Charter amendment aims to keep funding intact for San Francisco Public Library

Throughout the pandemic, libraries across San Francisco became places where students could conduct distance learning. (Ellie Doyen/Special to The Examiner)

With the San Francisco Public Library’s Preservation Fund expiring next year, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Ahsha Safaí announced a charter amendment Monday that would renew the institution’s vital budget source.

If approved by the Board of Supervisors later this summer, the legislation would appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The preservation fund was created in 1994 by the nonprofit Friends of the San Francisco Public Library. Before the fund’s establishment, the library system faced years of budget cuts, paltry book budgets and reduced hours of operation.

The nonprofit’s 1994 ballot proposition, which set aside funds for the library through a property tax assessment, ensured consistent, designated funding, and the measure passed with more than 70% of the vote.

Funds are derived from a baseline budget equivalent to less than 2% of the city’s overall budget, plus a property tax set aside for $0.025 cents for each $100 in assessed valuation.

“Our libraries are an essential part of the fabric of San Francisco, providing needed services to seniors, families and every San Franciscan with a love of learning,” said Safaí, who represents District 11. “Renewing the Library Preservation Fund is vital to protecting this community resource for future generations, and I am thankful for Mayor Breed’s leadership and support from community and colleagues in this effort.”

The Library Preservation Fund is the library’s largest budget source, measuring 95% of its 2022 fiscal year budget of $171.2 million.

Since its adoption in 1994, the preservation fund has been crucial for sustaining operations across the Main Library and its 27 branches. The library has expanded its hours, collections and program efforts, while also engaging in capital renovation and construction projects throughout the system.

Such projects include setting aside money for a $35 million renovation of the Chinatown Branch Library. Improvements include restoring the grand reading room, upgrading the overall design and layout of the building and establishing facilities for children and teens.

Also earmarked is $25 million for the renovation of the Mission Branch Library, which will add more public restrooms, increase flexibility of use and space and maintain multilingual collections and services, among other goals.

Michael Lambert, the city librarian, said the support from both Breed and Safaí as well as from voters from previous elections “speaks to the trust San Franciscans have in our institution.”

While Lambert has always viewed the library as a communal resource, the last two and a half years have amplified his perception of these spaces as learning hubs.

Throughout the pandemic, libraries across San Francisco became places where students could conduct distance learning. Recreationally, library staff had to reimagine how they conducted programs, such as story times and art and drawing workshops, in virtual spaces.

As the library nears pre-COVID levels of operations, Lambert said he does not want to throw away lessons learned over the pandemic, as they taught him and his staff how to reach communities in alternate and creative ways.

Lambert says the preservation fund “has been a game changer” for the library. Library Journal, an American trade publication, named the SFPL its “Library of the Year” in 2018.

Last renewed in 2007 with the support of 74% of San Francisco voters, the preservation fund is set to expire on June 30, 2023. The revised amendment reauthorizes the fund for 25 years to June 2048, an increase from its current 15-year term.

The charter amendment also sets a new standard for weekly service hours, ensuring library doors are open 1,400 hours a week systemwide, a 16% increase from the current baseline.

“The fact that not only are we on the verge of renewing this fund, we’re gonna extend it longer this time. It really secures the future of our institution,” said Lambert.

