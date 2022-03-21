Capturing water from the air may help S.F. drought woes

Hotter, drier reality is forcing The City to rethink where to source its water supply

This solar panel at Hummingbird Farm uses a technology called atmospheric water generation to trap and consense water vapor from the air and convert it to liquid. Through the use of solar photovoltaic power, the vapor is transformed as it passes through a series of fans and water-absorbing materials. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Set against neat rows of lettuce at Hummingbird Farm, a six-acre plot at the western tip of Crocker-Amazon Park, a sleek blue-gray panel stands out among the foliage, gleaming in the sunlight.

This device, called a hydropanel, harnesses the power of the sun to extract water from thin air.

Although it’s still in its pilot phase, this panel is already helping to irrigate the organic produce grown in one of the oldest and most culturally diverse areas in San Francisco. It also represents one way that San Francisco is working to conserve, manage and supply enough water to meet the needs of residents as climate change continues to fuel a “megadrought” parching the state.

Using a technology called atmospheric water generation, the panel, made by an Arizona-based company called Source, deploys solar photovoltaic power to trap and condense water vapor from the air and convert it into liquid as it passes through a series of fans and water-absorbing materials. The water is then stored in a reservoir beneath the panel.

“You can walk right up to it and turn on the spigot in the back,” said Antonio Díaz, the organizational director of Poder, an environmental justice nonprofit that operates the farm.

But the program’s existence is a clear sign that San Francisco Public Utilities Commission (SFPUC) and other water managers across the state are increasingly aware that conservation alone will not solve the water shortages plaguing the state.

The start of this year has been the driest in California’s history – a worrying reality that has prompted lawmakers to funnel millions of dollars towards drought relief efforts and sound the alarm about potential shortages as the warm summer months approach.

“California has just experienced the driest January and February on record, and our precipitation levels remain critically low,” Governor Gavin Newsom’s office said in a statement. “Climate change has fundamentally altered the state’s hydrologic cycle, intensifying extreme weather and leading to longer, dryer periods. We all must do more to adjust and adapt.”

It’s a hotter, drier reality that’s forcing San Francisco to not only rethink how to better manage water, but also find new ways to source it.

In San Francisco, the hydropanels represent just one of many water-saving initiatives that fall under the SFPUC’s Innovations Program. Other projects include wastewater recycling programs, advancements in leak detection tools, and grant programs that encourage local breweries to collect, treat, and reuse process water generated onsite.

“This pilot is really about understanding,” said Paula Kehoe, director of water resources at SFPUC. “We want to understand how much water is produced. We want to understand how easy it is to use the water that’s produced.”

The panels, which function independently of the grid, produce about a gallon of water each per day, according to the SFPUC. Although the water is only being used for irrigation purposes at the moment, the agency is testing if it meets drinking water safety standards for possible future applications.

There are already commercial-scale models on the market, capable of producing 1,000 to over 10,000 liters per day, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). But, the EPA noted, production rates are highly dependent upon the amount of water vapor in the atmosphere (i.e., humidity) and temperature of the air.

“What’s interesting about the solar panels is we’re doing one on the east side of the city and one on the west side of the city,” said Kehoe. “Traditionally, there’s more fog on the west side of the city, but we’re also understanding if this fog or the amount of sunlight matter in terms of the production.”

While panels are not producing nearly enough water to make a dent in the water needs of the city – or even those of Hummingbird Farm – they offer a way to bolster The City’s water supply against the intensifying impacts of climate change. Currently, San Francisco is highly dependent on a single watershed, the Tuolumne River, and if that river system runs dry, The City’s water supply will come under threat.

“For that watershed, the precipitation to date is seventy-three percent of average,” said Jeanine Jones, drought manager at California Department of Water Resources.

In a normal year, she said, that reduction in precipitation wouldn’t necessarily be cause for alarm. But as the state enters yet another year of dry conditions, Jones said, “drought impacts increase as drought duration increases.”

Less water also means a greater risk of wildfires, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said last week while issuing its spring outlook, a broad climatic forecast for the months ahead.

Although San Franciscans, in general, consume well below the state average at 42-gallons per person per day, residents here are not immune from the water wars being waged elsewhere. Last year, the SFPUC declared a water shortage emergency and asked customers to reduce water use by 10%.

“Our customers embrace water conservation as a way of life,” said Kehoe. “But we also recognize that we need to diversify our water supply portfolio by adding new water supplies to our surface water supplies.”

Whether or not this diversification strategy will include hydropanels permanently is yet to be seen, but some are optimistic about the potential. The hydropanels have “been a beautiful example of showing ways that we could capture water from the air, have it filtered, and then use it to irrigate,” said Tere Almaguer, Poder’s Environmental Justice Organizer.

As the sun breaks through the morning fog at Hummingbird Farm, the panel hums softly as it creates water for this small community farm as it enters its third year of drought.

