City Attorney cracks down on ‘rogue’ COVID-19 testing sites

The City received about 100 complaints about COVID-19 testing sites in January, prompting an investigation. (Shutterstock)

San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu announced the results of a two-month investigation into COVID-19 testing sites after his office received some 100 complaints.

According to Chiu, in January — as the omicron variant was contributing to a rise in COVID-19 cases both locally and nationwide — his office learned of potentially unauthorized sites performing COVID-19 tests in The City.

Between Chiu’s office, The City’s 311 Customer Service Center, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Board of Supervisors, about 100 complaints were received.

The complaints prompted an investigation at the sites that determined a handful were operating without proper compliance and were shut down. Some sites, however, were only found to be in violation of technical policies, such as sidewalk permits issued by Public Works, Chiu said.

The investigation resulted in a health order being issued by the Department of Public Health on Jan. 25, setting health, safety and consumer privacy standards for testing sites.

“The public can rest assured that COVID testing in San Francisco is safe and legitimate,” Chiu said in a statement Friday. “After a thorough and diligent investigation, we were able to weed out the bad actors and ensure that reliable, accurate COVID tests are available to those who need it.”

Although the investigation into most of the sites has wrapped up, Chiu’s office is continuing to look into one testing operator, Community Wellness America Inc., accused of operating unlawfully at two pop-up tent locations in The City — one at Golden Gate Park and another at Dolores Park.

In January, Chiu’s office issued subpoenas for the company’s records, which CWA has yet to provide.

According to Chiu, his office is seeking to determine if CWA staff is adequately trained, whether CWA is working with a certified laboratory and what exactly was done with samples and private information from patients.

On Thursday, Chiu’s office filed a motion in San Francisco Superior Court seeking a court order for CWA to comply with the records request.

In the complaint, Chiu’s office alleged CWA operated in The City “without any regard for local permit requirements and under an expired and possibly fraudulent lab license.”

In addition, the complaint alleged, “public health and other local authorities in Washington, Illinois and Oregon warned members of the public against taking tests at CWA locations due to the company’s lack of credentials and questionable practices, including asking for Social Security numbers.”

Officials with CWA did not respond to a request for comment.

San Franciscans in need of a COVID-19 test are encouraged to contact their health care provider before then seeking out public health testing sites. For a list of pubic health authorized sites, go to www.sf.gov/gettested.

People who suspect a site is operating unlawfully should call 311.