The case managers will be tasked with following up with people discharged from jail, exiting emergency rooms or leaving an involuntary hold, known as a 5150 hold, in an effort to maintain contact beyond the 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. They will also accompany clients to appointments and meetings, rather than simply referring individuals to services, which may be difficult for some individuals to follow through on without support or housing.

The office is slated to expand to 40 caseworkers by the summer and estimates it will work with up to 4,000 people annually.

“This office fills a critical gap in our ability to help people get into care and stay connected to care,” said Dr. Hillary Kunins, Director of Behavioral Health Services at the Department of Public Health.

Often, individuals struggling with homelessness, substance abuse and mental illness receive fragmented support. Lacking adequate supportive housing options, many end up repeating stays in jail, the emergency room, or psychiatric emergency services.

“They will help figure out what the right kind of setting and care the person needs, whether it’s outpatient care, intensive care, or some sort of residential care,” Kunins said, adding that caseworkers will also assist clients with signing up for programs like Medi-Cal and connected with housing opportunities.

“We know that people can be more successful in reaching good health outcomes when they have their basic needs met. Whether it is healthcare or other kinds of benefits and food assistance and housing. Facilitating assessment for housing is a vital part of what we will aim to help people with,” she said.

The idea behind the new office has already been tested out via a pilot program launched in April 2021. As of March 2022, the team was working with 72 individuals who had been referred through the street crisis responders.

The new office will be led by director Heather Weisbrod, who has worked for the Department of Public Health for 16 years. It fulfills a key component of Mental Health SF, the 2019 legislation that overhauls San Francisco’s approach to dealing with mental illness, substance use disorder and homelessness.

Mental Health SF also includes a commitment to add 400 mental health and substance use treatment beds across San Francisco’s healthcare network and led to the creation of the Street Crisis Response Team, as well as the hiring of 200 new mental and behavioral health care workers.

The Street Crisis Response Team was created to replace law enforcement responses to acute non-violent mental health crises on the streets and is staffed by paramedics, mental health professionals and community peers. Since launching nearly two years ago, calls to police for mental health crises have gone down and calls to the alternative response team have increased, a recent report shows. That progress has been slow, however.

Although the Street Crisis Response Team launched in 2020, Kunins said that opening the coordinated care office stalled due to pandemic-related strains on the healthcare workforce. She credited Mayor London Breed’s emergency declaration in the Tenderloin for allowing the department to more rapidly hire the staff needed to open the office.

“We are working to fix a system that simply has not worked well for so many of those we see struggling in our city every day,” said Mayor Breed. “This requires both new resources but also reforming how we deliver services around mental health and substance use disorders. We want people to get the consistent support they need to heal and thrive, not to endlessly cycle through the emergency room, jail or the streets. The Office of Coordinated Care will help get us on a better path.”

